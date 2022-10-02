Glen Emmets deliver impressive display to overcome Naomh Fionnbarra in Louth U17 B Championship final

Dermot Clarke of Louth County Board presents the trophy to Glen Emmets captain Lorcan Lynch.

Glen Emmets celebrate their Louth minor B championship title victory over Naomh Fionnbarra in Ardee. Picture: Paul Connor

Glen Emmets roared to U17 B success against Naomh Fionnbarra at Ardee in the curtain raiser to the intermediate final.

Darragh Russell was commanding in the middle of the field and with the supply line strong, Keefer Carolan and Jacob Morgan profited handsomely.

Emmets’ foundations for minor success was laid in a frightening start when full-forward Jack Mullen intercepted a sideline ball to slot past county minor goalkeeper Fionn McQuillan, who had twice denied him beforehand.

The onslaught continued and Morgan blasted to the net from close range after more pressure.

But, just when there was a fear of a one-sided final Naomh Fionnbarra’s Jack Regan scored a wonderful individual salvo that kept Barrs’ hopes alive.

At half-time, Barrs trailed 2-9 to 1-4 and despite Aaron Kearney making it a six-point game, the impressive Jack Murtagh was sent-off and that dismissal really dented Barrs’ chances of a comeback.

Dylan Rendall did score a late consolation for the Togher boys but Emmets centre-forward Keefer Carolan revelled in the numerical advantage and ensured victory with three late points.

GLEN EMMETS: Paddy McCarthy; David Andrews, Christopher Carey, Shane Campbell; Brien Maguire, Calum Wogan 0-1, Shane Curtis; Darragh Russell 0-1, Conor Kelly; Paddy McHugh 0-2, Keefer Carolan 0-6 (2f), Lorcan Lynch 0-1(f); Jacob Morgan 1-4, Jack Mullen 1-2, Seán Goff 0-1. Sub: Colm McKeown for Curtis (45).

NAOMH FIONNBARRA: Fionn McQuillan; Tom Ward, Rónán Callaghan, Adam Kirwan; Seán Kearney, Rory Smith, Seán Boyle 0-1; Dylan Hanratty, Kyle Treadwell; Dylan Rendall 1-1, Aaron Kearney 0-4 (3f), Jack Murtagh 0-2 (2f); Ben Turley, Jack Regan 1-1(1f), Ryan Healy. Subs: Liam Osborne 0-1 for Ryan Healy (18), Cormac McArdle for Turley (46), Cillian McQuillan for Boyle (53).

REFEREE: Thomas Carr (Newtown Blues).