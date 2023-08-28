Hunterstown Rovers turn on the style to leave Kilkerley Emmets on the verge of Louth IFC elimination

Hunterstown Rovers 1-13 Kilkerley Emmets 0-10

Hunterstown Rovers produced their season’s best performance in coming from two points down to easily overcome Kilkerley Emmets and leave Ronan Greene’s side staring down the barrel of a premature championship exit.

For the Division 2 champions, who had Cathal Bellew sent-off on 42 minutes, now need Rovers to do them a favour against Dundalk Young Irelands on Friday night as a triumph for the Marist outfit would see them through at Kilkerley’s expense.

The only way Emmets can advance with Young Irelands winning is if it’s by a 10-point margin, which would send Hunterstown into the relegation play-offs and guide Kilkerley through in second place.

Such complicated permutations didn’t appear to be a likely outcome at half-time in Saturday evening’s clash at DEFY Páirc Mhuire given Kilkerley had led by two points – 0-8 to six – and were slightly favoured by what was generally a cross-wind.

With Tadhg McEnaney in shooting form and Dean Burns having passed up a glorious goal chance on the eve of the interval, the combination looked ripe for another Kilkerley victory. But Shane Halpenny and Tony McKenna had inspired second halves in giving Colm Donnelly’s men a platform to summon a victory surge.

The Burns brothers kicked over to level and after Ryan had nudged Hunterstown in front for just the second time, he got involved in an altercation with Bellew that led to referee Stephen Murphy producing a red for the Kilkerley centre-back and yellow for Rovers’ stricken attacker.

Emmets had arguably made an error of judgement in replacing the pacey duo of Kyle Cotter and Fionn Cumiskey with the experienced James Fegan and Shane Lennon as Hunterstown used the extra man to exploit their sluggish opponents.

It all led to McEnaney having to come deep looking for the ball and it took Greene’s charges until the 18th minute of the second period to notch – via their top-scorer’s free – by which stage Burns’ penalty conversion on the three-quarter mark was in the difference.

Paul Carrie and a pair of Burns frees extended the gap to six and with Kilkerley knowing they needed scores to give themselves a shot at the knockout stages, they went for broke and dropped a ball on top of Lennon inside. The former Louth star gathered but his shot was deflected off target in what was the pre-championship title favourites’ last hurrah of note.

HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS: Donovan Sheridan; Martin Lennon, Patrick Taaffe, Euan Woodlock; Cillian Taaffe, Dáithí Carroll, David Finn 0-2; Shane Halpenny, Tony McKenna; James Rogers, Glen Mathews 0-1, Brendan Lennon; Paul Carrie 0-1, Ryan Burns 0-7 (3f), Dean Burns 0-2. Subs: James Russell for B Lennon (HT), Ryan Ward for Carrie (55), Colm Murphy for D Burns (60).

KILKERLEY EMMETS: Ultan McEnaney; Ronan Deery, Cormac Bellew, Cillian Mulligan; Kyle Cotter, Cathal Bellew 0-1, Ewan McEnteggart; Fintan Brady 0-1, Aaron Crawford; Shaun McElroy 0-1, Conor Quigley 0-1, Cormac Mallon; Tadhg McEnaney 0-5 (3f, 1m), Fionn Cumiskey 0-1, Ciarán Clarke. Subs: James Fegan for Cotter (HT), Shane Lennon for Cumiskey (HT), Kieran Murtagh for McElroy (45), Conall McEnaney for Mallon (45)

REFEREE: Stephen Murphy (Naomh Máirtín).