Game of my life – former Louth captain Adrian Reid

June 27, 2010 – Croke Park, Dublin. The day Louth stared down destiny and, for once, got the right result, bridging a half-century gap in qualifying for a Leinster final. Paddy Keenan’s finest hour, Peter Fitzpatrick’s greatest feat, a victory for the ages. HT: Louth 0-11 Westmeath 0-7; FT: Louth 1-15 Westmeath 2-10.

Adrian Reid was sprightly on the left-wing that afternoon as HQ came to terms with Meath’s annihilation of the Dubs in the curtain-raiser, scoring a point and involving himself in the most crucial moment – Colm Judge’s goal into Hill 16, the ultimate register.

Louth lived up to expectation, and those scenarios aren’t lush within the annals of this county’s history.

“It was a significant moment as far as I was concerned; being a Louth supporter, first and foremost, getting to a Leinster final,” Reid says of the win.

“Momentum was good beforehand and a lot of people you’d talk to around Dundalk, Drogheda and Ardee were actually wearing the county colours with a bit of pride. There was a lot of expectation going into the game for a change after putting in a really good performance against Kildare – we were coming in with a bit of swagger to our play.

“That kind of atmosphere was mirrored in the dressing room where there was a sense of optimism and expectation. We knew it was a really good opportunity to get to a first Leinster final in 50 years and I think most of the lads relished that.

“And the favourites’ tag was probably justified for once and rightly so. It was 12 years since we were last in a Leinster semi-final and that day we were favourites going in against Offaly at Páirc Tailteann. I remember going to that with such expectation that we might actually get to a Leinster final and then just being devastated that we didn’t.

“It felt this time around that I actually had a say in whether Louth would get there or not – it was a great opportunity and something great to be a part of.

“We probably didn’t even know the result of the game beforehand and that sort of sums up where our minds were at – our dedication and focus. It was purely about Westmeath because we weren’t under any illusions – while we may have been favourites – that it was a done deal or anything like it.

“I think we were on second because of the TV schedule and it was strange, but it wasn’t something I remember thinking too much about. Whether there was 10 people there or 150,000, it just didn’t matter.

“We were just ready. Peter (McDonnell) came in after the National League that year with Peter (Fitzpatrick), Martin (McQuillan) and Gerry Cumiskey. Gerry and Fitzer brought the enthusiasm to it – really positive people; Martin, who was training us, was very intense; and then Peter just had a wealth of football knowledge.

“The two Peters were an unlikely partnership but it worked, they struck up a nice balance and dynamic which isn’t always easy to find.

“If you grow up in a football family – like we followed Louth for years with my father (Damien) – you can look at things differently, but, for me, that day it was more about Louth getting to a Leinster final and anything after that, on the personal front, emotionally, you just had to leave it in the dressing room beforehand.”

“From memory, I was involved in a good bit of the game but I didn’t enjoy it. It wasn’t really until after when people commented how much ball I’d got that I realised I was involved more than I thought I was.

“Usually you’ve a good sense of how you’re getting on, but it was strange. My focus was there, though, and, mentally, I wasn’t thinking about the last play – it was always about staying in the present and focusing on the next ball.

“We went 0-4 to no-score up without really noticing and were in front from then on really. Then, later in the game, I was involved in the play for the Louth goal. Eamonn McAuley came out along the Cusack Stand side and passed it up to me. I took a hop and passed it on to Derek Maguire, and he took his man on, up the line, burned him for pace, turned inside and talk about making the right decision – he just gave a perfect ball across for Judgey and Judgey was never going to make a mistake. He buried it. It was just a brilliant moment to put daylight between the teams – you just felt, ‘this is our day’.

“You’re wrecked at the time, I was really struggling, but then to see Derek taking his man on and playing it across… for it all to come together and end up in the back of the net, it was a great feeling.

“We were home and dry at that stage – really in control – and then Martin Flanagan got a goal out of nothing. That was just the presence he had. He was a threat and while well-handled on the day, he could always get a goal.

“Maybe the nerves kicked in a bit or the thoughts of the final whistle, we did panic a bit and were hanging on towards the end. Every team has a purple patch, ultimately, and Westmeath’s just so happened to come late in that game.

“But the euphoria once the final whistle went, at a time when supporters were allowed on the pitch… that never really happened me as a player with Louth, people coming on to the pitch to celebrate with you. It was a great moment to be involved in.

“I remember being over near our dugout – whether I was being whipped off or not, I can’t recall – and the legs just went beneath me when the whistle went. It was just pure relief and it almost felt unbelievable. I’d been to so many Louth games and played with Louth for years where I’d great expectation and it hadn’t really come off.

“It’s a funny feeling to actually get over the line, hard to get your head around. I remember lots of people running on to the pitch and staying on the field and clapping off the team.

“It was probably 20 minutes after the game by the time everybody was back in the dressing room, such was the occasion outside. We were sitting down and Fitzer was out doing an interview so Peter McDonnell was trying to bring a bit of calm.

“He eventually got us listening – which wasn’t an easy feat – and told us we’d won nothing yet, but before he could finish, Fitzer walked in the door singing ‘Ole, ole, ole’… the whole dressing room just burst into laughter. After all Peter McDonnell’s work to get us calm, all he could do was laugh as well. But that was the sort of year it was, a special year and a special moment.”

GAME OF MY LIFE

The 2005 championship final defeat of Newtown Blues and the win four years later over Cooley Kickhams came firmly into Reid’s reckoning for the ‘game of my life’ title, but the heft of the Westmeath victory made it the pink elephant in the corner of the room, impossible to ignore.

Impossible to ignore certain performances on the day as well.

“Paddy (Keenan) was phenomenal that year but some of his catches and play that day, every time he got the ball, he was coming on to it with momentum and pace. He was excellent.

“Brian White’s free-taking was superb and John O’Brien was marking Denis Glennon and kept him quiet – that was the type of player John was too. Everyone was on it all over the field and I’d say if you were to match each player up, they’d have got the better of their opponent that day.

“But the three of them stood out for me.”

Stood out like one war veteran from another – they were all heroes, ultimately.

Louth: Neil Gallagher; Eamonn McAuley, Dessie Finnegan, Ronan Greene; Ray Finnegan, Mick Fanning, John O’Brien; Paddy Keenan 0-3, Brian White 0-4 (3f); M Brennan 0-1; Andy McDonnell, Adrian Reid 0-1; Colm Judge 1-2 (0-1f), Shane Lennon 0-2, JP Rooney

Subs: Páraic Smith 0-1 for McDonnell (HT), D Maguire 0-1 for Rooney (52)

Westmeath: Gary Connaughton; Francis Boyle, David O’Donoghue, Kieran Maguire; Michael Ennis, Kieran Martin, Doran Harte; David Duffy, Paul Bannon 1-1 (1-0 pen); Derek Heavin, Ciarán Lynam, Ger Egan 0-1; Paul Greville 0-5 (2f), Dessie Dolan 0-1, Denis Glennon 0-2

Subs: John Smyth for Heavin (22), John Keane for O’Donoghue (45), Martin Flanagan 1-0 for Lynam (52), Thomas McDaniel for Egan (60), Damien Healy for Martin (63)

Referee: Syl Doyle (Wexford)