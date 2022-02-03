Louth

Game of my life – former Louth star John O’Brien

Tyrone's Philip Jordan and John O'Brien of Louth during the 2006 All-Ireland qualifier. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Tyrone's Philip Jordan and John O'Brien of Louth during the 2006 All-Ireland qualifier. Picture: Sportsfile

Caoimhín Reilly

June 17, 2006 – Páirc Tailteann, Navan. The day Louth brought the All-Ireland champions to their knees, without toppling them once and for all. HT: Tyrone 2-7 Louth 0-6; FT: Tyrone 2-13 Louth 2-13; HT, ET: Tyrone 2-13 Louth 2-15; FT AET: Tyrone 2-16 Louth 2-16.

John O’Brien was right-half-back for Louth, a fresh-faced 21-year-old in his maiden season with the Wee County seniors. Already there was a National League Division 2 title in the bag but the manner of the Leinster Championship collapse against Meath took somewhat from the progress being made under Eamonn McEneaney.

