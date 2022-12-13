Geraldines strike late dagger to Cooley Kickhams’ hearts to claim Louth U21 Shield success

Geraldines' captain Dave O'Connell receives the U21 Shield from chairman of the Louth County Board, Peter Fitzpatrick, in Haggardstown on Sunday. Picture: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Geraldines ended the season on a high note as they captured the U21 Shield with victory over Cooley Kickhams on Sunday afternoon.

Brian Cafferty was the hero for Gers as he landed two goals in the closing eight minutes to see off the spirited challenge of the Peninsula side in an entertaining finale.

The game was scheduled for Darver but late in the day was switched to Haggardstown, and, ironically, despite home advantage, it was Gers who were slow to settle.

Cooley appeared much more at home with the surroundings in the early stages as scores from Enda O’Neill and Aodhan O’Hanlon helped them land the first five points without reply inside 19 minutes.

However, the hosts eventually found their rhythm and led by Beanón Corrigan, they hit back in style to go in at the break level at five points apiece.

The third quarter was an even affair as the teams traded scores, leaving the result in the balance entering the closing 10 minutes.

With 22 minutes on the clock, Cafferty struck his first goal to give his side the edge, but Cooley were not going to give up and their pressure was rewarded when O’Hanlon found the net.

However, that was not the end of the drama as Cafferty pounced to score what proved to be the vital goal and secure a two-point win for his side.

COOLEY KICKHAMS: Thomas Fearon; Eddie Kirwan, Joe Mee, Aaron Carolan; Ian Arnold, Ross Magennis, MJ Hanlon 0-1; Gerard White 0-1, Cormac Malone; Peter Shields 0-1, Enda O’Neill 0-4, Gerard Hanlon 0-1; Thomas McCarragher, Aodhan O’Hanlon 1-3, Calum O’Hanlon. Subs: Cian Rogan, Ronan McMullin, Seán McCarragher, Eunan McMullin, Seán Hoey, Kyle Murphy, Brian Boyle, Cathal Malone, Josh McShane.

GERALDINES: Conor Rafferty, Jai Akhal, Dara O Gradaigh, Seán Connor; Neil Gartlan, Jamie Callan 0-1, Aaron Spaight; Fionn Duffy, Brian Cafferty 2-2, David O’Connell, Beanón Corrigan 0-4, Eoin McDonnell; Mark Leavy, Niall Brennan 0-2, Ben Gartlan. Subs: Conor McGowan 0-1 for O’Connell, Barra Duffy for McDonnell, Conor Whyte for Connor, Mark McConnell for N Gartlan, Seán Gartlan for B Gartlan.

REFEREE: James Everard (Dowdallshill).