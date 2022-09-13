Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 16.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Get out and watch Louth’s festival of championship football

Glen Emmets' Damien Grimes and Eoin McDaid of Cooley Kickhams during their intermediate championship group encounter. Picture: Ken Finegan Expand

Close

Glen Emmets' Damien Grimes and Eoin McDaid of Cooley Kickhams during their intermediate championship group encounter. Picture: Ken Finegan

Glen Emmets' Damien Grimes and Eoin McDaid of Cooley Kickhams during their intermediate championship group encounter. Picture: Ken Finegan

Glen Emmets' Damien Grimes and Eoin McDaid of Cooley Kickhams during their intermediate championship group encounter. Picture: Ken Finegan

Seamus O'Hanlon

The next 10 days sees arguably the busiest ever championship period in the history of Louth GAA.

Knockout championship action takes place across all three adult grades along with each of the three competitive Minor Board age groups, U13 , U15 and U17.

Privacy