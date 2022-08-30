Gers come from behind to qualify from Louth SFC group as winners after even contest with Clans

Kayla Byrne makes ground for St Mochta's in their win over St Fechin's in Louth Village on Sunday. Picture: Warren Matthews

Geraldines had to come from behind on the Ecco Road on Sunday, but they produced the goods in the second half to beat Clan na Gael and advance to the quarter-finals of the SFC.

A goal by Ciara Woods after 22 minutes helped Clans into a deserved four-point lead at the interval but the holders upped their game considerably in the second half and goals in quick succession by Gráinne Finnegan turned the tide.

Defences were on top early on with Shannen McLaughlin and Denise McKenna giving the home side a two-point advantage midway through the half.

Louise Corcoran got Gers’ first score on 18 minutes with Sandra Neary twice on target from frees before Woods was hauled down after a wonderful run with referee Declan Carolan awarding a penalty which was tucked into the bottom corner by the county star.

It was a double blow for the Haggardstown side as the influential Neary was sent to the sin-bin for her part in the concession of the spot-kick.

Clans finished the half in the ascendancy as Woods hit a further two points to give her side a 1-4 to 0-3 lead at the break.

Two early Geraldines goals on the resumption turned the game on its head. Mia Rogers did well to keep out Helen McEneaney’s goalbound shot but the ex-St Patrick’s star was quickest to react by knocking home from close range.

Finnegan had her second goal soon after and with Emma Gartland and Ryan adding points, Gers now led by 2-5 to 1-4 after 37 minutes.

Things went from bad to worse for the home side shortly after as both Tracy Fee and Ashling Connor were yellow carded.

Clans fought hard and had the last two scores from ex-Dublin star McKenna but Geraldines had done enough to warrant their second win from two outings.

The Dundalk side will now play St Kevin’s to decide who advances to the last eight in second place.

Geraldines: Caoimhe Byrne; Holly Lambe-Sally 0-1, Eilis Hand, Sarah Morgan; Ashling Connor, Sandra Neary 0-2,Tracy Fee; Zoe McGahon, Gemma McCrave; Louise Corcoran 0-2, Abbi O’Connor, Emma Gartlan 0-2; Maebh Fee, Gráinne Finnegan 2-0, Helen McEneaney 0-1. Subs: Rebecca Carr, Ava Kieran.

Clan na Gael: Mia Rogers; Janine Kelly, Therese Curran, Tina McKeever; Stacey McCarthy, Shannon McLaughlin 0-1, Ify Enyoazu; Pamela Campbell, Cathy O’Reilly; Alannah McLaughlin 0-1, Denise McKenna 0-4, Sineád McGill; Gillian O’Reilly, Ciara Woods 1-2, Emily Norton. Subs: Regan Donnelly, Cara McKeever.

Referee: Declan Carolan (Newry Mitchel’s).