Geraldines back to their best against Kevin’s as holders begin four-in-a-row bid

Katie Doheny has eyes fixed for the ball during St Kevins' defeat by Geraldines in Haggardstown on Sunday morning. Picture: Aoife Clare

Holders Geraldines looked back to their imperious best during spells of Sunday’s senior championship opener in Haggardstown as their four-in-a-row bid got off to a successful start.

Division 2 winners St Kevin’s were fancied to rattle the girls in green but they fell well short of expectation and looked somewhat naive all over the field despite having Louth’s All-Ireland junior championship-winning captain Michelle McMahon lining out for the first time having transferred from Glyde Rangers.

In giving experienced Gers centre-half Sandra Neary the freedom of McGeough Park, the visitors were asking for trouble – and they got plenty of it during a one-sided opening quarter. The No6 was hugely impressive, as too were Zoe McGahon and Rebecca Carr as the champions built a lead of 4-5 to no-score.

Powerful Kellie O’Donoghue raised Gers’ first green flag with Neary splitting the posts prior to Helen McEneaney’s looping kick dropping into the net and Gráinne Finnegan finishing a flowing move – involving Neary and McGahon – past Cara Lynch.

Kevin’s were unable to develop passages of play up the pitch and lost possession far too cheaply around midfield, giving a Gers team that was already in perfect sync a platform to punish the Philipstown natives further.

Louise Corcoran’s influence grew gradually and the left-footer hit three points, with Maebh Fee shooting in goal number four, before Róisín Maguire, whose furrow up front was lonesome, got Kevin’s on the scoreboard with a shot over the head of Caoimhe Byrne.

Not that it disrupted rampant Geraldines’ flow as Corcoran (free), O’Donoghue (free) and Carr (1-1) sent the winners to the break with a commanding advantage – 5-8 to 1-2.

Knowing the potential significance of score difference in the group, Kevin’s battled strongly in the second half and now benefitting from the growing gust, held Gers to a solitary point – a Corcoran free – while scoring 1-5.

The Maguire sisters, Róisín and Ashling, led their charge and the latter bagged a goal that, at the very least, made the scoreboard look more respectable.

However, on this display, Gers look very keen to add another title to their growing dynasty. Clan na Gael will need to be prepared for the green juggernaut on Sunday morning.

GERALDINES: Caoimhe Boyle; Nina Slowey, Eilis Hand, Sarah Morgan; Holly Lambe-Sally, Sandra Neary 0-1, Gemma McCrave; Rebecca Carr 1-1, Zoe McGahon; Louise Corcoran 0-5 (2f), Kellie O’Donoghue 1-1 (0-1f), Victoria Fee; Helen McEneaney 1-1, Gráínne Finnegan 1-0, Meabh Fee 1-0. Subs: Aisling O’Connor, Emma Gartlan, Karina Corcoran.

ST KEVIN’S: Cara Lynch; Gráinne Murray, Katie Matthews, Niamh Murray; Leah Cunningham, Vanessa Brennan, Gemma Murray; Michelle McMahon, Eimear Murray; Katie Doheny, Susan Byrne 0-1, Mia Duffy; Róisín Maguire 1-4 (0-3f), Aoife Gregory, Ashling Maguire 1-1. Subs: Lucy Sheridan 0-1 (f), Danielle Brennan.

REFEREE: Liam O’Neill (Cooley Kickhams).