Gillespie strikes late to earn John Mitchel’s a draw with Glyde Rangers

A late score by Jack Gillespie saw John Mitchel’s secure a draw with Glyde Rangers in the opening round of the junior championship on Sunday afternoon.

The Group 3 clash between the local rivals at Dunleer saw little between the teams throughout and in the end a draw was probably a fair result.

The Tallanstown side got off to a slow start and were behind at the interval but an improved second half display put them in pole position in the final quarter.

However, they were able to complete the job as Gillespie landed a fine point in the closing stages to claim a share of the spoils.

Mitchel’s started stronger and were up by four points before Glyde registered their first score, brothers Kevin and John Gallagher with the majority of scores in the first half and a Robert Coyle point gave Mitchel’s a two-point, half-time lead.

Ciaráin Sheridan was at the heart of the Tallanstown revival as their side cut the gap to 0-7 to 0-5 at the break, while the Ballybailie side were indebted to goalkeeper David Anderson who made three fine saves to prevent Rangers from finding the net.

The second half continued to be a close affair but the Glyde comeback continued and by the 43rd minute the sides were level on eight points apiece. Trevor Matthews kept the scoreboard ticking over for Mitchel’s, while Brian Duffy and Alan Kirk kept their side on terms.

As the game entered the final stages, it was Glyde who edged ahead but Mitchel’s weren’t to be denied and Gillespie scored the equaliser.

The result leaves both sides very much in charge of their own destiny in the group, with Glyde facing Dowdallshill this weekend, while Mitchel’s face a crunch meeting with Na Piarsaigh Blackrock.

GLYDE RANGERS: David Brennan; Gerard Farrell, Conor McCullagh, Fiachra Sheridan 0-2; Ultan Larney, Gerard Bourton, Tadhg Kellett; Conor Sheridan, Dion Conlon; Niall Sharkey 0-1, Killian Scott, Jack McKeever; Brian Duffy 0-2, Ciaráin Sheridan 0-4, Oisín Lynch 0-1. Subs: Alan Kirk 0-1, Barry Brennan, Barry Sharkey.

JOHN MITCHEL’S: David Anderson; Shane Crossan, Alan Mackin, Andrew Bingham; Mikey Nulty, John Bingham, Jake Gillespie 0-1; Kevin Gallagher 0-3, James Clarke; Trevor Matthews 0-3, Cathal Corrigan, Gareth Kane; Robert Coyle 0-1, John Gallagher 0-3, Michael Quinn. Subs: Jamie Durnin for Mackin, Stephen Bingham for Coyle, Aaron Kane for A Bingham, Aaron Keely for K Gallagher.

REFEREE: Paul Finnegan (St Patrick’s).