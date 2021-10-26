Gritty Geraldines power to three in a row

Ciara O'Connor and Zoe McGahon put Sarah Moore under pressure as Ceire Nolan looks on.

As the old saying goes, you would have to get out of bed early in the morning to put one over Geraldines in a County Final, but the pre-noon throw-in at Pairc Ui Taibh on Sunday just wasn’t early enough as far as St Fechin’s were concerned.

Geraldines 1-7

St Fechin’s 0-5

With the Termonfeckin club’s men’s team in the Intermediate final later in the afternoon, the ladies senior showdown was fixed for 11.30, but it was business as usual for Geraldines as they landed their third senior title in a row with minimal fuss.

It was also their fourth decider on the bounce and they managed the game with a level of experience that first-time finalists St Fechin’s simply couldn’t match.

From the second quarter onwards Gareth Neacy’s team bossed proceedings and while there was only five between the sides at the end, St Fechin’s kicked the last three points to salvage that air of respectability.

What the final scoreline didn’t readily offer was that the Termonfeckin outfit had gone almost forty minutes without a score between their second and third points of the game and that was never going to be good enough against their three-in-a-row chasing opponents.

They also had the strong breeze at their backs in the second period after turning at half-time three points in arrears.

Geraldines were by no means prolific or rampant, but they used all of their guile and knowhow to slowly pull away and with 10 minutes of normal-time remaining the impressive Zoe McGahon made absolutely certain of the outcome with a dinking run from the right and an unstoppable finish to the far top corner of the net.

The patient build-up to the goal was something of a prototype for the game as a whole as Geraldines calmly retained possession and injected pace only when required to finish the move off.

St Fechin’s will learn from this experience. In particular they will note that matching your opponents in the possession and territory stats doesn’t mean much if you don’t take your chances and that will be their biggest regret as they re-group and re-calibarte for 2022.

They kicked a number of bad wides, particularly when Geraldines were adding to their tally bit-by-bit in the second and third quarters.

They also passed up the best goal chance of the game just after half-time when Rachel Kinch possibly pulled the trigger a beat too soon and was thwarted by the right boot of Ger’s goalkeeper Grainne Boyle.

Had they engineered a goal from that chance it would have drawn St Fechin’s level and who knows what it might have done for their confidence and self-belief.

The windy conditions made scoring difficult throughout and that, coupled with the inevitable nerves, ensured the sides had only racked up two points apiece by the first water break.

Emma Gartlan and McGahon opened Geraldines’ account, before Ava Briscoe finally got Fechin’s off the mark in the fourteenth minute from a free.

It was a further four minutes before Fechin’s registered from open play when Kinch surged through the middle and fired over confidently.

Both sides were steadily clocking up wides, but unlike their opponents Geraldines kept the scoreboard ticking with a free from Rebecca Carr and a superb effort from stalwart Sandra Neary.

St Fechin’s kicked a number of wides as they failed to add to their tally before the break and at the other end Abbie O’Connor was unlucky to see a snapshot sail just past the top left hand corner.

In injury-time Carr kicked her one and only point from play to make it 0-5 to 0-2 at the interval.

St Fechin’s suffered a blow when Sarah Moore was sin-binned just before the interval, but it was hardly an insurmountable lead given the conditions and the fact that they would favour the chasers in the second period.

They very nearly got off to the perfect start, but when Kinch’s chance went abegging Carr and the excellent Gartlan extended Geraldines lead to 0-7 to 0-2, both scores coming when Moore was still kicking her heel in the sinbin.

The trend of missed chances continued thereafter, but Geraldines were undoubtedly on top and it was growing increasingly difficult to see a way back for St Fechin’s.

That slim hope of a comeback evaporated entirely when McGahon fired home an exquisite goal, worthy of sealing the deal in any game.

To their credit St Fechin’s didn’t throw in the towel and kicked late points through Ceire Nolan, Sara Moore and Ava Briscoe.

But for the third year running it was Geraldines’ day, and deservedly so.

Despite recent rumours of their fallibility, they remain the benchmark - and the champions.

Geraldines: Grainne Boyle; Nina Slowey, Eilis hand, Holly Lambe Sally; Aislinn Connor, Ciara O’Connor, Aine Lynch; Sandra Neary 0-1, Gemma McCrave; Zoe McGahon 1-1, Kellie O’Donoghue, Emma Gartlan 0-2; Rebecca Carr 0-3 (2f), Abbie O’Connor, Meabh Fee. Subs: Victoria Fee for K O’Donoghue, Fionnuala Cafferty for M Fee.

St Fechin’s: Ellen Brodigan; Orla Brennan, Rachel Beirth, Anna Redmond; Lana Devine, Jenny Mulrey, Ceire Nolan 0-1; Sara Moore 0-1, Roisin Kavanagh 0-1; Catherine McGlew, Hayley McDonnell, Hazel Haughney; Ava Briscoe 0-1 (1f), Rachel Kinch, Shayleen McDonagh. Subs: Emily Murphy for C McGlew, Rebecca Howell for S McDonagh, Beth Noer for O Brennan.

Referee: Gerard Corrigan.