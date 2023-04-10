Historic night as Naomh Mairtin enjoy Sheelan Cup tonic

Mattock Rangers' Eoin McCloskey brings the ball out of defence, under pressure from Naomh Mairtin forward Conor Whelan. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

MATTOCK RANGERS 0-4

​

Naomh Mairtin picked up their first-ever Paddy Sheelan Cup at their neighbours Mattock Rangers’ expense on a brisk Saturday night in Darver.

The contest was decided early in the second half thanks to a Wayne Campbell goal, but the opening half was an even affair, with both sides afraid to commit to a mistake and happy to size each other out.

Ben McKenna landed scores for Mattock, while Conor Whelan’s good early season form continued for the Monasterboice outfit, and as a result Declan McCoy’s side led 0-5 to 0-3 at half-time.

Mattock corner back Ben Markey’s late point just before Damien Connor’s short whistle would be the last score from play in the entire contest by Christy Grimes’ side.

The resumption began with Whelan finding the target and Mattock free-taker McKenna fluffing his lines on no fewer than four occasions. Without the scoreboard ticking over, the Collon men’s hopes faded and Campbell then found the net to seize ultimate control for the Monasterboice side.

Craig Lynch came off the bench to trade frees with Aaron O’Brien who finally got Rangers off the mark, but it was too little, too late as the Jocks ran out easy winners at the finish.

NAOMH MAIRTIN: Joe Gordon; Tadhg O’Brien, Tom Sullivan, Conor Healy; Jack Murphy, Seán Healy 0-1, Evan Whelan; Val leddy 0-1, Wayne Campbell 1-0; Paul Murphy 0-1, Ben Callanan 0-1, Joe McGrane; Craig Callanan, Conor Whelan 0-6 (2f), Stephen Campbell.Subs: Adam Booth, Craig Lynch 0-1(f), Cathal Dorian.

MATTOCK RANGERS: Stephen Smith; Cillian Hickey, Eoin McCloskey, Ben Markey 0-1; Darren Henry, Brendan Leacy, Ronán Kilbane; Jason Condon, Ben McKenna 0-2 (2f); Terry Donegan, Ryan Leneghan, Robert Holmes; James Caraher, Aaron O’Brien 0-1 (f), Adam Flynn. Subs: Caoilte Hickey, Evan Dooley, Aaron Smith, Patrick Birch,

REF: Damien Connor (St Patrick’s)