Game of my life – former Louth captain Adrian Reid

Louth's Adrian Reid and Michael Ennis of Westmeath during the 2010 Leinster semi-final at Croke Park. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Louth's Adrian Reid and Michael Ennis of Westmeath during the 2010 Leinster semi-final at Croke Park. Picture: Sportsfile

Caoimhín Reilly

June 27, 2010 – Croke Park, Dublin. The day Louth stared down destiny and, for once, got the right result, bridging a half-century gap in qualifying for a Leinster final. Paddy Keenan’s finest hour, Peter Fitzpatrick’s greatest feat, a victory for the ages. HT: Louth 0-11 Westmeath 0-7; FT: Louth 1-15 Westmeath 2-10.

Adrian Reid was sprightly on the left-wing that afternoon as HQ came to terms with Meath’s annihilation of the Dubs in the curtain-raiser, scoring a point and involving himself in the most crucial moment – Colm Judge’s goal into Hill 16, the ultimate register.

