Harte convinced Louth players believe moving into Westmeath duel

Let It Pour.......The Louth ladies huddle in the torrential rain before the start of their match with Roscommon. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Mickey Harte reckons the battling qualities his Louth team are showing will ensure they cause Division 3 leaders Westmeath plenty of problems in Ardee on Sunday (2pm).

The Reds picked up their first victory of the season with an incredible comeback effort in Limerick last weekend, kicking seven points unanswered over the closing period to prevail 1-14 to 1-12.

It’s the second match in succession that the Wee men have salvaged a positive result from a game they looked like losing and, speaking ahead of the round four visit of Westmeath, Harte has hailed his side’s refusal to give in.

“Westmeath are a top-class team; they are unbeaten, on top of the league, and they’ll be a very hard task for us, but we’re now going out prepared to fight our way in every game we go in to,” he said.

“We asked for real commitment, energy and determination in Limerick and we got all of those things. You can’t train that really, it’s a psychological thing where the players have got to produce that kind of never-say-die effort – I think they did that.

“That game is a benefit to us because it’s put a degree of belief into us that before we couldn’t have said we had. We might have wanted to have it and believed we had it, but it hadn’t surfaced in terms of a result.

“A result always consolidates that it’s worth the work and I think that’s what Sunday will tell us – that it’s worth working at this game, it’s worth working together as a team, because there’s great joy when a collective like that works on any given day and that’s what happened.”

However, the Tyrone man stressed the importance of the upcoming outing – one which can either catapult Louth into the promotion picture or load on the pressure for the March 12 trek to Fermanagh.

“It’s only one win and that on its own won’t keep us where we need to be,” Harte added.

“We have to continue to be better at what we’re doing because what use is there in a day like Sunday and producing a performance like that, and then losing your next two or three games?

“It’s about building steadily which will give these players the confidence to know that they’re a very good team and with that confidence and belief, they will know they’re a better team.

“I did believe that this (victory) was coming. In the midst of the last two games, I saw some really good, hard graft and no small amount of skill.

“It took it all there to get that result and to come from five down in the conditions, and how Limerick were on the front foot, it’s just a really wonderful victory – but it’s only one victory and that’s the most important thing.”

Full-back Dermot Campbell missed the win over Limerick with a hamstring injury, while neither Leonard Grey nor Ciarán Keenan were togged out as they work towards reaching full fitness.