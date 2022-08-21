Louth

Geraldines devour woeful Mattock with four-goal spree

Mattock Rangers 0-7 Geraldines 4-8

Close

Caoimhín Reilly, in Castlebellingham

Four-goal Geraldines devoured Mattock Rangers in Castlebellingham on Sunday afternoon with Shane O’Hanlon top-scoring with 2-2.

Anthony Cunningham’s men led from start-to-finish and were far from flattered by their 13-point margin of the victory. Indeed, only for three late registers that ended a half-hour-plus spell without a score, the outcome would have been much worse for Mattock, who trudged off the pitch at full-time like men expecting to face a survival battle.

