Holland stars for St Patrick’s as they overcome Kilkerley as Fechin’s hold off Newtown Blues in Louth LGFA SFC

Geraldines got their Louth SFC title defence off to a winning start against St Kevin's on Sunday morning. Picture: Aoife Clare

ST PATRICK’S 3-17 KILKERLEY EMMETS 2-6

Young Niamh Holland proved herself to be more than an able deputy for St Patrick’s star forward Kate Flood by bagging 2-6 in their come-from-behind victory over Kilkerley Emmets in Lordship on Sunday morning.

Emmets actually led the match at half-time, 2-5 to 1-4, with Ciara Lennon hitting 2-2, though the introduction of county midfielder Áine Breen was a significant turning point for Karen Fealy’s team as they overturned the deficit emphatically.

The loss of Ella McEnteggart to injury was a huge blow to Kilkerley’s hopes of victory.

ST PATRICK’S: Rebecca Lambe-Fagan; Áine Butterly, Caoimhe O’Hare, Mary Loughran; Melissa O’Hanlon, Meabh Butterly, Sophie Grey; Saoirse Butterly, Chloe Barry; Evelyn Donnelly 1-0, Grace Treanor 0-6, Aisling O’Doherty; Niamh Holland 2-6, Kate Cumiskey 0-1, Kayleigh Goss 0-1. Subs: Áine Breen 0-3 for Loughran, Naomh Butterly for A Butterly, Anna Whyte for N Butterly, Aisling Dunne for Goss.

KILKERLEY EMMETS: Eimear McEnteggart; Ann Marie Kane, Blathnaid Crawley, Sineád Kneel; Eimear Geoghegan, Jade McKeown, Bláithin McFadden; Ciara Sharkey, Ella McEnteggart; Sophia Stitt, Brígh McEnteggart, Aisling Quigley; Carragh Brady, Lucy Litchfield, Ciara Lennon. Subs: Clodagh Sharkey for Geoghegan, Kerri Litchfield for E McEnteggart, Dearbhaile Quinn for Brady, Niamh Cawley for McKeown, Aoibhe Holland for Quigley,

REFEREE: Tadhg Rooney (Hunterstown Rovers).

ST FECHIN’S 2-8 NEWTOWN BLUES 1-7

St Fechin’s made light of the absence of key players to just about overcome Newtown Blues in Beaulieu on Sunday morning.

The treble-chasers led 1-4 to 0-3 at half-time with Shayleen McDonagh’s point attempt dropping under the crossbar for the goal. Meanwhile, Laura Collins and Catherine McGlew exchanged points throughout a competitive first half.

Two yellow cards for Blues during the opening half didn’t aid their bid to cause an upset with further points by Céire Nolan and McDonagh extending the home side’s advantage on the restart.

Then, out of nowhere, Collins hit the top corner of the net and Blues added three further points to have Fechin’s on edge. Though Beth Noer’s goal on 48 minutes settled whatever nerves there were around Páirc Naomh Fechin as it gave the winners a cushion they wouldn’t relinquish despite Blues battling hard until the finish.

ST FECHIN’S: Ellen Brodigan; Anna Redmond, Rachel Beirth, Lynn Victory; Orla Brennan, Hayley McDonnell, Orla McEvoy; Céire Nolan 0-1, Rebecca Howell 0-1; Shayleen McDonagh 1-2, Catherine McGlew 0-4 (3f), Ava Briscoe; Ella Flanagan, Ailbhe Quinn, Molly Matthews. Subs: Beth Noer (1-0) for Matthews, Gretta McEvoy for Flanagan.

NEWTOWN BLUES: Emma McConnon; Hannah Leech, Aisling Foley, Soso Tshunungwa; Yasmin Ibrahim, Laura O’Shaughnessy, Zoe Gardiner; Ciara Nugent 0-1, Laura Downey; Hannah O’Neill, Róisín Crowe, Laura Collins 1-5 (4f); Kaylin Nugent 0-1, Sarah Dyas, Kate Gerrard. Subs: Hollie Stone for Dyas, Ali Gardiner for Tshunungwa, Casey Nugent for Downey.

REFEREE: Stephen Devlin (Naomh Fionnbarra).