Get out and watch Louth’s festival of championship football

The next 10 days sees arguably the busiest ever championship period in the history of Louth GAA.

Knockout championship action takes place across all three adult grades along with each of the three competitive Minor Board age groups, U13 , U15 and U17.

Upwards of 40 crucial games will take place over the course of this festival of championship football.

First up was the U15 A championship quarter-finals which took place on Monday with handsome victories for Ardee St Mary’s, Newtown Blues, Cooley Kickhams and the O’Connell’s/Stabannon Parnells/Lannléire combination.

Next Monday's semi-finals will pit Cooley versus Blues and Ardee against the combination outfit, while two nights ago saw the final round of group games in the U15 B competition with several of the eight quarter-final places still up for grabs.

Tuesday and Wednesday are rest days with a chance, perhaps, for players, coaches, referees and supporters to unwind and catch a bit of Champions League action before the whirlwind of games really takes hold.

The minor championship is always a fantastic competition with this year’s instalment probably the most competitive it has been since the grade change from U18 to U17 several years ago.

With Ken Rooney at the helm and backboned by several of this year’s county minors, Ardee are the team to beat but there’s still lots of football to be played before anyone gets their hands on the coveted Fr Larry Murray Cup.

Dundalk Gaels have home advantage versus St Fechin’s, St Joseph’s take on Mattock Rangers/Hunterstown Rovers, O’Connell’s/Stabannon Parnells/Lannléire face Newtwon Blues while the aforementioned Ardee play Roche.

The minor B competition is equally as competitive with the four quarter-finals taking place on Thursday evening also. All those minor semi-finals will go ahead next week as well.

The four junior championship quarter-finals all throw-in at the same time (7:30pm) on Friday night. This week's weather is forecast to be reasonably good so a crisp atmosphere can be expected at each of the floodlit venues.

Most attention will be focussed on the clash of Lannléire and Glyde Rangers at the Clans. Video footage has been doing the rounds on social media regarding the drawing of team names from the hat for this fixture with neither club rumoured to be 100pc happy. This game has the potential to really set the tone for a great weekend of championship action.

Lannléire were my pick from the outset so I'll stick with them to shade a very tight contest. John Mitchel’s and Stabannon Parnells is equally as hard to call but I'll go with John Mitchel’s, Noamh Fionnbarra and Wolfe Tones to progress as well. Don't rule out extra-time or penalties to decide on who'll advance in one or more of the matches..

Saturday sees the intermediate championship take centre stage but not before we have the conclusion of the U13 championships. Both A and B championship deciders take place at lunchtime on Saturday on the main pitch in Darver but I can't help thinking that an opportunity has been missed to stage the finals as curtain-raisers to some of the weekend’s adult action.

I confess to having skin in the game with Glen Emmets taking on Naomh Máirtín in the A decider (2:15pm) but, in my opinion, playing on the bigger stage would be a great experience for the youngster. Somewhat unusually, all four finalists hail from the southern part of the county with Wolfe Tones and St Nicholas contesting the B final at 12:30pm.

I've tipped Hunterstown from the outset to land the Seamus Flood trophy but old loyalties are muddying the water as they face Clans in Darver. Rose-tinted glasses could also influence my impartiality in the clash of the Emmets in Ardee earlier in the day.

The remaining two games will be close-run affairs also with perhaps St Kevin’s and Cooley marginally shading them. If it’s late drama, extra-time or penalties you're after then Saturday is your chance. They're almost guaranteed in at least one of the day's four fixtures.

Sunday is cleared for the last eight in senior but I just can't see St Bride’s, St Joseph’s or St Patrick’s causing problems for the Big 3. As you'd expect at this stage of the competition, the three underdogs will fight tooth and nail early on to put pressure on the favourites, but I see too much quality, particularly in the scoring stakes, from Ardee, Newtown Blues and Naomh Máirtín for them to encounter any major problems.

The best game of this entire period could be reserved for the final tie of the weekend. Geraldines and St Fechin’s are both very evenly matched with either side capable of victory. I'll sit on the fence here also for the sake of fairness.

Monday sees the aforementioned U15 semi-finals taking place but also the senior relegation play-offs. While these games mean very little to the outsider and hold no great attraction for neutrals, they are do-or-die clashes for the four clubs involved.

Relegation semi-final play-offs are simply must-win games as you don't want to find yourself in the last chance saloon. It's somewhat surprising that both intermediate relegation play-offs are not going ahead on the same night. You'd imagine the losers of Tuesday's game will have an unfair advantage in assessing their opponents in the following night's clash.

There you have it. A festival of championship football for us all to get out and watch. Best of luck to all.