Glen Emmets edge derby dogfight with Oliver Plunkett’s to progress in Louth IFC

In defeating neighbours Oliver Plunkett’s, Glen Emmets made history on Saturday afternoon. The victory earned the Tullyallen side passage into an intermediate championship quarter-final for the first time in their history.

At stages in the second half, the record looked in jeopardy as Emmets surrendered a lead, coughed up possession, conceded silly frees and talisman Conor Grimes spurned as many as five second half chances.

However, just like his team, Grimes would come good. The county man had a running battle with his Louth colleague Conor Early in the middle of the field and landed a pressure free to send his team through to the last eight.

The rain soaked the players’ jerseys well before throw-in and continued to be an issue in the wettest part of the day. But Grimes took the reins and guided Emmets into a 0-3 to no-score lead in the opening quarter, while he also screwed a goal opening wide.

Cian Brady finally steadied his Plunkett’s side and Early quickly followed up with a long-range, curling effort that was guided over the top goals by the Darver wind. The shot was well-judged and an indication of the gust’s strength.

With scoring opportunities at a premium, Alex Blakeman-Fowler got on the end of a move to point before Early and Grimes raised white flags prior to half-time to make it 0-5 to 0-3 in Ray Lambe’s side's favour.

The breeze picked up for the second period, much to the Plunketts’ delight, and they used that advantage to the fullest with three points on the trot. Early curled over a free from the narrowest of angles from the 21-yard line and levelled soon after with another.

Barry Reynolds came up the field to give Plunkett’s the lead with a neat score and a little over quarter of an hour to play. Cian Matthews' placement on the edge of the square was the catalyst for Seán Brassil and Emmet Kelleher’s men to enjoy their best period.

However, with Emmets baulking, Early missed two chances to capitalise and the Mell men were duly punished.

Experienced Ronan Grufferty came off the bench to score from a shot on the right wing to level and after goalkeeper Andrew Mooney had a scare, Grimes stepped up at the other end.

GLEN EMMETS: Andrew Mooney; Emmet Delaney, Sam Kenny, Cathal Maguire; Keith Boylan, Danny Grimes, Robbie Byrne; Conor Grimes 0-5 (3f), Seán Byrne; Alex Blakeman-Fowler 0-1, Evan English, Eoghan Maguire; James Butler, Alex Carolan, Kealan O’Neill. Subs: Josh Cole for Butler (36), Ronan Grufferty 0-1 for Fowler (44), Damien Grimes for Carolan (54).

OLIVER PLUNKETT’S: Stephen Beirth; Cillian Matthews, David McTaggert, Cillian Smith; Adam Lambe, Dean Carolan, Barry Reynolds 0-1; Robbie Brodigan, Conor Early 0-4 (3f); Shaun Smith, Cian Matthews, David Lambe; Gary Keogh; Stephen Keeley, Cian Brady 0-1. Subs: Kristian Nolan for Brady (38), Killian Nolan for D Lambe (44), Seán Boyle for Smith (53).

REFEREE: Thomas Carr (Newtown Blues).