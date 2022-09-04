Glyde Rangers recover from stumble to pip Na Piarsaigh Blackrock to JFC quarter-final place

Glyde Rangers put in a workmanlike performance to see off Na Piarsaigh Blackrock at Darver on a drizzly Friday night. The win wasn’t enough to see the Tallanstown men top the group, but it does ensure them a safe passage into the quarter-finals.

Shorty Treanor’s side looked like they were going to advance at Glyde’s expense in this ‘do or die’ battle when they roared out for the second half with David Boyle pointing and finding the net to level the game. Boyle’s comeback swayed all the momentum in the Dundalk side’s favour but they could not push on.

Rangers wing-back Jack McKeever, once again, played well beyond his years to provide a mature response to the hammer blow with a well-taken score under pressure.

McKeever, in his first season, is becoming more relied upon as the campaign progresses and with decisive plays, it is no surprise why. With the tide stemmed, Glyde added five more unanswered scores in a six-point run that ultimately won Gus Flynn’s team the game.

Mícheál Begley came back into the country the morning of the match to kick the opening score of the contest with a free-kick. Having just lost the Toronto Championship final the weekend before, his misfortune would continue as he failed to get himself into the game.

Another impressive newcomer for Glyde is Oisín Lynch. The corner man whipped over a 45 and was lively inside beside Brian Duffy.

Mark Larkin put his side back in front with a 45 of his own after Fionn Tipping put county defender Niall Sharkey on the back foot. Tipping’s battle with Sharkey was one of the night’s highlights and the 18-year-old more than held his own in the detail of playing in the forwards for the first time this season with the sole purpose of curbing Sharkey’s influence.

Ultan Larney clipped over the first of his two points before the game's major turning point. With the resultant kick-out, Naps goalkeeper Damien McCrink went short to James Mahoney who then played the ball across his own defence. Duffy read it like a book, intercepted and charged into the open goal for the easy tap-in.

Na Piaraigh would trail 1-4 to 0-3 at the break but their push was about to come. Boyle supplied the greatest of finishes with his usual quick-thinking to receive a low, Tipping effort for goal from a long way out. He then gobbled up the loose ball and feinted to make the required space to bury the leveller, but that would be it.

Glyde shook off the setback – Alan Kirk found the target twice, Sharkey walloped over a fine free and Killian Scott pointed with his first touch from the bench.

Bigger tests lie in wait for the Tallanstown team – and they know it.

GLYDE RANGERS: David Brennan; Gerard Farrell, Conor McCullough, Fiachra Sheridan; Gerard Bourton, Niall Sharkey 0-1 (f), Jack McKeever 0-1; Dion Conlon, Ciaráin Sheridan; Tadhg Kellett, Alan Kirk 0-2, Ultan Larney 0-2; Aaron Devlin, Brian Duffy 1-2 (0-1m), Oisín Lynch 0-1 (45). Subs: Barry Sharkey for Devlin (HT), Céin Sheridan for Farrell (35), Barry Brennan for Lynch (52), Killian Scott 0-1 for Bourton (50).

NA PIARSAIGH BLACKROCK: Damien McCrink; John Galligan, Micheál Woods, Joe Woods; Ciarán Murphy, Shane Roddy, James Mahoney; Gerard Smyth, Cormac McCartney; Mark Larkin 0-1 (45), Fionn Tipping, Seán Geeney; Mícheál Begley 0-1 (f), David Boyle 1-2, Robert Murphy. Subs: Tommy Muckian for R Murphy (19), Gerard Rice for C McCartney (HT), Seán Magill for Geeney (42), Ronan McCartney for J Woods (50).

REFEREE: Cathal O’Brien (Geraldines).