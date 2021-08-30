Holders Knockbridge show their mettle in crushing semi-final victory over Naomh Moninne

Anchor Tours SHC semi-final

KNOCKBRIDGE 3-16

NAOMH MONINNE 0-11

Knockbridge showed why the are county champions and as holders they are through to another Senior Championship Final thanks to this emphatic semi final victory over Naomh Moninne in Darver last Thursday night.

They earned the right to take on St Fechins in next Sunday’s Final with this assured performance against a team that pushed them all the way when the sides clashed in the opening round of the competition.

On that occasion Moninne conceded three late goals and were denied a victory on the night that many thought they deserved.

Knockbridge were determined to put the pressure on their opponents right from the throw in of this semi final and they grabbed the opening two points from Conor Deane and a Shane Fennell free.

They added the games first goal after just six minutes from full forward Gareth Hall who fired past keeper Donal Connolly.

Hall proved a right handful for the Moninne defence throughout the match setting up several scores as well as the 2-1 he scored himself.

His side netted again from a penalty by Fennell on 9 minutes after James Costello was pulled down in the square.

Costello himself accounted for the next point from play to leave Knockbridge ten up.

Moninne did manage to finally open their account when Darren Geoghegan fired over a free on 12 minutes.

However it didn’t get much better for the Dundalk side as Knockbridge increased their lead with five more successive points including good scores from Gavin Kerrigan and Conor Quigley.

Darren O Hanrahan and Darren Geoghegan responded with good points from play but in the time that remained to the break Fennell took his tally for the half to 1-4 and full back Ronan Byrne was also on target from a 65 metre free.

Moninne faced a difficult task in the second half as they trailed at half-time by 2-11 to 0-3.

The black and amber outfit upped their game on the resumption and out scored their opponents by six points to three in the first twenty minutes of the second half.

Mark Gahan was on target from the right wing before the sides shared the next four points.

Conor Deane and Dylan Carey exchanged points before another pointed free from Darren Geoghegan had his side trailing by 2-14 to 0-8 at the last water break.

Mark Gahan again pointed from close range and Moninne then had an opportunity to grab a badly needed goal when Feidhelm Joyce was fouled close to goal.

However Geoghegan saw his goal bound effort well saved by a defender and the danger was cleared.

Fennell and Geoghegan exchanged late points before Gareth Hall claimed the final touch to Fennells long delivery from the right wing for his second goal and in the process sealed the village sides place in the Final in Dowdallshill next Sunday afternoon (3pm).

KNOCKBRIDGE: Kevin McNally; Stephen Hoey (0-1), Ronan Byrne (0-1), Mark Wallace; Stephen Kettle, Conor Quigley (0-1), Ricky McKeown; Andrew Smith, James Costello (0-1); Peter Brennan, David Kettle, Conor Deane (0-3); Shane Fennell (1-6), Gareth Hall (2-1), Gavin Kerrigan (0-2). Subs – Adam Plunkett for R McKeown, Conor Kerrigan for R Byrne, Keenan McGavisk for P Brennan, David Ryan for G Kerrigan, Ben Goss Kieran for G Hall.

NAOMH MONINNE: Donal Connolly; Stephen Rafferty, Chris Lennon, Sean Magill; Mattie Fee, David Yore, James Murphy; Darren O Hanrahan (0-1), Feidhelm Joyce; Conor Murphy, Daire Flanagan, Darren Geoghegan (0-7); Andrew Mackin, Dylan Carey (0-1), Mark Gahan (0-2). Subs – Diarmuid Murphy for C Lennon, Brian Carter for C Murphy, Cathal Azzopardi for D Carey.

REFEREE: Kevin Brady.