Hunterstown Rovers advance in Louth IFC as Dundalk Young Irelands crash out following two-point loss in Darver

Hunterstown Rovers 0-10 Dundalk Young Irelands 0-8

David Finn had another influential game for Hunterstown Rovers in Friday night's IFC victory over Dundalk Young Irelands in Darver. Picture: Colin Bell

Hunterstown Rovers could afford to lose this round three contest by nine points and still progress to the IFC quarter-finals – but Colm Donnelly’s men were in no mood to give Dundalk Young Irelands a way through at the expense of Kilkerley Emmets in Darver on Friday night.

The west-Louth side kicked the game’s opening five points in laying the foundations for a victory that was relatively comfortable, if a little nervy, at the finish. The dismissal of full-back Patrick Taaffe with seven minutes to play seemed to hand Young Irelands the initiative but they were fairly blunt in attack and struck eight wides in the second half alone.

Ryan Burns (3), James Rogers (2) and Jamie O’Callaghan (2) were the registrars for the winners during the opening period, at the end of which the Reds showed 0-7 to four in front, with all bar a Burns free from play.

It took Irelands until four minutes into the second half to open their account from play, via Dermot Mone, and the experienced attacker added just their second in stoppage time. A hat-trick of free conversions by both Jordan O’Donoghue and Peter McStravick made up the Marist outfit’s paltry tally, which was never going to be enough to prevail – and dump Kilkerley out.

Rovers were ahead by 0-9 to six when Taaffe – harshly on live viewing – was red carded for a heavy shoulder challenge on O’Donoghue and Irelands were always requiring a goal that never looked likely to materialise in spite of a few scrambles, in the thick of which was Hunterstown’s powerhouse midfielder Shane Halpenny.

Indeed, the clearest cut opening for a major came at the other end with Burns broke through, but his former Louth colleague, Fergal Sheekey, was equal to the low shot.

HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS: Donovan Sheridan; Euan Woodlock, Patrick Taaffe, Martin Lennon; Cillian Taaffe, Dáithí Carroll, David Finn 0-1; Shane Halpenny, Tony McKenna; James Rogers 0-2, Glen Mathews, Jamie O’Callaghan 0-2; Paul Carrie, Ryan Burns 0-5 (3f), Dean Burns. Subs: Ryan Ward for Mathews (43), Marc Ward for McKenna (47), Finn Kelly for O’Callaghan (53), Brendan Lennon for D Burns (53), Richie Taaffe for M Lennon (58).

DUNDALK YOUNG IRELANDS: Fergal Sheekey; Mickey Mone, Ciarán Murray, Mark Gahan; Liam McStravick, Jamie Browne, Cian Ó Naraigh; Ryan Malone, Peter McStravick 0-3 (3f); Seán Murphy, Jordan O’Donoghue 0-3 (3f), Ruairí Kelly; Dermot Mone 0-2, Derek Maguire, Cian O’Donoghue. Subs: Conn O’Donoghue for Ó Naraigh (45), Caolan McCabe for Malone (53), Lee O’Donoghue for M Mone (56).

REFEREE: Jonathan Conlon (O’Connell’s).