Gers edge dour derby duel with Bride’s to progress in Louth senior championship

Shane O'Hanlon scored another 0-8 for Geraldines in their win over St Bride's at Clan na Gael Park.

Purists would have long scratched their eyes out – or at least lost interest – by the time Geraldines got off the mark in Sunday’s dour derby duel with St Bride’s at Clan na Gael Park.

It took the Haggardstown outfit 26 minutes to hit the target for the one and only time during the first half of a contest best forgotten by all apart from those wearing green jerseys. For ultimately, against the odds, Gers have gone through as group winners and that will have been manager Anthony Cunningham’s aim.

Whereas Bride’s, who have progressed annually during manager Declan McCoy’s four-year stewardship, fell well short of expectation and conceded a winning position, leaving them to stare into a winner takes all, round three meeting with Mattock Rangers.

Given how Gers punished Mattock with runners, it was anticipated that the Knockbridge men would be cuter to the winners’ physical attributes, and they were. But the spectacle was atrocious and men – mainly Bride’s – were left sprawled over the deck on several occasions as frustration grew at the game’s lack of adventure.

Referee Stephen Fitzpatrick, who in trying to allow proceedings to flow permitted too much unnecessary contact, had three Gers players booked inside 10 minutes, while it would take until the second quarter for the scoreboard operator to get any action at all.

And then, like the proverbial London buses, once Emmet Kirk opened Brides’ account, three more points followed inside a four-minute spell.

Shane O’Hanlon, who was excellent in the second half having previously chased in earnest and been starved of supply, kicked a good point to reduce Gers’ interval shortfall to three.

The gap was back to four when Kirk landed a free-kick from beyond the 45m line, but Bride’s faded badly thereafter despite remaining in control until nine minutes from the end when O’Hanlon slotted over his seventh point to level matters.

Substitute Ben Gartlan sealed a Gers victory with a 54th minute palm to the net – left-half Fearghal McDonald setting up a major for the second week in succession – adding to his reputation as a goalscorer.

And Brides’ day gradually got worse. Seán Brennan was red carded in stoppage time for a scrap with Paul Clarke, who will miss the quarter-final through suspension after receiving the same punishment, before Liam Molloy was shown the line for a second bookable offence.

ST BRIDE’S: Darren Breen; Michael Keane, Cillian Kirk, Ronan Bailey; Páraic Mackin, Patrick Reilly, Seán Brennan 0-2; Liam Molloy, Bernard Laverty; Neil Thornton, Emmet Kirk 0-3 (1f), Ciarán Deane 0-1; Robert McCaughey, Seán Marry 0-2 (1m), Kieran McArdle. Subs: Jake McNamara for Thornton (40), Jack McCaughey for Bailey (47), Stephen Hoey for Mackin (53), Shane Tubridy for E Kirk (59).

GERALDINES: Des Reenan; Tiarnan Hand, Gareth Neacy, Paul Clarke; John McCrohan, Beanón Corrigan 0-1, Fearghal McDonald; Matthew Corcoran, Michael Rogers; James Craven, Shaun Callan, Brian Cafferty 0-1; Josh Arrowsmith, Shane O’Hanlon 0-8 (5f), Shane Rogers. Subs: Ben Garlan 1-0 for S Rogers (26), Daniel Corcoran for Arrowsmith (26), Arrowsmith for Callan (48), Nicky Mackin for M Rogers (59).

REFEREE: Stephen Fitzpatrick (Clan na Gael) .