Glittering Glyde Rangers overcome Glen Emmets to win Drogheda Independent/Argus U13 Division 1 final

Kevin Gordon, Louth minor chairman, presents The Argus/Drogheda Independent U13 Division 1 trophy to Glyde Rangers captains Oisín Kellett and Pat Smyth following Thursday night's final victory over Glen Emmets at Páirc de Róiste. Picture: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Glyde Rangers’ 2010 and 2011 borns are fast annexing a shelf’s worth of medals and added The Argus/Drogheda Independent U13 Division 1 glory to their already glowing vitas by overwhelming a skilful, if physically light, Glen Emmets at Páirc de Róiste on Thursday night.

Minor board chairman Kevin Gordon spoke of the growing rivalry that was emanating between the duo, who met in last year’s U12 decider – which Glyde edged narrowly – and each of the past two Cumann na mBunscol showpieces, where there was a victory apiece for Tallanstown and Tullyallen.

Indeed, their familiarity could not have been more apparent than in the duel between the Lynch cousins, Cormac (Glen Emmets) and Aaron (Glyde), who marked each other from throw-in to full-time.

None of the previous outcomes were as emphatic as this one, however, as Glyde’s power and score-taking prowess were too much for silky Emmets, who brought with them a large and vocal following.

Outstanding Oisín Kellett and Kyle Conlon set the tone from midfield with their physicality and aggression, and the strong central attacking axis of Ciarán Mullany and Nathan Donnelly was tide-swaying in Glyde’s favour.

Although it was wing-back Shane Noone – son of former Roscommon defender Paul Noone – who was the game’s brightest beacon in a frantic opening where Glyde goalkeeper Ollie McGahon had to produce the first of two stunning saves in denying Emmets’ excellent Tadhg O’Hanlon.

CULTURED LEFT

Trailing by three, Jack Andrews, whose evasive movement is supplemented by a cultured left foot, sent over the Tullyallen boys’ first point just prior to Evan Corrigan producing a heroic interception at the other end as Mullany and Donnelly both stood unable to palm to the empty Emmets net.

But the breakthrough did come midway through the first half as Mullany raced on to Aaron Lynch’s sumptuous reverse pass and neatly dinked over the outrushing Senan Byrne. When Noone followed up with his second notch and Kellett sent over the point of the match, Glyde had pushed seven clear.

Emmets were playing the more intricate, tidy football but found Glyde’s defence largely impermeable until the dying embers of the opening period when Finn Maguire’s powerful shot was tipped over expertly by McGahon, and Andrews and Noah Morgan followed up, reducing the deficit to 1-5 to 0-4 at halfway.

But Glyde were in no mood to concede the initiative and they controlled the second half in its entirety. While O’Hanlon looked to have been fouled in the play leading up to Lynch’s first goal, the Rangers attacker made no mistake when presented with the opportunity after Donnelly had struck the butt of the upright.

That sparked a run of 2-6 unanswered by the winners, including Lynch’s second major which he tucked away with confidence.

O’Hanlon and Andrews (2) responded for Emmets, while substitute Sé Carolan shot off the crossbar on a night where little went the way of the boys in green.

It won’t be the last time these teams meet in contention for silverware – that’s a certainty.

GLYDE RANGERS: Ollie McGahon; Danny Sheridan, Joseph Daly, Oisín Crosbie; Shane Noone 0-2, Pat Smyth, Dáire Reilly 0-1; Oisín Kellett 0-2 (1f), Kyle Conlon 0-1; Darragh Reenan, Ciarán Mullany 1-1, Iarlaith Devanney 0-1; Jamie Conlon 0-1, Nathan Donnelly 0-1, Aaron Lynch 2-2 (0-1f). Subs: TJ Begley, Ryan Molloy, Thomas Lenihan, Mark Hennessy, Cian Lundon.

GLEN EMMETS: Senan Byrne; Daniel Daly, Daniel Traynor, Cormac Lynch; Oisín Ó hÚallachain, Evan Corrigan, Ruairí Finglas; Donal O’Hanlon, Tadhg O’Hanlon 0-1 (1f); Noah Morgan 0-1, Emmet Craven, Thomas Moroney; Jack Andrews 0-4 (2f), Riain Duff, Finn Maguire 0-1. Subs: Sé Carolan, Kyle Flanagan, Tadhg Delahane, Thomas McHugh, Harry Knowles.

REFEREE: Paul Finnegan (St Patrick’s).