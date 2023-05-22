Honeymoon period ends for Meath in Tailteann Cup despite comfortable victory over Waterford

Waterford 1-14 Meath 3-17

Jordan Morris hit the net for Meath from the penalty spot in their Tailteann Cup victory over Waterford on Saturday. — © SPORTSFILE

IF THERE is such a thing as a honeymoon period in the Tailteann Cup, well, it ended for Meath at picturesque Fraher Field, Dungarvan, last Saturday evening.

Meath comfortably secured their spot in the next phase of the competition but their mettle will likely be tested from here on starting with their final Group 2 match against Down on the opening weekend in June.

It would also be fair to suggest that a vast improvement will be needed by the fledging Royals if they are to have a chance of outright success. Most of the issues that plagued their Division 2 league campaign and their swift exit from the provincial championship resurfaced against one of the lowest ranked teams in the country.

Shoring up a leaky defence and starting on the front foot is still very much a work in progress and even against a team that lost six of their seven matches in Division 4 of the Allianz League, Meath’s shortcomings were cruelly exposed.

The visitors conceded one goal in the opening half and it would have been much worse but for the heroics of young Dunderry ’keeper Seán Brennan, who saved his side’s blushes with a couple of fine blocks. Too often and too easily the Meath rearguard was spread-eagled but Waterford were unable to fully capitalise after creating clear opportunities.

Twice in the early stages, Brennan kept out efforts from Darragh Corcoran and he also denied Brian Lynch with another fine block late on in the half. He was eventually beaten by Jason Curry who fired home on 19 minutes to leave the Deise level at 1-2 to 0-5. Meath ended the half leading by 0-9 to 1-4 but it was far from a satisfactory opening half display.

A couple of half-time changes ensured a much better second half performance and when Meath eventually got the better of the hosts, they pressed home their superiority and rattled the Waterford net on three occasions to finish comfortable winners.

Just two players contributed to the Meath tally in the opening half, Matthew Costello and Aaron Lynch, with the Trim youngster accounting for five of the points, including three from open play.

Despite that less than inspiring opening, Meath had eased themselves into a 0-4 to 0-0 lead within 12 minutes after Lynch notched the opening three scores and Costello converted a 45. Darragh Corcoran had Waterford off the mark from a free on 14 minutes and he also landed their second point before Costello pointed a free at the other end.

Then came the Curry goal and that concession stunned Meath for a spell before Costello got them moving again with another point. Corcoran drew the teams level once more before Meath, thanks to ’keeper Brennan, and Lynch and Costello in attack enjoyed a two point lead at the break.

The introduction of James McEntee and Cillian O’Sullivan at the start of the second half added impetus to the Meath attack in the third quarter and when Ronan Jones set-up Costello, he made no mistake from close range to open up a 1-10 to 1-5 lead by the 41st minute.

Eoghan Frayne pointed shortly after coming on for his debut and when Jordan Morris converted from the penalty spot following a foul on himself, it left it 2-12 to 1-7 and put the game out of reach.

The third Meath goal came from substitute Donal Lenehan on 64 minutes and while Waterford fought gamely to the finish, it was always on the cards that their clash with Tipperary would be the one that would, ultimately, decide their fate.

Meath will be happy with their final tally but a concession of 1-13 against a team of Waterford’s standing should be a major concern.

WATERFORD: Ben Kirwan; Liam Fennell, Darragh O Cathasaigh, Eoghan McGrath-Butler; Dermot Ryan 0-2, Brian Looby, Jordan O'Sullivan 0-1; Michael Curry, Brian Lynch; Conor Murray 0-2, Darragh Corcoran 0-8 (7f), Jason Curry 1-0; Michael Kiely, Jason Gleeson, Seán Whelan-Barrett. Subs: Conor O Cuirrin for Kiely (45), Tom O'Connell 0-1 for Gleeson (50), Mark Cummins for Fennell (66), Donal Fitzgerald for Whelan-Barrett (68), John Devine for Curry (68).

MEATH: Seán Brennan; Harry O'Higgins, Ronan Ryan, Michael Flood; Donal Keogan, Pádraic Harnan, Seán Coffey; Ronan Jones, Conor Gray; Cathal Hickey, Daithí McGowan, Keith Curtis; Jordan Morris 1-2 (1-0 pen, 0-1m), Mathew Costello 1-5 (0-2f, 0-1 45), Aaron Lynch 0-6 (3f). Subs: James McEntee 0-1 for Hickey (HT), Cillian O'Sullivan for Curtis (HT) Eoghan Fryane 0-1 for Jones (50), Donal Lenihan 1-2 for Lynch (62), John O'Regan for Keogan (65).

REFEREE: Seán Lonergan (Tipperary).