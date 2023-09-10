Geraldines display their quality in comfortable Louth SFC victory over St Fechin’s

Geraldines 0-14 St Fechin’s 1-8

Geraldines' Beanón Corrigan has a shot as David Lally of St Fechin's closes in during Sunday's SFC encounter in Darver. Picture: Ken Finegan/Newspics

Had Geraldines won this game by 10 points, St Fechin’s could have had no complaints, for the Blackrock/Haggardstown side were so blatantly superior in a hard-fought contest that the margin of defeat arguably flattered the Beaulieu boys.

Paul Clarke’s team got off to the best possible start when moving into a 1-2 to 0-1 lead after six minutes, midfielder Bevan Duffy blasting his way through the Geraldines cover before sliding neatly past Seán McEneaney for the major.

And yet that seemed to be a turning point for the winners, who landed six of the subsequent seven points, while butchering a few openings for goal as well. Shaun Callan was extremely impressive at centre-forward for Micheál Magill’s outfit, but slack marking had as much to do with Callan getting so many chances as the supply of ball.

Gers were just hungrier and despite Fechin’s taking a much more offensive approach than when losing to Dreadnots a week earlier, with Ryan Walsh, Ronan Holcroft, Paul Mathews and Niall Devlin in the attack, they remained too laboured in their build-up and were faced by an intense opposition that hunted in packs.

James Craven was excellent in an unassuming manner, tagging Mathews, while Dan Corcoran and Michael Rogers were pillars of strength in dominating the middle third, hindering Fechins’ attempts at establishing or maintaining territory.

Aside from Duffy’s three-pointer, the remainder of Fechins’ first half tally were from frees, via Devlin (3) and Walsh, with late notches by Callan and John McCrohan making sure that the victors headed for their interval debrief in the lead, 0-9 to 1-4.

And they picked up where they left off, bringing the run of successive registers to five in extending their advantage by a further three. O’Hanlon was having a really effective game up top and the speed at which Gers were moving the ball into their scoring stars was aiding their cause considerably.

Indeed, Magill has his side playing a really fluid and attractive brand of football, and given their impressive conditioning, they will be no pushovers for group-topping opposition in their quarter-final tie.

Their place in the last eight was never really under threat during the second half and only for their own inability to convert major openings, the victory sum would have been much greater. Beanón Corrigan and Ben Gartlan both forced Niall McDonnell to intervene – albeit without having to extend himself – before Jack Traynor’s toe-poke angled marginally off target.

It all meant that Walsh and Joe Corrigan points reduced Fechins’ arrears to a kick of a ball and twice the deficit was whittled down to a pair at two later stages, but O’Hanlon made certain of a Gers victory with a leader’s contribution, carrying strongly along the endline before flicking over the top.

GERALDINES: Seán McEneaney 0-1 (1 45); Tiarnan Hand 0-1, Gareth Neacy 0-1, Jack Traynor; Dan Corcoran, James Craven, Fearghal McDonald; Michael Rogers 0-1, Paul Smith; Brian Cafferty 0-1, Shaun Callan 0-4, John McCrohan 0-1; Shane O’Hanlon 0-3 (1f), Beanón Corrigan, Ben Gartlan 0-1 (1m). Subs: Tom Cunniffe for Smith (HT), Josh Arrowsmith for McCrohan (43), Conall Hoey for Corrigan (47), Conor Rafferty for Callan (54).

ST FECHIN’S: Niall McDonnell; Mark Holohan, David Lally, Cian Gorman; Danny Burnell, Niall McDonnell, Seán Kerrisk; Bevan Duffy 1-0, Harry Haughney; John O’Connell, Paul Mathews, Aaron McGlew; Ryan Walsh 0-4 (2f), Ronan Holcroft, Niall Devlin 0-3 (3f). Subs: Eoghan Duffy for McGlew (HT), Joe Corrigan 0-1 for O’Connell (40), Lee Grifferty for Corrigan (51), Colm O’Neill for Walsh (60).

REFEREE: Kevin Brady (Dundalk Gaels).