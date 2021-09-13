Glen Emmets finish strongly to pip Baile Talún and clinch under-13 double

Drogheda Independent/Argus U13 A Championship Final

Glen Emmets 2-11

Baile Talun 2-9

In a very entertaining battle between two great sides it was Glen Emmets who came out on top to complete a league and championship double.

Baile Talún started the game strongly scoring 1-1 in the opening three minutes, however Glen Emmets defence started to settle into the game and they began to dominate possession.

It wasn’t until the 13th minute that they got first score on the board through a Brian McCallion goal. Baile Talún replied with two points through Danny Lenihan and Jack Martin, however Glen Emmets finished the half strongly with three unanswered points to leave the side’s level at half time.

Both side’s had early goal chances in the second half however their respective goalkeepers brilliantly denied them, Glen Emmets found themselves ahead for the first time in this match when Louis Ausden got on the scoresheet and he followed up with a second point a minute later to open up a two-point lead.

Baile Talún were battling to stay in the game and their star forward Jack Martin scored a goal to put them back ahead in the 10th minute.

Glen Emmets, however, responded with Eoin Coyle adding a point and the player of the match Stephen Curtis deservedly getting on the scoreboard to put Glen Emmets back ahead.

Jack Martin responded with a point before Tom Maguire put Baile Talun back in front with Jack Martin extending the lead to two with six minute’s of normal time left to play,

Glen Emmets half back Anthony Traynor did brilliantly to put Emmets back ahead with a brilliantly worked goal.

Baile Talún, however, again battled back, there was a lot of injury time to be played due to injuries in the second half and with the isdes going at it score-for score it looked like a replay was on the cards.

Glen Emmets however continued to battle until the end and with four unanswered points deep into injury time, they ran out 2-11 to 2-9 winners.

Glen Emmets: Lewis Doyle, Luke Everitt, Daniel O’Reilly, Ronan Govern, Edhraim McDonnell, Anthony Traynor, Micheal Carolan, Louis Ausden, Joshua Grant, Stephen Curtis, Eoghan McKeown, Charlie Knowles, Eoin Coyle, Brian McCallion, Conor Wogan. Subs: Aaron Kelly, Sam Kerley, Daniel Reay, Sean McMahon, Ben Crocock, Benjamin Mullen, Killian Johnson.

Baile Talún: Tadhg Carroll, Ryan Crosbie, Senan Lundon, Matthew McCormack, Oisin Drumgoole, Tadhg Crosbie, Callum Van Der W, Tadhg Devaney, Tom Maguire, Dylan McGee Evan Watters, Lenon Murphy, Danny Lenihan, Jamie King, Jack Martin. Subs: Iarlaith Devanny, Charlie Brennan, Charlie Murray, Daniel Smyth, Jamie Hand, Oisin McGahon, Tiernan Griffin, Aaron Gosling