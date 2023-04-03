How successful has Louth GAA’s most-recent strategic review been? A case of much work done, a lot more to do

Strategic reviews are always well-intended. Indeed, the one published by Louth in 2021 was comprehensive and ambitious, and left few bases – if any – uncovered with development officer Derek Crilly its chief scribe.

Thirty-three people were involved in the consultation process in which 670 stakeholders from across Louth GAA were surveyed and a set of short-, medium- and long-term targets were established on several fronts.

One of the most interesting elements to the report was the reference made to schools’ football given it had been badly neglected by repeated regimes.

Perhaps Ardee Community School’s recent success at provincial B level has nothing to do with the recommendations of the strategic review committee, but there is a strong hint to the contrary considering the west-Louth outfit were identified as a platform to pilot additional resourcing.

In the short-term, it was felt that three to four schools should be identified as having the potential to move into the realm of Leinster A football. Indeed, there were meetings between former coaching officer Brian Cafferty, S&C guru Ciarán Sloan, senior team coach Gavin Devlin and Games Manager Shane Lennon with various schools across the county, and each were invited to forward blueprints for how they could elevate themselves up the provincial grades.

A medium-term target was to organise fifth and sixth class blitzes in schools as to potentially entice the best developing talent. De La Salle College and Ardee Community School have organised such initiatives as they look to attract the top players.

COLLEGES’ CONCERN

Therefore, one of the long-term pursuits was to switch the focus outwardly within schools so that progression and involvement in Leinster competitions – where the standard should be higher – would take priority over the domestic championships.

For too long, Louth colleges had contested C and D grades on a regional basis as the chief target involved success in either the Lennon, Flood or Moore Cups. This, however, wasn’t conducive to optimum player development. Again, Ardee have set the narrative where this is concerned and gone after Leinster, winning B crowns at U17 and U19 a year apart.

Primary school matters were also delved into by the report writers. It was proposed that there would be an after school coaching academy set-up in various hubs around the county for players looking to avail of additional opportunities. This was rolled out for a period but seems to have dropped off the radar.

A school-club link was emphasised. This is arguably one of the most important features of the report, although the clubs should, more likely, be the main drivers of this. A medium-term objective involved extra funding being made available for its progression.

Again, this may not have been the case, although it may not be fully down to Louth GAA power-bearers. Croke Park cut coaching and games funding due to the impact of Covid-19 on the central body’s coffer pit and Louth were left with three coaching vacancies that could not be filled as a result. This stretched resources and delayed progress on this front. The GAA have only recently requested applications for these positions.

Other aims were to provide more coaching to younger age groups and track hurlers in schools, as well as setting up a TY programme for small ball players. These don’t look to have been a success.

Reference was also made to adult football in the county. It was suggested that the county committee would look into the permittance of second-teams to join the first-team leagues but that no first-teams could be demoted below the third tier. The potential for an amalgamation championship was mooted as well. As has been heavily documented, neither proposal managed to garner the necessary support of the clubs when put forward in motion terms.

And then there was the ‘urban ‘study which recommended making clubs more attractive to the community. Coffee mornings, walkways, etc, were specified and, in fairness, all affiliated members appear to be doing their best on this front. Again, active school links and coach education programmes were listed. Louth have certainly offered the latter, although the former is very much at the behest of clubs, it would seem, particularly in light of the inability to employ the full-time coaches that were required.

Interestingly, referees were alluded to. Short-term goals involved video analysing referees’ performances, fitness guidance via DkIT for whistlers and regular fitness tests. Medium-term targets involved a review programme for performance, pathway education towards national panels, additional gear and equipment provision and a search for a main sponsor for the domestic referees. A longer-term aspiration was to have a full external review of the officiating situation in the county.

All of this seems to have been slightly optimistic. Reviews have been isolated to a select few assessors taking in games with little feedback to the men in black, no sponsor has been got on board, gear hasn’t always been forthcoming and there has been no external review.

PROOF IN THE PUDDING

The proof, it appears, is in the pudding where the development squads are concerned. Despite there being years of county minor teams being poor on more years than they were proficient, soundings from the current U14-U17 panels appear to suggest improvement. Training gear, nutritional advice, suitable coaching, etc.

A short-term goal was for there to be a full-time coach and strength and conditioning intern from DkIT attached to each development squad. This has been the case. Medium-term, the reviewers wanted there to be more support staff in place for each of the panels as well as an induction day where the training gear would be handed out and an education fund for the coaches to upskill. Again, all of this seems to have been rolled out. That these standards would not slip was among the main, long-term requirements.

In terms of the flagship teams, a stipulation was made that 15pc of the senior squad year on year should involve players who were recently involved with the U20 team. ‘Recent’, of course, is subjective, but it appears as though Mickey Harte has increased the percentage expectation dramatically.

TARGET MET

In the last three years, he has used over 60 players in the senior team and roughly one-third of them were eligible for U20 duty in either 2021 or 2022. For example, he has 11 current panellists – about 30pc of his squad – who played U20 championship in the past two seasons.

The same was said in relation to the U20 panel in terms of recent-year minors. Seven of the current U20 squad were U17s in 2022, although 23 of the 35- or 36-player panel are eligible to line-out again next term.

Clearly, the review’s consensus here has been adopted, although the proposal for there being a meaningful U19 competition that would feed into U20 county team selection hasn’t materialised, while the formation of an U20 hurling squad has been an afterthought in the past two campaigns.

Greater access to support staff for developing players was also specified and, in fairness, S&C-wise, Sloan has made programmes available to a great number of men, including those who are not currently attached to a Louth county squad.

Two long-term goals, which would be premature to assess at this juncture, are for Louth to be competing for Leinster titles at U17 and U20 level on a recurrent basis, and to develop ‘Brand Louth’, whatever that may be. One for the marketeers among us.

Overall, a fair bit of the review has been implemented, but the process must remain ongoing for several of the more audacious targets to be met as prescribed.