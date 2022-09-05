Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 17°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Getting injured players back is key to Dundalk’s European hopes

Kevin Mulligan

The head coaches, Dundalk's Stephen O'Donnell and Damien Duff of Shelbourne, before Friday night's match at Oriel Park. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Close

The head coaches, Dundalk's Stephen O'Donnell and Damien Duff of Shelbourne, before Friday night's match at Oriel Park. Picture: Sportsfile

The head coaches, Dundalk's Stephen O'Donnell and Damien Duff of Shelbourne, before Friday night's match at Oriel Park. Picture: Sportsfile

The head coaches, Dundalk's Stephen O'Donnell and Damien Duff of Shelbourne, before Friday night's match at Oriel Park. Picture: Sportsfile

argus

Dundalk fans won't be shedding a tear that they don't have to face Shelbourne again this season, for all of their games in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division have been dour affairs, devoid of any real entertainment, and their latest meeting at Oriel Park on Friday night was probably the poorest.

Indeed, the RTÉ programme schedulers didn't do their homework, otherwise they would never have included this fixture in their limited coverage of the league, and consequently can have little to complain about that the match beamed to a national audience did little to enhance the profile of the domestic game.

Privacy