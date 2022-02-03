Game of my life – former Louth star John O’Brien

June 17, 2006 – Páirc Tailteann, Navan. The day Louth brought the All-Ireland champions to their knees, without toppling them once and for all. HT: Tyrone 2-7 Louth 0-6; FT: Tyrone 2-13 Louth 2-13; HT, ET: Tyrone 2-13 Louth 2-15; FT AET: Tyrone 2-16 Louth 2-16.

John O’Brien was right-half-back for Louth, a fresh-faced 21-year-old in his maiden season with the Wee County seniors. Already there was a National League Division 2 title in the bag but the manner of the Leinster Championship collapse against Meath took somewhat from the progress being made under Eamonn McEneaney.

The performance – and game – against Tyrone was an epic, arguably the best qualifier clash in history. And while the Reds succumbed to Mickey Harte’s men in Omagh seven days later, going down 1-12 to 1-7, O’Brien ranks the drawn affair as the game of his life.

“These boys were all All-Stars,” he says, recalling the Tyrone line-up which included Seán Cavanagh, Owen Mulligan, Philip Jordan and Conor Gormley, to name but some of the double Celtic Cross winners on display.

“There was nearly a sense of giddiness among a few of us. It was going to be televised so for the likes of Brian White and myself, this was going to be great ‘craic’ and we probably weren’t old enough to be thinking about the other things – if ‘this’ or ‘that’ happens.

“It was my first year with the Louth senior team and I was playing alongside players who I would have looked up to – Mark Stanfield, David Brennan, JP Rooney and Christy Grimes, lads who I grew up watching playing for Louth.

“For me, to be in and among those boys, I was still a bit shellshocked coming into the championship and we were after playing Meath in Leinster. We absolutely tore them to shreds in the first half but didn’t score in the second half and they beat us.

“In my first year like, to be playing against the All-Ireland champions in the qualifiers, fellas who I’d have watched on the tele the year before at home or in Clarke’s (bar) or in Croke Park... had somebody said to me that I was going to be playing against them next year – Cavanagh, Jordan, etc – I’d have asked if they were mental.

“The year before, being on the Louth team wasn’t even on the horizon. It was just a mental 12 months, going from not even being next or near the scene to ‘here we are in Navan, playing the All-Ireland champions’.”

The draw certainly wasn’t favourable. Tyrone, the holders and winners in 2003 as well, reeling in the aftermath of an Ulster Championship defeat by Derry, bidding to retain their title against a relative minnow.

Not that belief was necessarily an issue within Louth’s camp, an experienced management and cohort of players ensured that was the case.

“There was a belief and I was obviously still very impressionable so anything Eamonn, Stephen Melia, Seamus O’Hanlon or Pat Mulligan would tell me, I’d take it as gospel,” O’Brien adds.

“If they told me we were going to put it up to these boys, who was I to disagree?

“I definitely don’t remember going out thinking we were going to struggle, I just remember thinking that it was unbelievable, playing the All-Ireland champions.

“We got off to a decent start and it was very tight, and then Mulligan scored two goals just before half-time, which probably should have finished us.

“The goals weren’t great (to concede) – I remember one of them was scrappy and I was probably at fault for it. I went in for a breaking ball and I had my hands on it – I think it got knocked out of my hands and they broke up the pitch and Mulligan got the goal out of it.

“So, we went from being level or a point down to seven down at half-time, but I don’t remember anyone getting too bothered about it. We felt we were matching them and that the scoreline was a wee bit deceiving, but it was always going to be a massive task to get back into the game.

LORDING IT

“I just remember Paddy Keenan absolutely lording it around midfield in the second half, the balls he was coming out of the sky with were outrageous – he was against Seán Cavanagh as well.

“Stuart Reynolds in goals, ‘Snitchy’ was great at kicking the ball out and before Cluxton or any of these boys were doing it, Stuart was picking lads out and people probably don’t actually realise how good of a team we had at that stage, how good the individual players were.

“Mark Stanfield and Mark Brennan played almost like two 40-yards’ men and they absolutely tore Tyrone to shreds. Mark Stanfield was an absolute monster and he could compete with anyone. I can still see them winning balls they shouldn’t have.

“We just crept gradually back into the game – Ray Finnegan scored a class point with the outside of his boot. Some of the scores we took... Brian White came on and scored one with his left and his right in extra-time from 40 yards.

“This was the type of thing that was happening all over the pitch. We were consistently reeling off these points that you would have said the All-Ireland champions should have been scoring. But here we were, Ray and Brian knocking them over – and the goals.

“Mark Stanfield got the first one and JP’s came from ‘Stano’ winning a flick on. Watching the video back, after Stano’s goal, I happened to run past the camera and I’m just laughing to myself, more or less saying, ‘this can’t be happening. This is unbelievable’.

“JP went away running with the jersey over his head after he scored, which he still gets stick for – I think the goal was in injury-time to draw the game... The afternoon just seemed to go on forever.

“The atmosphere, I suppose, was similar to when we played – and beat – Kildare in Navan in 2010 because no Louth supporter went with the expectation of winning. But, all of a sudden, it was like, ‘Jaysus, boys are going well here, I’ll shout a wee bit louder’.

“By the time you’re in the middle of the second half and we’re level or a point behind, it is at fever pitch and you can sense it, it’s just electric.

“We just kept coming up with the goods. Colin Goss came out with the ball at one stage with Tyrone lads hanging off him, but there was nothing stopping him. Martin Farrelly, a fantastic captain and a brilliant partner for Paddy at midfield, scored an outrageous point as well. Fellas just kept coming up with the goods, whatever was needed to keep us going.

“In the second half of extra-time, my legs were just gone. I remember Seamus O’Hanlon talking to me at half-time of extra-time and him saying, ‘just keep going’. I was getting cramps in my calves, and he was squirting Lucozade Sport into me!”

Ahead nearing the closing stages of the additional periods, Leitrim referee Fergus Flynn awarded the Red Hands a free and Mulligan nailed it from way out, bringing his personal tally to 2-6.

“I would put it down as a seriously soft free,” O’Brien asserts. “I remember thinking to myself before the free was given, ‘he’s going to give them a free here’.

“We were a bit despondent. We’d had our purple patch and now it was about the shoe being on the other foot. There was no way we were going to sustain that intensity and mindset for all of the second half and extra-time – they were bound to come back at us.

“But I consider them very lucky to have got the free at the end and the equaliser.

“I’m sure it was a case of feeling like, ‘we’ve missed our chance here – we’ve to go to Omagh now’. But more so among the older lads, I’d say.

“I remember having a chat with Eamonn on the way home on the bus – he used to come around and have a word with everyone. He says to me, ‘well, what did you think of that?’

“I was just like, ‘I can’t believe that’s after happening’. We weren’t supposed to be at the table with those boys, but I remember Eamonn saying that this is what we were capable of, this is our level.

“But we probably did miss the boat that day when we reflect. When we went to Omagh, it was a different story – they were a wee bit nastier up there.

“Omagh is a tight pitch, not a nice pitch to play on, and they brought in Colm McCullagh who scored a few points in the first half to get them ahead. He was different from what they had the week before, a seriously good footballer and we just couldn’t get a foothold; we never got back to a point or two where we could say, ‘let’s have a go at these lads’. We had chances in the first half but it just didn’t happen.”

GAME OF MY LIFE

Ultimately, O’Brien played on many great occasions for club and county. The run to the 2010 Leinster final and defeat of Meath in 2012’s National League standout as memorable days in red, while he won county and provincial medals with O’Mahony’s during the most successful spell in the Point Road side’s history.

But the Tyrone tussle looms large as his best day’s football.

“It’s about who the opposition was at the time. Obviously, I’ve had bigger days with the O’Mahony’s and your club, those special days with your club... Ultimately, winning Joe Ward with the O’Mahony’s, nothing is ever going to beat that, and that year.

“But if you say, ‘what’s the best day you’ve ever had playing Gaelic football?’

“That day in Navan, without a shadow of a doubt. It had everything. The second half took off. I think Marty Morrissey said something like ‘the championship has come alive’ at one point. It did.”