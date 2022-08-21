Hunterstown lay down championship credentials by humbling Kilkerley in Ardee

Hunterstown Rovers have put their hand up for Seamus Flood honours with a 12-point win over Kilkerley Emmets at Ardee on Saturday evening.

Rovers have continuously been knocking on the intermediate title door but the addition of some quality, young and fresh talent could be key in their search this year.

The impact of the five debutants on the night came out in the form of Glen Mathews and Ryan and Dean Burns. The trio found themselves in more space and the link-up play was scintillating. Up until a late Brendan Lennon point, the forward three had accounted for all of the winners’ total. That is how accurate and effective they were on the night.

Emmets could not handle their slick movement and it made for a long evening for the Kilkerley men who looked very much like a side that came into the encounter on the back of some poor league form.

Injuries and absences have been the story of their season and last year’s semi-finalists look way off the pace this term as a result. Conor Quigley especially will be needed in a fortnight’s time to stave off Young Irelands and, perhaps, a relegation battle.

Centre-forward Mathews is always a threat but Saturday was when it all came together for the electric forward. Right from the start, he fired over the first two points of the game – sweet efforts from distance.

All of a sudden, it was 1-7 to no-score. Rovers just opened up and expressed themselves and the respect they paid Emmets at the start dissipated as Mathews coolly slotted the ball pass Rian Hand for a goal.

The quick hands of newcomer James Rogers was key to opening up Emmets’ rearguard and sending Matthews away.

Rogers was a Louth minor last season and he, along with Shane Halpenny, Cillian Taaffe, Conor O’Brien and Adam O’Reilly, notched his first championship appearance for Colm Donnelly’s side.

Talisman Burns then got going. He had a great tussle with Aaron Crawford all evening and four points were amassed by half-time.

At the other end, Fionn Cumiskey has been a bright light this season for Dessie Lennon and another of last year’s Louth minors opened their tally in the 26th minute of action and quickly added another from play to make it 1-7 to 0-2 at the interval.

There was not a lot of hope for a turnaround in the chatter around Ardee at half-time and Dean Burns made certain with two points upon the resumption in a lively second half showing.

Substitutes Seán Hand and Kieran Murtagh tried hard off the bench but Emmets were too off-colour on the night. County panellist Tadhg McEnaney landed three frees to provide some consolation before substitute Lennon crashed the party with a well-taken score for rampant Rovers.

HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS: Niall Carrie; Cillian Taaffe, Martin Lennon, Paddy Taaffe; Alan Landy, Daithi Carroll, Shane Halpenny; Jason Monaghan, Tony McKenna; James Rogers, Glen Matthews 1-4, David Finn; Paul Carrie, Ryan Burns 0-8 (1m, 3f), Dean Burns 0-3. Subs: Brendan Lennon 0-1 for Rogers (50), Oisín McGee for D Burns (56), Adam O’Reilly for M Lennon (61), Conor O’Brien for Landy (61).

KILKERLEY EMMETS: Rian Hand; Tadhg McKeown, Aaron Crawford, Cormac Bellew; Eoghan Smyth, Cillian Mulligan, Fintan Brady; James Fegan, Darren Geoghegan; Ewan McEnteggart, Shaun McElroy, Brian Brady; Tadhg McEneaney 0-3 (3f), Cathal Bellew, Fionn Cumiskey 0-3 (1f). Subs: Seán Hand for McElroy (18), Paddy Murtagh for Geoghegan (HT), Kieran Murtagh 0-1 for Smyth (35), Daniel McKeown for Mulligan (51), Ciarán Clarke for McEnteggart (56).

REFEREE: Aidan Shevlin (Stabannon Parnells).