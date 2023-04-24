If Carlsberg did impressions… Dylan McKeown took less than three sessions to catch Louth manager Mickey Harte’s eye

If Carlsberg did impressions… Dylan McKeown wasn’t even training with the Louth senior football panel until a week before Sunday’s victory over Westmeath. But with the injury list mounting and bodies required for preparation purposes, Mickey Harte called in a few younger players to bulk the squad for the upcoming sessions.

And such was the storm by which the Dundalk Gaels clubman took the Darver fields that he forced his way into the matchday 26, doing enough to be selected prior to last Thursday night’s gathering, which put the finishing touches to the programme list.

It was a fairly remarkable ascension for the physical forward, who can often be seen from the Tesco elevator kicking points and honing his free-taking craft at Páirc na Gaeil. He was, of course, a part of the DCU Sigerson Cup team, training with Paddy Christie’s side despite not getting any pitch time with the first-team, and played in the fundraising match in aid of the Louth seniors before the new year.

His involvement last Sunday clearly illustrates his presence on Harte’s radar but also indicates just how ruthless the management are. For a lad to be parachuted in and get a jersey within a week will have served as some kick in the you know what for the longer-serving squad members who either didn’t make the 26 or, in the case of others, even the reserve list of four.

Again, Harte cannot be criticised. Choosing players based on their training and form at a particular juncture is the best way to go. Sure didn’t the Tyrone-native famously recall Stephen O’Neill ahead of the 2008 All-Ireland final, bringing the Clann na Gael star on during the victory over Kerry at Croke Park?

One man who surely wouldn’t have begrudged McKeown’s call-up was St Kevin’s supremo Thomas MacNamee as it meant one less headache for him ahead of Gaels’ Division 2 encounter in Phillipstown last Saturday night.

How times have changed. The club leagues getting underway on the same weekend as Louth took their bow in the championship. That’s the way it now is and 26 men, plus those who were ruled out of county duty, were not involved in club football’s starting block. Funny enough, it probably worked out better that way given last year there were closer to 40 ineligible for the first rounds because the Reds weren’t playing but training instead.

Certain players were in limbo as to whether they would be togging out for their clubs on Saturday night or whether they would be held back on a standby list in case required for Wee duty. That’s a difficult place to be and not a very pleasant one, ultimately, but those are the rules.

One thing is for sure, McKeown would have fully anticipated involvement with Gaels last weekend and to be looking on from the terrace with his father, Derek, as opposed to having a prime view from just over Harte’s shoulder on Sunday. Though, one very much doubts his oul boy was lonely at Páirc Tailteann. Sure with his gift of the gab, he’d never be short of somebody to talk to – or, more likely, somebody to listen!

His young lad, Dylan, who was on the Louth U20 team last year, could hardly miss where football was concerned. His mother is Coleman – a brother of former Louth player David – of Gaels terrain, while Derek, and his brother, David, won intermediate, U21, minor, U16 and U14 championship medals in Roche.

But all credit goes to the man himself. He hasn’t had it all his own way in a football sense. After contracting glandular fever when he was 12, he found it nearly impossible to deliver on his promise and didn’t pull on a Louth jersey since answering the call for U15 duty until facing Down with the U20s in a league match last February.

“I suppose I thought it would never happen – at one stage I thought I’d never get back on to a panel, but thank God I have,” the humble Dundalk-native said in an interview with this newspaper 12 months ago.

Seán Boylan, the renowned former Meath manager, helped McKeown with herbs and other medicinal treatments in a bid to get him right through his teenage years and while injury intervened on other occasions, the former Coláiste Rís student is now a strong, imposing figure with a right boot that can kick points for fun.

“Brian Fenton was probably the person I followed,” he added. “Hearing his story that he only got into the team around semi-final time for Dublin U21s and Bernard Brogan only got into the U21s for one year. They were big inspirations, looking up to them and trying to replicate them when it came to making the panel at older ages.”

If he goes on to achieve half of what either did, Harte and co will have statues in Dundalk, Drogheda, Ardee, Dunleer, Castlebellingham, Collon and Carlingford. McKeown may then have as many medals as his father.

The only pitiful thing about the entire situation is that Dylan didn’t live in the Faughart parish beyond his toddler years. If only Carlsberg did time machines as well!