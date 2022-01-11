Harte eager for Louth to ‘learn’ from Dublin duel

Louth foray into the ‘lion’s den’ tomorrow night when they travel to Parnell Park to take on Leinster champions Dublin (7:30pm).

Mickey Harte’s side conceded an eight-point lead in their O’Byrne Cup opener against Longford on Saturday, leaving them to enter the clash in the capital with much to prove despite promising performances from Jay Hughes and Seán Healy on debut.

The Dubs were too strong for Offaly, who Louth face in Ardee on Saturday, in their first game of 2022 and can take a step closer to the competition final by winning on Wednesday.

Indeed, Harte – who handed out eight debuts in the Rathcline reverse – admits the display will be of more significance than the result against Dublin.

‘You’d probably rather meet someone other than Dublin at this stage of the season,’ the Tyrone man quipped.

‘No matter what team Dublin put out, it will be a formidable outfit.

‘Then again, we can only learn lessons from it and we can only do what we can with the players that are available to us.

‘We’ll ask them to put in the effort and energy they put into the first 40 minutes (against Longford) and to try and carry it for a bit longer if they can.”

He added: ‘You want to do the best you can in the games you’re playing. Yes, you want to win, but you also want to see ‘are we making progress?’

‘‘Are we learning some of the things we’re doing on the training field?’

‘‘Are we learning to apply them?’

‘The quality of opposition now with Dublin coming up, I don’t think that anybody would think they would go and beat Dublin at Parnell Park coming from where they are and where we are.

‘It’s just a question of, ‘how good can we be against a team of that quality?’ and ‘how much will our players learn from going toe to toe with them?’

‘It should be a good experience that we certainly won’t learn anywhere else.’

There is something of an injury pile-up about Darver at present with captain Sam Mulroy, Conor Grimes, Anthony Williams, Ciarán Byrne, Ciarán Downey and Ciarán Keenan among those nursing injuries that will keep them out of contention until at least the start of the National League.

Therefore, much of the panel that featured on Saturday will be called upon again for the Dublin duel.

‘Nobody will be back in three days that wasn’t there today,” said Harte.

‘I don’t think we’ll be going for many of the players who are out with medium- to long-term injuries and that’s unfortunate. If we can nurse them through this month and have some of them available by the end of this month, start of February, that’ll be great.

‘The other players will get game-time in the meantime and be better for it, whether it’s a win, loss or draw.’

After Gerard Browne’s 42nd minute point, Louth failed to register any further during Saturday’s visit to Longford.

When asked if the manner of the collapse was concerning, Harte suggested the inexperience of the team was the swinging factor.

Each of Niall Carrie (Hunterstown), Healy (Naomh Máirtín), Hughes (Dreadnots), Conall McCaul (St Joseph’s), Browne (Roche), Gabriel Bell (St Joseph’s), Kyle McElroy (O Raghallaigh’s) and Cathal Fleming (Mattock) got their seniors bows in the loss.

‘There’s a big squad and we have a number of young lads.’

‘It is difficult for them when you throw them into a team and there’s not too many seasoned campaigners there – we were taking off some of our regulars and putting in people who were new.

‘That’s not really fair on newcomers, they need a core of the team to carry the can for them and them to be the icing on the cake – we expected them to be the cake and that doesn’t really happen.’