Harte says Louth’s ‘four-pointer’ with Longford is ‘critical’ for their league season

Mickey Harte admits Sunday’s round two clash with Longford is crucial for Louth if they are to avoid being pulled into a relegation scrap at the foot of Division 3.

The Reds will be looking to overcome the Midlanders for the first time since 2017 when they travel to Pearse Park (2pm) in what is a meeting of two pointless sides.

Longford – whose manager, Billy O’Loughlin, was in Ardee for Louth’s defeat by Laois – suffered a chastening night one loss in Limerick on Saturday, conceding four goals in a seven-point loss to the Treaty men.

It means January’s O’Byrne Cup triumph over the Wee County remains O’Loughlin’s sole win in charge and Harte is eager for that record to be maintained.

“It’s kind of a four-pointer because Longford lost their first game too,” said the Louth boss.

“This will be a critical game for both counties. If you were to lose your first two games, you’re definitely looking at the wrong end of the table and in survival mode from there on in – and that’s not a good place for people to be.

“I’d like to be thinking we can get a couple of points and, obviously, Longford will be thinking the same thing. Two points next week would sort of level things up again and give us hope to say there is a possibility of other points ahead of that.”

Twelve months ago, the Reds began life under the Tyrone man by losing to Antrim in Haggardstown, before recovering to see off Leitrim, Sligo and Carlow in sealing promotion from Division 4.

Therefore, those involved are accustomed to having to get over opening round disappointment, particularly at home.

“Too often I’ve been in this scenario,” Harte joked.

“Everyone wants to get off the mark rightaway, but often it doesn’t happen, so what do you do? You roll up your sleeves and get on with the next game. The Laois game is gone and we can’t change anything that happened. But we can try to do something about what’s going to happen on Sunday.

“If I remember right, my first league game in 2003 against Roscommon at Hyde Park was lost by a point, so we didn’t do badly after that!

“As regards the home form, I always believe that it’s important to think that your home venue means something to you, but if it doesn’t, this game is played on the same size of a pitch generally wherever you go.

“The home venue, it’s nice to have, you don’t have to travel away and work through all the arrangements. Maybe that side is the helpful part. But when the ball is thrown in on the field, I don’t think it matters that much whether you’re home or away.”

On the fitness front, Ciarán Keenan continues to work his way back into contention following injury, while Conor Grimes, Sam Mulroy and Ciarán Downey all got their first taste of action this season versus Laois, which pleased the manager.

Worryingly, however, Leonard Grey looks set to miss a period of time having been helped off during the second half at Páirc Mhuire with a nasty-looking ankle injury.

“It’s a pity that it happened because Lenny was having a good game and he’s a good young lad.

“But some of the other men are back for their first football this year... it’s good that they’re prepared to put themselves on the line without a lot of game-time and experience behind them.”