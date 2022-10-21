Haughey, Hillery and Cork were in vogue when Cooley Kickhams were last in Leinster

The last time Cooley Kickhams played in a Leinster Championship game, Charles Haughey was Taoiseach, Patrick Hillery was President and Cork had just won the All-Ireland hurling and football double. The year? 1990. Picture: Paul Connor

The last time Cooley Kickhams played in a Leinster Championship game, Charles Haughey was Taoiseach, Patrick Hillery was President and Cork had just won the All-Ireland hurling and football double. The year? 1990.

Kickhams travel west to play Longford champions Ballymahon at Pearse Park on Saturday afternoon looking to record a first provincial victory since overcoming Kilkenny’s Muckalee in Fr McEvoy Park a little under 32 seasons ago, Leo McGuigan, a selector with the current crop, scoring six points in the 0-11 to 1-6 victory. Meanwhile, Cooley’s last match out of Louth, in the subsequent round, saw them suffer a 3-15 to 2-7 defeat by Dublin’s Thomas Davis.

Having only won the Longford intermediate championship on last Sunday week, the Midlanders will enter as underdogs against Cooley having surprised a fancied Fr Manning Gaels in a showpiece that was watched by a significant delegation from the Peninsula.

They have in their ranks a county player with significant experience in wing-back Kevin Diffley. He is the joint-team captain along with centre-back Emmet Finn.

Like Cooley, Ballymahon ended a lengthy championship wait when winning in Longford, their previous IFC title triumph having come in 1998, and they did so in some style. Having trailed in the dying embers, winger Thomas Mulvihill found the net three minutes into stoppage time to spark scenes of delirium and earn them a return to the senior grade for next season.

Mulvihill scored two goals on the day but while the conditions weren’t favourable, their winning tally of 3-4 is paltry when you consider Kickhams hit 1-13 and could easily have bagged more in their Louth showpiece with St Kevin’s.

Indeed, Ballymahon had just three registrars in their domestic decider – corner-forward Jack Walsh finishing with 1-4 – whereas Cooley have a proven armoury of finishers in their ranks, with Cian Connor and Michael Rafferty having spearheaded their charge to Seamus Flood Cup glory, and the now legendary Brian White coming off the bench to kick six points in Ardee earlier in the month.

Plus, with James O’Reilly and Fearghal Malone having been so effective in coming forward to convert all through the championship, a campaign in which Cooley improved with every game under high-profile supremo Colm Nally, the visitors look to have the ammunition required to see off the men from the midlands.

They will, however, need Eoin McDaid to be back in the team considering the difficulties which their full-back line experienced against St Kevin’s. The former Louth minor defender is a reliable presence at No3 and though Patrick Hanlon was arguably the pick of the full-backs in his absence, he may lose out given Ronan McBride and Dean McGreehan have been favoured throughout Kickhams’ run to this stage in the season.

McDaid may even be tasked with marking Walsh, while Gerry Malone could line-up in opposition to Mulvihill.

It will be interesting, meanwhile, to see if White is given a starting role following his county final performance, or at least how Nally and his selectors configure the forward line given Diffley is a major threat coming from right half-back.

Peter Thornton may assume that responsibility given his adequacy physically, a move which would likely see Richard Brennan and Darren Marks resume their midfield partnership.

Ultimately, if Connor kicks his frees, Rafferty is on form and White has an impact, Cooley should have too much and record the first victory of what they hope will be a Leinster title-winning run.

VERDICT: Cooley, by five.