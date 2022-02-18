Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 2.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Game of my life – former Louth star Stefan White

Stefan White is a Louth legend and caused Kildare some pain in 1991. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Stefan White is a Louth legend and caused Kildare some pain in 1991. Picture: Sportsfile

Stefan White is a Louth legend and caused Kildare some pain in 1991. Picture: Sportsfile

Stefan White is a Louth legend and caused Kildare some pain in 1991. Picture: Sportsfile

Caoimhín Reilly

June 16, 1991 – FT: Louth 2-11 Kildare 2-10; HT: Louth 0-4 Kildare 0-6. The game of Stefan White’s life, the day he sunk Kildare and Mick O’Dwyer, the afternoon of a lifetime for so many supporters.

The Lilies had come to the Gaelic Grounds brimming with a confidence bordering on arrogance, a league final clash with Dublin a matter of weeks earlier and their high-profile managerial appointment garnering national attention. Was it their time to bring the Dublin-Meath hold on Leinster to account? They thought so. 

Privacy