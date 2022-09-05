Louth

Glen Emmets edge derby dogfight with Oliver Plunkett’s to progress in Louth IFC

Glen Emmets 0-7 Oliver Plunkett’s 0-6

Conor Grimes led Glen Emmets over Oliver Plunkett's in Darver on Saturday. Expand

Daniel Bannon, in Darver

In defeating neighbours Oliver Plunkett’s, Glen Emmets made history on Saturday afternoon. The victory earned the Tullyallen side passage into an intermediate championship quarter-final for the first time in their history.

At stages in the second half, the record looked in jeopardy as Emmets surrendered a lead, coughed up possession, conceded silly frees and talisman Conor Grimes spurned as many as five second half chances.

