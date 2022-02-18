Game of my life – former Louth star Stefan White

June 16, 1991 – FT: Louth 2-11 Kildare 2-10; HT: Louth 0-4 Kildare 0-6. The game of Stefan White’s life, the day he sunk Kildare and Mick O’Dwyer, the afternoon of a lifetime for so many supporters.

The Lilies had come to the Gaelic Grounds brimming with a confidence bordering on arrogance, a league final clash with Dublin a matter of weeks earlier and their high-profile managerial appointment garnering national attention. Was it their time to bring the Dublin-Meath hold on Leinster to account? They thought so.

But White had other ideas and when he got the ball in the dying embers, with two points between the teams, there was just one thing on his mind. The net.

"It used to be said, ‘take your points and the goals will come’,” says White. “But I always went the other way, because goals hurt teams.

"Even to this day, at underage level or above, when there’s an opportunity one vs one, or two vs one, there’s always somebody in a game that will get a chance to score a goal.

“I don’t know what I’d have done had the ball gone past the post… I’d probably have followed it out through the O Raghallaigh’s front gate. It would have been horrible… ‘do you remember the time Stefan missed with the last kick, had that gone in...’ it’d have been that sort of scenario.”

No point stewing over the hypothetical, the ‘what ifs’. Although it’s the natural thing to do. Sure don’t Louth players and supporters of that vintage, White included, still bring up the subsequent semi-final disaster against Laois.

But that’s for another time. This isn’t about nightmares, but the game of a true Wee legend’s life.

"Drogheda, ’91. The day that stands out for me and probably a lot of Louth people.

"I was living at home in Castlebellingham with mum and dad, but I can’t remember if I got up that morning and went to mass – I probably did, thinking the man above would give us that little bit of help.

“I wouldn’t have been pushed out the door to mass, my father would have been more into getting me to go, but if it was going to get in the way of preparing for a football match then mass would be put to one side!

“I’d have been collected in ’Bellingham that morning – Sammy Conlon and Benjy would have been next door to me and they ran a mini-bus that would have been employed by Louth GAA.

“They’d have started in Dundalk, into Dromiskin for Alan O’Connor and John Fox and they picked me up at the front door. I’d have always listened to music before matches, often on my own… no earphones that time – had you turned up wearing a set of those you’d definitely have been looked at like you’d a hole in your head!

“There was a lot of hype around the match. Kildare, with Mick O’Dwyer, had played Dublin in the National League final and they seemed to be a different level to Louth at that stage.

"And they gave me an impression in the first half that they were nearly in second or third gear. But as the game went on, we were playing badly and yet they weren’t really getting away from us on the scoreboard.

“That meant when we got to half-time there was a little bit more belief in us – we felt like we hadn’t played to what we were capable of and, collectively, we got together and realised the opportunity we had.

“As the second half progressed, we probably put a bit of doubt into Kildare’s mind and tested their mentality. As it turned out, that was their downfall. When they would get a score, we almost always went down and got a score ourselves. Kildare scored a goal in the early stages of the second half, but we came back and I got a goal, which meant there was only a few points in it – it wasn’t all over.

“Patrick Butterly had scored a point and then I came out for a ‘50’ – I’d no preparation done on run-ups or anything like that, it was just a few steps back, up and ‘bang’, and it went over.

THE NUDGE

“Then the crowd started to get up behind us. And I think Stephen Melia, God rest him, got a ball and gave it to John Osborne, and John just dropped kicked in. He says to this day that he had seen me behind a defender and played it in.

“Davy Dalton was marking me that day and he got a slight nudge. I think he realised he was in a bit of bother with the flight of the ball and I just give him a little dig to help him on his way! I think I just took one touch and took the chance – it went into the bottom corner. I think that’s when Kildare realised they were in ‘sh**eland’ here.

“It’s the old saying, though, and we were always told over the years that ‘you’re most vulnerable after you’ve scored a goal’. Kildare scored a goal at the other end that sort of eased the pressure on them – it was a reaction to us scoring a goal.

“We tagged on a point and that left the game in the melting pot. We were two points down and time was nearly up. The ball was kicked out and Seamus (O’Hanlon) – who just ran midfield that day, he was fantastic – won it. Cathal got it and shrugged off his man. He was stumbling as he turned to face the goals and my marker went towards him, so he gave it to me...”

Destiny. Fate. Greatness.

"The first goal I scored was with my right and the second, I came back across and scored with my left. When I look back, I’d have practiced kicking with my left for years with my dad. It was poignant that that sort of a goal was scored with it – normally I’d have tried to get the ball on to my right foot.

“Then all hell broke loose… They were panicking and it was just a matter of stopping the play for us. They missed a chance and the video actually shows Peter McCarthy from Cooley, a selector at the time and a great friend, kicking the loose ball into the crowd. Things you’d never see nowadays.

“Next ball kicked out and final whistle… It was so surreal. It wasn’t a robbery, I felt we were always in the game, but they were shell shocked. I still meet people, Louth Gaels and Kildare Gaels, and they always mention ’91.

“It was a David and Goliath sort of job. I remember coming into the old dressing room and it was just mad. Cathal was just over the moon; Pat Toner, the secretary of the County Board and a good friend, was just… there was grown men with tears in their eyes, just so delighted.

“It gave the county a great lift. For the three weeks after and a few weeks leading up to it, it was mad. It’ll probably go down as one of the great days in Louth football. We don’t have too many, unfortunately, but certainly that should be up there. When you win, it makes it all the sweeter.

"If you asked 100 people in Dundalk or Drogheda or Ardee about their top Louth game, I’d say the majority would say ’91 sticks out. Personally, it was a great day.”

GAME OF MY LIFE

White kicked 2-4 of Louth’s total, the lion’s share of what Frank Lynch’s side tallied. He captained Castleblayney to a championship title in Monaghan, won an Ulster Championship with the Farney County and earned many other accolades. But cutting down the Lilies, that was something special, something sentimental.

"The fact the two goals were so important, with the right and left foot – the years and years of practicing with dad in the back garden, that gave me great satisfaction and I remember that evening him saying, ‘I told you about the left foot!’

“Everybody wants to score a winning goal in a match. But I think when it comes to the last minute of a Leinster Championship match, against a very fancied team, it’s ecstasy, the adrenaline is just pumping through the roof.

“Were there nerves? I can’t remember. I just knew I had the ability to finish because of the practice.”

He did, and then some.