Harte praised by Louth GAA delegate for handling of Cork match in light of video controversy

St Mochta’s delegate Paul Murtagh praised Louth manager Mickey Harte for his “dignity” in overseeing the county’s All-Ireland qualifier against Cork.

Murtagh said he and his club “condemned” videos, which appeared online in the day leading into the Páirc Uí Chaoimh clash, of Orange Order members singing a song about the murder of Harte’s late daughter Michaela, who died while on honeymoon in Mauritaus 12 years ago.

"Fair play to Mickey Harte,” he said, adding that the display was “Louth’s best performance of the year” and insisting “we have the right man in charge”.

Chairman Peter Fitzpatrick thanked the Louth Village man for his words.

St Brides’ Paddy Farrell probed the top table on the number of National League matches the Reds would have at home next season having had just three in each of the past two full campaigns.

Secretary Bob Doheny, who is a member of the CCCC, told the gathering that fixtures had yet to be made, with St Kevins’ John Grimes proposing a system whereby promoted teams are guaranteed four home matches the following season. Fitzpatrick asked Doheny to take that recommendation to his next meeting at Croke Park.

Meanwhile, Honorary President Paddy McMahon informed the meeting that GAA President Larry McCarthy had been to Wales last weekend for the unveiling of a plaque commemorating, among others, the late Tom Burke.

The Sean O’Mahony’s man said Burke had won an All-Ireland medal with Louth in the early part of the last century before going on to fill a number of administrative roles on the County Board.

Furthermore, he took charge of the 1928 All-Ireland final between winners Kildare and Cavan at Croke Park, a decider which saw the Sam Maguire Cup played for for the first time.

McMahon, who was instrumental in the committee that developed Darver, added that Burke’s family donated €10k to the fund used to build the complex and that his name was associated with one of the meeting rooms in the building.

Following a query by Naomh Moninne’s Maurice Murphy, Fitzpatrick said that he was due to meet with senior hurling manager Paul McCormack in the coming weeks to discuss the Armagh native’s future in the aftermath of the Lory Meagher Cup success.

Finally, fixtures’ secretary Peter Sage confirmed that the club championships will get underway on the weekend of July 17-19.