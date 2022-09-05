Getting injured players back is key to Dundalk’s European hopes

Dundalk fans won't be shedding a tear that they don't have to face Shelbourne again this season, for all of their games in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division have been dour affairs, devoid of any real entertainment, and their latest meeting at Oriel Park on Friday night was probably the poorest.

Indeed, the RTÉ programme schedulers didn't do their homework, otherwise they would never have included this fixture in their limited coverage of the league, and consequently can have little to complain about that the match beamed to a national audience did little to enhance the profile of the domestic game.

From the start, Shelbourne, as in their previous games against Dundalk, set out to contain, rather than entertain, with a solid bank of five players, augmented by a hardworking quartet in front of them, relying on just the one front runner, and hoping to snatch a goal in a quick counter or from a set-piece.

It was no different than the three previous meetings between the sides, the first ending in a 1-1 draw in Tolka Park when the home team snatched a share of the spoils with a very harshly awarded penalty; the sides again drew 0-0 at the same venue, while the only win was secured by Dundalk with a late John Martin goal at Oriel Park in April.

In total, over the four games, the sides scored a combined total of five goals which, given the belief that goals make games, adequately sums up the entertainment value of the series between the sides.

DARLING DAMIEN

No doubt the darling of the Dublin media, Damien Duff, the Messiah who was going to transform the League of Ireland scene of which he was an outspoken critic before taking over at Tolka Park, will say that the ends justifies the means in that his team achieved their primary objective that was obvious from the start of avoiding defeat, thus helping to consolidate their status in the Premier Division.

Duff got his point alright, thanks to a very disciplined, defensive performance from his young, hard-working players, but in the process they have acquired annoying habits of inhibiting the flow of the game with their spoiling tactics, which have garnered for them the unwanted – and probably unjustified – label that they have become the Wimbledon of Irish football.

The annoying fact is that Friday's result was not going to materially impact on the club's main objective of the season to avoid relegation, for they were 14 points clear of the bottom two teams going into the game, which should have given Duff the comfort of playing a more expansive game, and at least trying to win.

If anything, Dundalk's need of all three points was more acute, for after a dismal August when they have taken just four points from four games, their slim title prospects have disappeared and they are just clinging onto a European qualification spot with in-form St Patrick's Athletic and, more recently, Sligo Rovers breathing down their necks.

True, the players lacked nothing in application to win the game, and head coach Stephen O'Donnell shuffled his limited resources in an effort to get a goal, but, unfortunately, they lacked quality in key attacking areas, as was evident from their failure to take the few clear-cut chances they created.

The game was crying out for the strength, hold up play, subtle touches and poaching of Pat Hoban, and his absence from the team through injury for all of August and since their last win – a 1-0 victory over Bohemians – has been primarily responsible for the slump in the team's form.

Other injuries to Daniel Kelly, Robbie Benson and Paul Doyle, and the suspensions for Andy Boyle and Darragh Leahy, who was missing on Friday, have also had an impact, but the injuries and suspensions have only highlighted the lack of depth in the squad.

Ultimately, the failure to strengthen the squad, especially when the duration of Hoban's injury was assessed, could cost the club European football next season, and that, given their unexpected challenge for the title for much of the season, would be a bitter blow.

It is now at the business end of the season that the team needs to be at its best, but injuries are taking their toll, which doesn't augur well for a difficult Cup quarter-final date in Waterford in a week's time.

All is not lost, however, in the quest to hold on to third place in the league, which guarantees European qualification, for of Dundalk's seven games remaining, four are at home, where they are still unbeaten – including matches against Pat’s and Sligo, their nearest rivals for Europe – and of the three away games, two are against the bottom two teams, UCD and Finn Harps, starting on Friday with a visit to Belfield.

The most worrying problem facing O'Donnell and one no doubt that is occupying his thoughts is that the goals have dried up, with just the one score – an own goal at that – in their last four league games, significantly the games that Hoban has missed.

Again against Shels, the head coach shuffled his pack to try and find the right combination, starting with Martin, and replacing him after 64 minutes with David McMillan, but they both wasted the two best chances of the match: Martin when he fired wide when presented with his opportunity by a rare mistake in the visitors’ defence, and late on when some slick combination play with Doyle – the instigator managed to find a path through the forest of Shels defenders – McMillan's touch let him down, allowing Brendan Clarke that split second to get his body in the way.

The extent to which O'Donnell had the shuffle his depleted defence was illustrated by the number of roles Greg Sloggett was asked to perform during the game, starting as a midfielder spoiler, moved to left-back, and, finally, to right-back late in the game.

The player himself is struggling to find his best form, but can't be rested to regain his confidence, and asking him to fill in three different roles in the one game is placing an extra burden on the player.

With Leahy absent, John Mountney was pressed into playing left wing-back, and did well in linking with the ever-improving Ryan O'Kane, but on a number of occasions when the 19-year-old winger used his pace and control to get to the endline, he found the penalty box devoid of white shirts, making it easy for the Shels defenders to clear.

With Steven Bradley having a real off day on the right, his normally reliable touch letting him down, Dundalk's goal threat was further diminished, and although Alfie Lewis and Keith Ward worked hard to bring greater intensity into the play in the second half, they were unable to find the space behind the fortified visitors’ defence.

Ward, whose set-piece deliveries were well off the mark in the first half, did produce two excellent deliveries in the second half, one of which should have been converted by Andy Boyle.

In the first half, Ward had a strong claim for a penalty when his shirt was pulled as he latched on to a poor clearance, but referee Paul McLaughlin waved away Dundalk's strong protests, and did the same in the second half when Shane Farrell looked to have an equally strong claim for a spot-kick for the visitors when he was tumbled in the box.

The loss of the two points in the same weekend that Derry City, Pat’s and Sligo all won will heap pressure on the team heading to Belfield on Friday, a venue where they have struggled on recent visits and with the aforementioned teams all having played fewer games than Dundalk, a victory against UCD is vital to maintain momentum for European qualification.

European money is now becoming essential in providing the revenue to recruit new players, and almost as important in holding on to the club's best players, for with Shamrock Rovers earning a pot full of European money this season, and a healthy return in transfer fees, Dundalk know that the champions will continue to hoover up the best players in the league from other clubs, with reports already circulating that they are eyeing up Nathan Sheppard as a replacement for their veteran ’keeper, Alan Mannus.

Qualification for Europe is still in the club's hands, but their task would be a lot easier if they managed to get a few of their injured players back for Friday.