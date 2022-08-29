Glyde Rangers chalk up comfortable junior championship win against Dowdallshill

Glyde Rangers chalked up their first win of the junior championship campaign with a convincing win over Dowdallshill at Darver on Friday night.

Following their draw with John Mitchel’s in the opening fixture, the Tallanstown side are now in pole position to qualify for the knockout stages, and will achieve that objective if they avoid defeat in their final game against Na Piarsaigh Blackrock this coming weekend.

In recent games, Rangers have been guilty of missing a series of clear cut chances, but on this occasion they certainly had no such difficulty as they hit the target an impressive 25 times over the hour.

Oisín Lynch, Tadhg Kellett and Alan Kirk did most of the damage for the winners in a game where their side dominated from the opening whistle. After their heavy defeat to Na Piarsaigh in round one, it was another tough night for the Dundalk men with a goal from Paudie Murray being one of the few highlights.

The pattern of the game was set from the early stages of the game as Glyde made their attacking intent clear. Lynch and Kirk profited most as their scores helped establish a lead but it was half-back Tadhg Kellett who scored his side’s goal.

Murray also found the net in the opening period that ended with his side trailing by 1-13 to 1-4.

Noel Finnegan added to the score for ’Hill as he finished with three points, but there was no stopping Rangers with Killian Scott and Aaron Devlin among their second half scorers.

GLYDE RANGERS: David Brennan; Peter Duffy, Conor McCullough, Lee Finnegan 0-1; Tadhg Kellett 1-1, Gerard Bourton, Jack McKeever 0-2; Dion Conlon, Niall Sharkey 0-2; Barry Brennan 0-1, Alan Kirk 0-6, Brian Duffy 0-2; Oisín Lynch 1-4, Ciaráin Sheridan 0-1, Fiachra Sheridan 0-1. Subs: Killian Scott 0-1, Aaron Devlin 0-1, Gerard Farrell, Dylan Kearney, Barry Sharkey.

DOWDALLSHILL: Emmet O’Brien; Seán Duffy, Darragh Newman, Donal Magennis; Stephen King, Jack McGailey, Dillon Curran; Justin Halley, Cathal Sheridan; Paudie Murray 1-0, Paul Flynn 0-1, Martin Óg O’Brien; Noel Finnegan 0-4, Paul Gill 0-2, Eamonn Duffy. Subs: Peter Hughes for P Murray, Stephen Murray for Duffy, Darren Rogers for Finnegan.

REFEREE: Bryan Smith (O Raghallaighs).