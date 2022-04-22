‘I still think I've way more to give’ – Tommy Durnin on his Louth form and club transfer...

Tommy Durnin paid his old Westerns manager, Paddy McGuinness, a visit with the Division 3 trophy last week.

Still a hero in Roche Emmets having led the club to a first championship title in 22 years, McGuinness wasn’t long in sending a picture this way.

Paddy has often highlighted Durnin’s “humility” and how it sets him apart from others. And, ultimately, it’s his absolute dedication and honesty which has got a faltering Wee career back on an upwardly mobile trajectory.

Having not featured much in Mickey Harte’s maiden campaign in charge, there were opportunities in the O’Byrne Cup that, as far as management were concerned, he didn’t grasp.

Training as hard as ever before and only a one minute cameo over the opening two National League matches, as a temporary sub for Bevan Duffy in Longford.

Then, his chance. The away match in Limerick. A win. The mood lifts. Tommy is back in and won’t be left out. There is momentum. Promotion. A league final at Croke Park. Fetches from the heavens. A point from the Gods. Man of the match.

What changed?

“I had to work on getting fitter, stronger, faster and learning the type of system they wanted to play,” he says, matter of fact.

“Maybe I was too traditional or maybe I was doing a lot of running but doing f*ck all?

“Like if you’ve seen the intensity Mickey and the boys have brought, the tackling… maybe I was getting back but not laying a finger on guys?

“I would always be thinking of going the other way but to be an inter-county footballer or a midfielder, you need to have all these things.

“Sitting down with Mickey and him saying what needed to be done and maybe me not agreeing with him on everything… but he’s the boss and Sharon (Courtney, the nutritionist) was very direct with me as well.

“She came in and sat me down and was like, ‘do you think you're in the best shape of your life?’ And I was like, ‘I'm not in bad shape’. She looked at me and basically said: ‘I don’t think you're in great shape’ and that drove me on too.

“I was like, ‘f*ck that’, I’ve always dealt with doubts - they drive me. I can’t change what other people think of me. Even the first time I got called up… ‘who's this lad from the Westerns?’

“But that was grand. I didn’t care and I still don’t. If someone else comes up and thinks they are better than me, give it a go, that drives me on. Even when I play against other lads and people are saying, ‘this lad is brilliant, you have to watch him’ and all that, in the back of my mind, I’m saying, ‘he’d want to be watching me’, not the other way around.

“But I used to think you could get fit in two months, when it’s not like that at all, to get that extra 1% or two.

“I used to feel really good at championship time whereas now I feel great all the time and I don’t believe there's a peak. I still think I've way more to give.”

For all the work he’s done himself, though, the 29-year-old is thankful luck was on his side for a change. An injury to Dermot Campbell saw Bevan Duffy reverted to full-back and Durnin brought into midfield in Limerick.

Less than a month earlier, the Reaghstown native started for Louth in an O’Byrne Cuo humbling by Dublin alongside a host of rookies. It was almost as if he was having to prove himself all over again.

Not that he sees it that way. Too much humility, as McGuinness insists. He has worked too hard to let any Louth jersey pass him by.

A change of job which sees him based at home and a training structure around which life is built set the journey towards his physical prime in order.

“I’m always like, ‘if you have the chance to put on a Louth jersey, you go out and give everything you have’,” Durnin says.

“There’s no ‘I’m better than someone else’. I’m here long enough to know that if you think like that you may go off down the road.

“I've played football all my life and I've always wanted to play with Louth and that’s just that.

“But I’ve probably changed a few things in my life for that to happen recently, which wasn’t easy, but I suppose when Mickey came in, I was like, ‘right, what do I do here?’

“This is my eighth season with Louth and my work situation was changing as well and I was like, ‘do I want to give this a right go?’

“I’m 29 and I definitely have three years to give anyway so I'm going to give it absolutely everything I have. That’s what I decided in my own head.

“Then the structures the County Board have put in, Mickey coming in and the nutritionist and gym, everything is top, top class. I had no more excuses.

“In other years I’d have gone back to the Westerns and maybe played for an extra two months and then been knocked out.

“I would have gone from five nights a week to maybe only three whereas now it’s 12 months of the year and that’s just it.

“Like last year I got knocked out in Monaghan in mid-October and I was back training with Louth in the first week in November. I had basically two or three weeks off and in that time, I was still doing one or two gym sessions a week with Louth…

“This is what it involves but I absolutely love it. And there’s reasons for doing it. Coming back home the Sunday after the league final and there’s a letter at the door from a Westerns man, Brendan Matthews, congratulating me and telling me how much I deserved it for the work I’d put in.

“Standing in Croke Park with the cup and looking up at my family and friends in the stand. Going into Tallanstown school with Niall Sharkey and Casey (Ciaran Byrne) and all the kids going mad. Richie Barry was there and then others who’ve coached me over the years, Tommy Byrne in Glyde and Gerry Corbally in the Seans.

“This is what it’s all about. It’s why the sacrifices are worthwhile. It’s just brilliant.”

THE BIG MOVE

One question looms large, like an elephant in the room, by this stage. His return to first-team prominence and starring role in the National League success apart.

The transfer road to Inniskeen Grattan’s at the beginning of last year came after Westerns refused to allow his move to Ardee St Mary’s go through.

A vote on allowing Durnin depart was split. Why leave, was the ultimate question?

“It’s no disrespect to the Westerns, but where I wanted to go and where I thought Mickey could bring us, I needed to be playing at the top level all year round, 12 months of the year,” he adds, after a momentary pause.

“When Mickey came in, I was thinking, ‘what does Tommy need to do here?’ A week before that I was coming out of hospital with five broken ribs after a game going, ‘I need to be playing senior football.

“My dream is still to win a junior championship with the Westerns. That’s one of my main aims but I knew I wasn’t going to get better playing junior football.

“I needed to try to get better and train 12 months of the year at a high level. I wanted to go to the Mary’s and that didn’t happen.”

CR: “Why Mary’s?”

TD: “Because they're a senior club and they are right beside me. I know a lot of the boys having gone to Ardee Community School.”

CR: “Do you feel you should have got?”

TD: “I played 11 years with the Westerns and never got past the quarter-finals of the championship. We had some good teams over the years but it just came to the stage where I needed a challenge.

“Was I disappointed (Westerns) rejected it? Yes. I spoke with a lot of the Westerns guys but that’s life. You don’t always get what you want.”

CR: “Did you not consider Inniskeen at the outset?”

TD: “Go straight to Monaghan? No, never. It was a hard enough decision to leave the Westerns never mind the county.

“But I went down that route, didn’t fall out with anyone and didn’t dirty my bib. I spoke to people and they were very up front and told me exactly why some agreed and why some didn’t - that’s just the way when you’re dealing with different committees.

“I'm a Westerns man even if someone says I can or cannot be. The Inniskeen thing kind of opened up from talking to people like Oisin McConville. I went there and they’ve been very good to me, they’re an exceptional club.”

CR: “What’s the biggest difference you’ve found in terms of the game?”

TD: “In junior football, you get hit off the ball, but this different gravy, you’re getting hit but it’s fair.”

CR: “When did the difference dawn on you?”

TD: “Ballybay in the league. We had a free to win at the end and I hit the post with it!

“There was so much intensity and rivalry against them - it felt like I was there 10 years… the crowd, it was great, and boys giving me shit for being for Louth.

“I can't wait to get back because there are exceptional footballers there, 32 boys training on Sunday mornings, and I think last year was a good learning curve for me. I'm buzzing for that again.”

He’s “buzzing” for this Sunday as well and fresh from a meeting with one of the “best coaches” he’s ever dealt with - McGuinness - confidence is dripping from his every move.

Paddy has a way of doing that with people, with players. So has Mickey Harte. Two legends who clearly know how to get the best out of the Reaghstown Rolls Royce.