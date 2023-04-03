How far can Louth go under Mickey Harte? Well, resources cannot be a barrier in the pursuit of the possible

For all of the media hype around Mickey Harte’s achievements with Louth prior to the last three months, the Tyrone legend hadn’t actually managed something that wasn’t done before he took the reins.

Colin Kelly won two promotions, back-to-back, and booked the Reds into the 2018 Division 2 enclosure, while Wayne Kierans was a single point in a match away from securing second tier football in his opening campaign. They are the facts.

In fairness, however, the Wee men finished higher in the National League than they had done in 25 years last month and it must now be said that only Peter Fitzpatrick – the man who hired the Errigal Ciarán clubman – has done a better job as manager in the modern era.

Of course, Harte’s resource package has been greater than any predecessor’s but it wouldn’t have taken much cop on to acknowledge that the Louth senior football team was chronically underfunded for years until the current coaching ticket rolled in.

As David Rogers’ report on Louth GAA alluded to some years back, county squads need to get as much backing as possible. Additional finance could have made some of the poor teams better over the years and certainly increased the possibility of the good sides – underage and adult – maximising the talent and sense of opportunity at the time.

Much has been made in the media of the loss of some of the county’s more household names throughout the spring campaign. The point appears to have been missed, though, that the system adopted was tailor-made for the replacements and those who got chances as a consequence.

A significant reason behind Louth’s gradual fall behind against the Dubs was the withdrawals of Niall Sharkey and Conall McKeever. Now, both had literally ran themselves to a standstill and had probably little more to give, hence why they were taken off, but the point stands that for Louth to compete, given the method of play, it’s the Sharkey-, McKeever,- Liam Jackson-, Leonard Grey-, Craig Lennon-, Tom Jackson-type players who are most key. The relentless Duracell bunnies with more staying power than the Gavin Cromwell-trained Flooring Porter.

Players are being selected to suit the formation and game plan as opposed to the leading lights being shoehorned in. It was the same 12 months ago. When Louth became slightly more audacious against Kildare in the Leinster Championship, they were humiliated. Lesson learned.

Unfortunately, a damaging aspect of the Dublin defeat was the lack of scoring power. Granted, there were goalscoring opportunities, but would they have really affected the outcome overly much? Nobody can say so with any degree of certainty. No point from play from the 21st minute to the 72nd is a rather damning statistic and, in truth, the Dubs didn’t even toggle the gear stick into second to get across the line.

That doesn’t mean that the tactical approach was unwise. In fact, people who suggest that Louth should play a different way or give out at the flow of the game should probably stay away from the attendance. Although, this can often be the problem when there is a bit of success and a day at Croke Park is involved. The fair weather supporters come out and are the most vociferous where criticism is then concerned.

‘Get back in the goals, goalie’, ‘look at them all back’, ‘Pat Spillane was right’, ‘puke football’, ‘negative football’, ‘Ulster football’ et al. As Irish News writer Cahair O’Kane alluded to in regard to Morocco at the last World Cup, after the north Africans had manfully defended their way to a semi-final with a counter-attack style, when Gaelic football teams play such a ‘low block’, they are vilified.

And, as we saw with the U20s in Parnell Park last week, the soaking up pressure and springing on the offensive way of playing cannot be successfully implemented over night. It takes a lot of rehearsing and arguably the most worked on part of the philosophy is actually the attacking aspect as opposed to what many people perceive it to be solely about – stopping the opposition.

As moral a victory as the seven-point loss may have been, it was a hell of a lot more enjoyable than the 26-point drubbing in Portlaoise in 2019. There was plenty of puking done that night and no prawn sandwiches, unlike at Croke Park.

Malachy Clerkin, the Irish Times sportswriter supreme, was on the Second Captains’ podcast last week, giving an overview of Division 2. I must concede to agreeing with the gist of his opinion.

Over the campaign, Derry and Louth were the only two who performed anywhere close to their best in what was a poor league overall. The Dubs sleepwalked to promotion, and then the title itself, Cork were half bothered, Kildare were awful, Meath somehow found a way to be worse, Clare – having punched so high for so long – are a busted flush and Limerick were in disarray.

Next year, you would imagine that both Armagh and Donegal will be intent on returning to the top-flight at the first time of asking, while Cork should be aiming higher. Cavan have pedigree in Division 2, while Kildare, under new management, should be much stronger. Meath can only get better and Fermanagh, well they’re battlers.

And yet there’s no reason to think that Louth won’t be better again either. The improvement trajectory is upwardly mobile. New players will be unearthed and added. The current ones will get better. James Califf – all will hope – will be tied down to a long-term contract.

Hopefully the Rogers mentality will be dug deeper into. Give them what they need. Give them what they want. They’ll make the best use of it.