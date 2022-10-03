Louth

Glyde must flush their Grove yips as Stabannon let them off the hook in pulsating Louth JFC final

Glyde Rangers 1-7 Stabannon Parnells 0-10

Glyde Rangers and Stabannon Parnells must do it all again minus the piper at Castlebellingham on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Paul Connor Expand

Glyde Rangers and Stabannon Parnells must do it all again minus the piper at Castlebellingham on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Paul Connor

Caoimhín Reilly, in Castlebellingham

Glyde Rangers must flush the system of their Castlebellingham yips moving into Saturday afternoon’s junior football championship final replay, or else a third decider defeat at the venue in six seasons is in order.

For Stabannon Parnells surely won’t be as wasteful again, particularly if they draw the Glyde defence apart as frequently as they did during last weekend’s highly entertaining game at the Grove, which ended level. 

