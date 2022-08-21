Geraldines devour woeful Mattock with four-goal spree

Four-goal Geraldines devoured Mattock Rangers in Castlebellingham on Sunday afternoon with Shane O’Hanlon top-scoring with 2-2.

Anthony Cunningham’s men led from start-to-finish and were far from flattered by their 13-point margin of the victory. Indeed, only for three late registers that ended a half-hour-plus spell without a score, the outcome would have been much worse for Mattock, who trudged off the pitch at full-time like men expecting to face a survival battle.

Gers, while impressive in patches, didn’t produce anything out of the ordinary with simple ploys effective enough to breach a gaping Mattock defence that looked alarmingly porous. Time after time the winners drew their half-forward line deep and with Rangers aimlessly pressing up, all it took was one runner to emerge from pack and a punt over the top for the Haggardstown natives to get at the opposing full-backs.

And by the time Wayne McKeever’s men did leave a sweeper in a covering position, they had conceded three goals and were, by now, doing very little marking or tackling at all. Cathal Clarke, arguably the Collon club’s best performer, was totally overwhelmed by the volume of traffic through his central corridor. His task in attempting to stem Gers’ waves of attackers was comparable to a farmer bidding to hold the tide at bay with a grape.

Gers took the lead inside a minute when a long delivery into Shane O'Hanlon saw the former Louth U21 star punch past Stephen Smith. A fine shot to the roof of the net by Brian Cafferty on 14 minutes made it 2-1 to 0-1 in a low-quality fixture that did little to excite any neutrals among the considerable crowd.

Gareth Neacy impressed with his searing bursts up the pitch and he forced Smith into action, but Gers had only scored three times by the interval. Albeit, Mattock hit a paltry 0-4, a tally they wouldn’t add to until a minute shy of the hour.

Instead, the boys in green completely dominated the second period with Alan Caraher among the few who displayed any sort of fight in Rangers red – and, even then, the feisty corner-back was fortunate not to receive a second yellow from referee Stephen Murphy on quite a few occasions.

The third major was a calamitous concession with Fearghal McDonald's strike across goal being watched by both Smith and Cillian Hickey, allowing O’Hanlon to bury into the corner. Substitute Conor Rafferty added maximum number four on the rebound having had his penalty stopped by Mattock’s busy ’keeper.

MATTOCK RANGERS: Stephen Smith; Alan Caraher, Cillian Hickey, Ben Markey; Terry Donegan, Cathal Clarke, Rónán Kilbane 0-1; Ryan Lenaghan, Ben McKenna; Jack Thompson, Cathal Fleming 0-2 (2f), Shane Hickey 0-1; Ben Watters, Liam Flynn 0-2 (1m, 1f), Aaron O’Brien. Subs: Oisín McKenna for O’Brien, Lorcan Kavanagh for B McKenna, James Caraher 0-1 for Fleming, Pádraig Bannon for A Caraher, Eoin McCloskey for Hickey.

GERALDINES: Des Reenan; Gareth Neacy, Tiarnan Hand, Paul Clarke; John McCrohan 0-1, Beanón Corrigan, Fearghal McDonald; Matthew Corcoran, Michael Rogers; Brian Cafferty 1-2, Jim McEneaney 0-2 (2f), Shaun Callan; Josh Arrowsmith, Shane O’Hanlon 2-2 (0-1f), Shane Rogers. Subs: Conor Rafferty 1-0 for McEneaney, Ben Gartlan 0-1 for S Rogers, Rogers for Callan, Ryan Brennan for M Rogers, Daniel Nordone for Rafferty.

REFEREE: Stephen Murphy (Naomh Máirtín).