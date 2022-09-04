Louth

Glyde Rangers recover from stumble to pip Na Piarsaigh Blackrock to JFC quarter-final place

Glyde Rangers 1-10 Na Piarsaigh Blackrock 1-4

Niall Sharkey scored a point for Glyde Rangers in Friday night's JFC defeat of Na Piarsaigh Blackrock in Darver.

Daniel Bannon, in Darver

Glyde Rangers put in a workmanlike performance to see off Na Piarsaigh Blackrock at Darver on a drizzly Friday night. The win wasn’t enough to see the Tallanstown men top the group, but it does ensure them a safe passage into the quarter-finals.

Shorty Treanor’s side looked like they were going to advance at Glyde’s expense in this ‘do or die’ battle when they roared out for the second half with David Boyle pointing and finding the net to level the game. Boyle’s comeback swayed all the momentum in the Dundalk side’s favour but they could not push on.

