Harry McGrane’s peerless free-taking edges Wolfe Tones to Argus/Drogheda Independent U13 Division 3 final win over Roche Emmets

Wolfe Tones 3-7 Roche Emmets 1-5

Paddy Kelly with the Wolfe Tones squad who won the U12 Division 3 League Cup final at Páirc Seán Mistéal. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Harry McGrane’s peerless free-taking was the key to Wolfe Tones’ Argus/Drogheda Independent U12 Division 3 final victory over wasteful Roche Emmets in Ballybailie on Saturday afternoon.

Although aided in no small part by the excellent Tadhg Finnegan, Seáni Farrell and goalkeeper Austin Cairns, it was the full-forward’s composure and ability to convert when opportunities arose which killed off a frantic Roche challenge.

Emmets will rue their tally of 12 wides on a day where they had more than enough chances to win a match that was tight until the dying embers as Eoghan McEntee’s late goal put a comprehensive gloss on the scoreboard.

There was no disputing Tones’ superiority, however, as a powerful start gave them a solid basis upon which to develop their winning effort. Evin Lagan had given Roche an early advantage but from the moment Farrell’s shot was deflected past the helpless Darren Murray, the Platin Road natives held the initiative.

McGrane, with a wicked kick off the ground, added a second major and when Finnegan – who was Tones’ relentless link from defence to attack – converted the winners’ opening point, the gap stood at half a dozen.

To their credit, Roche were testing Cairns and finally found a breakthrough via Ciarán Maguire who fielded a dropping ball with aplomb and shot to the net at the second attempt.

But the north-Louth side were wasteful and struck four wides as they tried to gain parity with Lorcan McArdle a driving force from midfield along with captain Sam McGuinness. In contrast, Tones, who led by 2-3 to 1-4 at the interval, didn’t miscue an effort for the posts until 25 minutes in.

Another McArdle point cut the gap to the minimum early in the second half and Roche laid siege on Tones’ target for a spell of about 10 minutes but their wides total continued to mount, as did their frustration.

Duly, Finnegan and McGrane (3) continued to edge the Drogheda boys into an unassailable position prior to McEntee palming a looping delivery across the line to cap an ultimately comprehensive success.

WOLFE TONES: Austin Cairns; Tadhg Walsh, Dominic Maguire, Jordan Cunningham; Ryan O’Shea, Eoghan McGrane, Finn Kelly; Seáni Farrell 1-0, Ryan O’Reilly; Cian Kenny, Tadhg Finnegan 0-3, Thomas Duffy; Harry Ivory, Harry McGrane 1-4 (0-4f), Fionn McDonacha. Subs: Eoghan McEntee 1-0, Callum Doherty, Ruadhan Fangerau, Jamie Farrell, Darragh Clinton, Killian Collier, Shane Maguire, Abigale Afonso, Matthew Molloy.

ROCHE EMMETS: Darren Murray; Ryan Keenan, Kate Murphy, Liam Curtis; Jack O’Hare, Sam McGuinness, Terry Grier; Lorcan McArdle 0-2 (1f), Sophie McCabe; Evin Lagan 0-2, Conor Ward, Shay Sullivan; Ciarán Maguire 1-0, Shea Dowdall 0-1, Jack Murdock. Subs: Cillian Farrelly, Tiernan Ward, Alfie Murdock, Aiden Corcoran, Cadán Coburn, Michael Loughran.

REFEREE: Declan Dunne (John Mitchel’s).