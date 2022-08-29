Louth

Glyde Rangers chalk up comfortable junior championship win against Dowdallshill

Glyde Rangers 2-23 Dowdallshill 1-7

Close

Glyde Rangers and Dion Conlon enjoyed a comfortable victory over Dowdallshill in the junior grade on Friday night.

Glyde Rangers chalked up their first win of the junior championship campaign with a convincing win over Dowdallshill at Darver on Friday night.

Following their draw with John Mitchel’s in the opening fixture, the Tallanstown side are now in pole position to qualify for the knockout stages, and will achieve that objective if they avoid defeat in their final  game against Na Piarsaigh Blackrock this coming weekend.

