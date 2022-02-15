Ice-cool Flood earns Louth a draw in Sligo

Kate Flood meanders through the Sligo defence for Louth on Sunday. Picture: Warren Matthews

Kate Flood’s late point rescued Louth a draw from an absorbing league clash in IT Sligo on Sunday afternoon.

It had looked as though the Yeats County were going to prevail when Katie Walsh, who was superb for Anthony Brennan’s side, had nudged the hosts in front with a free, but Flood responded for the visitors to level.

Although the rain poured down throughout the hour, both teams put on an entertaining display and it was Louth who showed early dominance, hitting five points without reply – Niamh Rice, Laura Collins, Flood and Jennifer McCourt all getting on the scoreboard. Walsh and Leah Kelly responded for the hosts before Louth struck for the game’s first goal, Flood seeing her point attempt drop into the Sligo net as her side went six clear.

The second quarter was more positive from Sligo, Walsh heavily involved in her side’s scores. A brace of frees by the forward and a fine point from substitute Lauren Normanly saw Sligo behind by 1-7 to 0-6 at the break. The hosts were down to 14 after Rachel O’Brien was yellow carded by referee Kevin Corcoran for a high tackle five minutes before the interval.

The hardworking Roisín Molloy and captain Sarah Reynolds were influential in driving forward from midfield, and 20 seconds after the resumption Walsh sought out Molloy, who pointed swiftly, leaving a goal separating the teams.

But Flood was impressive for Wayne Freeman’s outfit and she added her third point on 38 minutes as Louth went into a four-point lead.

As both outfits brought on substitutes, Walsh – who else? – hit the net on the three-quarter mark to reduce the gap to the minimum.

The Tourlestrane player then levelled at 1-8 apiece with a fine score from play.

Sligo were down to 14 again after Casserly was yellow carded for a challenge on Laura Collins with the game entering the final 10 minutes.

However, the impressive Molloy won a free and Walsh duly converted, putting Sligo in front, much to the delight of the home support.

Down the other end and a brilliant free from Rebecca Carr brought Louth back level.

O’Brien was fouled and Walsh did the honours as Sligo took the lead once more, but Louth were not done and the excellent Flood stepped up to send over a late free as they couldn’t be separated.

Sligo: L Gaughan; E McDermott, A Morrisroe, J Lyons; C Dunne, A Egan, L Kelly 0-1; S Reynolds, R Molloy 0-1; A Haran, R O’Brien, L Powell; L Duffy, K Walsh 1-7 (0-6f), M McCormack

Subs: L Normanly 0-1 for Duffy (26), M Casserly for Powell (26), C Connor for Haran (40), L Casey for McMcCormack (50)

Louth: Una Pearson; Eilis Hand, Sarah Quinn, Holly Lambe-Sally; Rebecca Carr 0-1 (f), Shannen McLaughlin, Céire Nolan; Aoife Halligan, Eimear Byrne; Roisín Kavanagh, Kate Flood 1-4 (0-1f), Aoife Russell; Laura Collins 0-2, Niamh Rice 0-2, Jennifer McCourt- 0-1

Subs: Michelle McMahon for Collins (40), Ruth Hanna for McCourt (50), Seona Halligan for Rice (55), Hannah O’Neill for Byrne (58)

Referee: K Corcoran (Mayo)