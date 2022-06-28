Hard to see return of clubmen managers to Louth GAA’s domestic circuit – Caoimhín Reilly

There would have to be doubts over whether the Bull McCabe would have made it in club management – outsiders weren’t welcome in Carrickthomand and his rule-by-fear mentality would hardly be conducive to success.

Of the 38 clubs currently competing in the Louth football leagues and championship, just 10 have homegrown managers at the helm – Cooley Kickhams (Gary Thornton), Dundalk Young Irelands (Adrian O’Donoghue), Sean O’Mahony’s (Liam Dullaghan), Dowdallshill (Gerry McShane), Kilkerley Emmets (Dessie Lennon), Naomh Malachi (Peter McShane), Westerns (Anthony Durnin), Stabannon Parnells (Anthony Briscoe, Shane Sweeney and Eamonn Callaghan), St Nicholas (Hugh Downey) and Oliver Plunkett’s (Emmet Kelleher and Seán Brassil).

What’s more, none of the 10 are in the senior football championship – five over intermediate clubs and the balance in the junior grade.

I can remember speaking to a man who, having stepped away from his club’s adult team, said he slept a lot better in the nights to follow. Having been with the side before, he felt, there was an element of respect lacking and so getting full buy-in was difficult.

Clubmen, it appears, find it hard to get respect internally and that’s an incredible pity as, ultimately, it leads to thousands being forked out on either a ‘career manager’ or a man simply coming in to do a job, with little to no affiliation to the outfit he’s taking charge of.

Now there are exceptions to this. For example, St Mochta’s manager Kieran Quinn is a Culloville native but has become so entrenched in Louth Village since entering the fray up there five years ago, he’s now a fully paid-up club member. There are others, like Declan McCoy in St Bride’s, who continue in a post because of the bond and loyalty they develop with their players.

But, in most cases, outside men are gone within 12 months or certainly don’t last any longer than two seasons.

It’s actually interesting to note that before Fergal Reel’s Naomh Máirtín won two senior championships in a row, spending a well-documented small fortune in the process, the three previous champions – St Patrick’s, Sean O’Mahony’s and Newtown Blues – all had in-house managers at the helm (Jim Holland, Alan Craven and Ronan Philips).

But, really, they’re exceptions to a rule which is costing GAA clubs thousands per year.

In my own club, Roche Emmets, we haven’t had ‘one of our own’ managing us since 2009 and the fella in question is the sole local occupant of the first-team’s chief role since 2001. In the intervening period, we fell to our lowest standing since the 1950s and spent eye-watering figures in the process.

Most clubs are the same, though, and the landscape has changed. Personally, I don’t like the fact that men are now taking money – often off their own clubs – to run teams when, in their playing days, volunteers or clubmen took charge for the love of it. So much for the ‘one life one club’ mantra or the GAA’s ‘amateur’ badge.

Then again, there’s a lot more associated with running teams now. The county game robs you of your players for a period of the year and that applies added scrutiny to results both with and without the stars. The erection of floodlights and all-weather pitch availability means the seasons lasts a lot longer than it once did.

Management, it seems, even at club level, has become a lot more than just training and picking a team. That’s if you have designs on being successful, that is. The game itself is now more intricate and complex with systems and kickout strategies much more apparent than years ago when the team was picked and the instructions were simple.

For the time and effort that goes in, perhaps you can’t expect an adult team boss to do the job for nothing. Suitable clubmen, nine times out of 10, are working with juveniles and, therefore, simply can’t commit fully to the adult rule.

But there’s also the respect thing. Messages – even those that make sense – can become weary if they’re being preached by somebody familiar, a man who has filled the void before or led a pick of the players through their underage careers. Player power then intervenes. There wasn’t much of that 30 years ago either!

Like the demands of GAA players at inter-county level, the trend of career managers outweighing the locals in charge of clubs is irreversible. It’s a pity. Bull might never now get the chance to lead Carrickthomand to junior glory.