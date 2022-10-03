Glyde Rangers the happier of the two sides as Stabannon Parnells left wondering ‘what to think’ after Louth junior final draw

Glyde Rangers will enter Saturday’s junior championship final replay with the greater optimism following last weekend’s draw with Stabannon Parnells in Castlebellingham.

The Tallanstown natives trailed by six points shortly before half-time in a game in which underdogs Stabannon dominated for lengthy spells.

Indeed, Glyde manager Fergus Flynn conceded that the sky blues were somewhat relieved to be returning to the Grove for a second bite at the junior title cherry.

"Three points down at half-time, we’d probably have taken the draw,” said the Collon man.

"We didn’t play very well in the first half at all, but there was a strong breeze and we knew if we started the second half well, we’d have a chance.

“The goal was a serious boost to us before half-time so we knew we’d a serious, fighting chance having not played well in the first half.

"The wind shouldn’t have effected us that much. We were just second best to every ball and defenders were off their men. They were kicking some great scores and we just weren’t at it with them.

"We had chances to win in the second half, no different to them. I think they were six up at one stage and to lose a final having been six up in a low-scoring game, they’d have been fairly disappointed. They’re probably the more disappointed team going in now.”

Flynn said he was unsure over whether influential defender Conor McCullagh would be available for the replay having sustained an ankle injury in the early stages of Saturday’s clash.

Meanwhile, Shane Sweeney, joint-manager of Parnells, was less buoyant when leading his team off the pitch.

"I don’t know what to think or what way we’re thinking,” he added, scratching the back of his head.

"I feel a few decisions went against us – obvious decisions – that shouldn’t have gone against us.

"We’re disappointed but on the other side of it, it could have been worse, we could have lost. We gave them a lot of opportunities to get back into the game and they took them – we can’t afford to do that the next day.

“But we did play well. There’s nobody in the county who even gave us a chance of getting to a junior final bar ourselves. But we know what we’re capable of and we’ve got young players, so we’ll stick together – we’ll live to fight another day.”

What, in particular, will the Parnells boss be looking for his team to improve on seven days on?

"There were times where we gave the ball away loosely and there are bits and pieces that we can work on – maybe we didn’t take shots when they were on.

“Our team is very young. They’re learning, the same way as we’re learning, and there are a couple of experienced players there, like Derek Crilly, who we can rely upon. Derek gave an exhibition there today, in my opinion. He was just excellent and most of our young players just feed off him, the way he plays.

"We’ve definitely nothing to fear. Nobody gave us a chance of winning this. Everyone was talking about the Mitchel’s winning it, the Finbarr’s winning it, the Glyde winning it – but none of them have won it, no different to us. We haven’t won it yet either, but we’re still there in the fight.”