‘I still think I've way more to give’ – Tommy Durnin on his Louth form and club transfer...

The Reaghstown man was outstanding as the Reds claimed Division 3 honours

Tommy Durnin is in the form of his life. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Tommy Durnin is in the form of his life. Picture: Sportsfile

Caoimhín Reilly

Tommy Durnin paid his old Westerns manager, Paddy McGuinness, a visit with the Division 3 trophy last week.

Still a hero in Roche Emmets having led the club to a first championship title in 22 years, McGuinness wasn’t long in sending a picture this way.

