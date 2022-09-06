How deeply does the GAA ethos run when you’re faced by your native people?

Premier League Years came on the television the other day and while I’d generally be selective in regard to how long I would watch if it wasn’t a season in which Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United finished atop the table, the campaign in question was Jose Mourinho’s third and final at the helm at Old Trafford. Picture: Sportsfile

Premier League Years came on the television the other day and while I’d generally be selective in regard to how long I would watch if it wasn’t a season in which Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United finished atop the table, the campaign in question was Jose Mourinho’s third and final at the helm at Old Trafford.

In one clip, United had led at his former club, Chelsea, until a late concession which sparked furore on the touchline after ‘The Special One’ took issue with a member of the Stamford Bridge side’s backroom team running across his technical area to celebrate.

Needless to say, the home fans took the side of the Blues dugout and there was a fair bit of abuse hurled Jose’s way. And, after the game, on his way back from showing appreciation to the travelling convoy of supporters, Jose began gesticulating as only the Portuguese maestro can – pointing and showing three fingers, one for every Premier League crown he guided Chelsea to over his pair of spells in charge.

The commentator alluded to how Mourinho must have felt he was being shown a lack of respect by the Pensioners’ faithful via a chorus of boos and jeers.

New Waterford hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald (cutout) is the GAA’s version of Jose Mourinho. A guy who tends to get a kick out of every group of players he takes over, a man that uses emotion so effectively, a charismatic figure that is either hated or adored depending on what side of the divide he’s on. Even now, having played for and managed his home county, Clare, winning All-Ireland titles on both sides of the white line, he is not the most universally popular within the borders of the Banner.

The Sixmilebridge man is renowned for his passionate antics along a sideline, no more so than Roma boss Jose, but perhaps it’s through an inevitable respect for his homeland that Fitzgerald has never ‘let himself down’ when opposing Clare.

Then again, you have to ask yourself, is that respect or just decency? Facing your native place is different from taking on any other entity. It must be like treachery to plot their downfall and you will only compound the situation if your conduct strays out of line.

Take John McEntee, the Crossmaglen Rangers legend and 2002 All-Ireland winner with Armagh, as an example. He oversaw the most recent of Clontibret’s senior championship wins in Monaghan but took a backward step for their duel with Cross in the opening round of Ulster, which the Farney men prevailed in.

Now there are some who would deem it incorrect to effectively abandon the team you’re involved with on such a day, but there has to be an element of understanding there as well. How could McEntee have been seen to be actively and vociferously working against men who he had soldiered with or developed as players?

The same, it seems, goes for Mickey Harte and Gavin Devlin. Would they have taken over a direct opponent of Tyrone after departing the Red Hands set-up? Certainly not an Ulster county, whatever about a team like Louth who they may eventually take to a flight that’s on a par with Tyrone.

I know one clubman of mine who has held the reins of other clubs but was always very subdued when overseeing teams in direct combat with Roche. There is a respect there and an acknowledgement for what the club did for him, and continues to.

Surely it’s just not possible to display the same emotion, passion and potentially venom from the sideline when you’re managing against the club which gave you a love for Gaelic games? Granted, if you’re interested in coaching or are lured by a rivals’ job, or because you gain affiliation with another outfit through residence or family, you may get involved and/or come into opposition with your original team.

But it’s only proper that there is a degree of respect factored in somewhere. Or is it that the GAA runs deeper in some than others?