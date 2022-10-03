Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Glyde Rangers the happier of the two sides as Stabannon Parnells left wondering ‘what to think’ after Louth junior final draw

Glyde Rangers' Ultan Larney and Seán Reynolds of Stabannon Parnells during Saturday's JFC final at the Grove, Castlebellingham. Picture: Ken Finegan/Newspics Expand

Close

Glyde Rangers' Ultan Larney and Seán Reynolds of Stabannon Parnells during Saturday's JFC final at the Grove, Castlebellingham. Picture: Ken Finegan/Newspics

Glyde Rangers' Ultan Larney and Seán Reynolds of Stabannon Parnells during Saturday's JFC final at the Grove, Castlebellingham. Picture: Ken Finegan/Newspics

Glyde Rangers' Ultan Larney and Seán Reynolds of Stabannon Parnells during Saturday's JFC final at the Grove, Castlebellingham. Picture: Ken Finegan/Newspics

Caoimhín Reilly

Glyde Rangers will enter Saturday’s junior championship final replay with the greater optimism following last weekend’s draw with Stabannon Parnells in Castlebellingham.

The Tallanstown natives trailed by six points shortly before half-time in a game in which underdogs Stabannon dominated for lengthy spells. 

Privacy