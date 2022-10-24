Harry Butterly’s heroics unable to prevent defeat as Stabannon Parnells exit Leinster JFC in Wexford

Just like in 1999, Stabannon Parnells returned from the long trip to the sunny south-east with plenty to ponder after another Leinster loss to Wexford opposition, this time in the form of St Abban’s of Adamstown, who had just enough to overcome Harry Butterly’s finest hour.

The youngster put Parnells on his back and fought forward as the visitors took the lead in the second half. Indeed, the Louth outfit looked to be heading into the next round but then, against the run of play, the dangerous Conor Hickey engineered a penalty.

And the full-forward, who was wayward with three scorable frees in the first half, dusted himself down and dispatched a superbly taken spot-kick that would put the local side through to the next round.

“They are the fine margins,” said Butterly afterwards. “it is just a pity we are on the wrong side of those margins.

“The lads gave it their all but I think the penalty just killed us. We were ahead and I thought we had it us to win but when that penalty went in, the heads dropped and we lost the run of ourselves. It’s a pity because I really thought it could have gone either way.”

Stabannon trailed by 0-6 to 0-4 at half-time but five points in a row had them in front before the decisive moment in the game. Butterly accounted for four of the successive scores.

His two points from play in that run were of the highest order and pressure frees from distance didn’t trouble him as they led by 0-9 to 0-7. Quiet in the first half, Seán Reynolds’ influence gradually grew too.

However, Adamstown showed why they were a senior side as recently as 2017. They never panicked and rattled off 1-2 to no-reply to swing the game back in their favour.

Stabannon will rue another step on the steep learning curve. The youthful visitors could not halt Abban’s momentum in the first period when the Wexford intermediate champions were in full control and five up towards the end of the half.

“We came back into it in the last five minutes and got a few scores,” Butterly added.

“I think I got two frees and Seán Reynolds grabbed a score too, but they were just way better than us in the first half and we just couldn’t get on the ball.”

With Lorcan French black carded, Butterly made it a two-point finish and on the referee’s instruction, he lobbed in a dangerous, high ball for a last-second scramble.

The ball could have gone anywhere, but Adamstown, through a mass of bodies, survived and advance to the Leinster quarter-final.

Another provincial story of ‘what might have been’ for Stabannon. Their focus must now shift towards maintaining their intermediate status in 2023 and maybe even pushing for the Division 3A title.

STABANNON PARNELLS: Anthony Briscoe; Daniel Clinton, Seán Halpenny, Ryan Halpenny; Barry Lynch, Niall Cluskey, Johnny McGee; Derek Crilly 0-2, Seán Reynolds 0-1; David Cluskey, Bobby Butterly, Harry Butterly 0-8 (6f); Barry McCoy, Robbie Callaghan, Aonghus Giggins. Subs: Fintan Martin for D Cluskey (48), Thomas Campbell for Giggins (55).

ST ABBAN'S: Alan Bradley; Kieron Finn, Lorcan French, Kevin Dunleavy; Andrew Boland, Michael Furlong 0-1, Páraic Wickham; Barry Power, Seán Barden; Dean Kehoe, Paudie Barden 0-3, Graeme O'Reilly 0-1; Michael Curtis; Conor Hickey 1-4 (1-0p, 0-3f), Ruairí O'Brien 0-1. Subs: James Dunleavy for Kehoe (48), Tony French for Power (53), Barry Cosgrave for Wickham (61), Colum Feeney for K Dunleavy (62).

REFEREE: James Foley (Carlow).