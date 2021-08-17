I recall Rob catching a ball above my head

AFTER an illustrious rugby career that saw him win every honour in the game with Leinster, Ireland and the Lions, Robert Kearney has gone back to his roots this week and was back in training with his native Cooley Kickhams.

A former Louth minor, Kearney was a fantastic GAA prospect before signing to Leinster’s academy system. His final game with Cooley was their 2004 SFC defeat to neighbours St Patrick’s. A then 18-year-old Kearney lined out a centerfield and contributed a point in a narrow 0-7 to 0-6 defeat.

I recall playing against him in a league game in early 2004 out in Fr McEvoy Park. I can’t remember too much about the game but I do recall him catching one ball above my head and thinking to myself who is this lad.

There were rumours he would feature in Cooley’s Division 2 league clash with St Fechin’s on Sunday, but onlookers in Beaulieu were disappointed.

It remains to be seen if he will feature with Cooley in nexts month’s IFC, but it hasn’t stopped bookmakers pricing him at 14/1 to line out in next year’s Leinster SFC.