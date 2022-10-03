Glyde must flush their Grove yips as Stabannon let them off the hook in pulsating Louth JFC final

Glyde Rangers must flush the system of their Castlebellingham yips moving into Saturday afternoon’s junior football championship final replay, or else a third decider defeat at the venue in six seasons is in order.

For Stabannon Parnells surely won’t be as wasteful again, particularly if they draw the Glyde defence apart as frequently as they did during last weekend’s highly entertaining game at the Grove, which ended level.

Granted Fergus Flynn’s favourites hit 11 wides – to Stabannon’s nine – and passed up several opportunities themselves, driving five frees off target and hitting the post on three occasions, but they never threatened to score a goal aside from Tadhg Kellett’s clutch conversion on the stroke of half-time.

Whereas Stabannon – and veteran forward Aonghus Giggins – could have had three majors inside 20 minutes and then Derek Crilly handpassed into the net when trying to over-engineer a goal chance. Add in the usually reliable Harry Butterly’s four free misses on the trot during the second half and it becomes apparent just how much Parnells let victory slip their grasp.

Luck has so often evaded the Tallanstown natives at this stage of the year but they were favoured by fortune in two significant calls made by referee Stephen Fitzpatrick either side of the interval.

With Stabannon ripping Glyde’s full-back line asunder, and ahead by 0-3 to no-score, Giggins cut inside and appeared to be scythed down with every onlooker going silent in expectation of a penalty being awarded. Play was waved on as Giggins knelt, a perplexed expression etched across his face and arms spread wide in exasperation.

Then, with the teams level and stoppage time on the horizon, Ciaráin Sheridan’s handling error presented Giggins with possession inside the 13-metre line. Two Glyde defenders took a vice-like grip of the attacker, leading him to fall to the ground. Again, the verdict went the Páirc Uí Taibh club’s way, to both the audible and visible displeasure of all wearing Parnells colours.

One elderly supporter was heard alleging “robbery” on his way out of Castlebellingham and while that was certainly not the case, based on their own dramatic failures in front of the posts, the Glyde congregation oozed a sense of ‘we got away with one’ upon their departures.

THERE IS A BUTT

Butterly gave his opponent, Fiachra Sheridan, no shortage of trouble over a first half where he registered three times from play. Parnells were in total control and it took Glyde’s withdrawal of Ciaráin Sheridan to midfield for them to gain any sort of platform in a contest that threatened to get away from them entirely.

Crucially, however, David Brennan’s ‘clean sheet’ remained intact, but only for Giggins’ loose handling, the Glyde goalkeeper would have been forced to work much harder to keep his side in the game.

And yet Stabannon only came back into Rangers’ sights with the last kick of the opening period as teenager Kellett expertly picked out the top corner of the road-end net after a rare, incisive move through captain Brian Duffy and Sheridan. Had the deficit remained at 0-8 to two going into the dressing room, the odds on Stabannon prevailing would have been slim to non-existent based on what had gone before.

Though, with midfielder Dion Conlon gradually warming to the challenge of opposing Seán Reynolds, Glyde crept back in spite of their wincing inability to punish Stabannon’s indiscipline via frees. Neither Oisín Lynch nor Alan Kirk had a match to reflect upon fondly from scorable situations.

But Butterly’s lack of form kept Glyde’s flame burning, as Sheridan (2), Lynch and Conlon levelled matters early in the closing quarter. Butterly restored Parnells’ lead but Kirk tapped over a free with six minutes to go for what proved to be the final score.

A pulsating derby clash with talking points aplenty, it's one Stabannon may regret for a long time to come.

GLYDE RANGERS: David Brennan; Fiachra Sheridan, Conor McCullagh, Céin Sheridan; Tadhg Kellett 1-0, Niall Sharkey, Gerard Bourton; Dion Conlon 0-2, Ciaráin Sheridan 0-2; Jack McKeever, Alan Kirk 0-1, Ultan Larney; Conor Sheridan, Brian Duffy, Oisín Lynch 0-2 (1f). Subs: Gerard Farrell for McCullagh (3), Killian Scott for F Sheridan (20), Barry Sharkey for Larney (51).

STABANNON PARNELLS: Anthony Briscoe; Ryan Halpenny, Seán Halpenny, Daniel Clinton; Barry Lynch, Shane McCoy, Johnny Magee; Seán Reynolds, Derek Crilly 0-1; Bobby Butterly, Niall Cluskey, David Cluskey 0-2; Barry McCoy, Aonghus Giggins 0-2, Harry Butterly 0-5 (1f). Subs: Colm Giggins for D Cluskey (34), Robbie Callaghan for S McCoy (39), Thomas Campbell for Lynch (56), Fintan Martin for A Giggins (60).

REFEREE: Stephen Fitzpatrick (Clan na Gael).