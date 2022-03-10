Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Game of my life – former Louth and St Mary’s forward Alan Doherty

GAA series

Alan Doherty scored a goal for Ardee St Mary's in the 1995 senior championship final defeat of St Patrick's. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Alan Doherty scored a goal for Ardee St Mary's in the 1995 senior championship final defeat of St Patrick's. Picture: Sportsfile

Alan Doherty scored a goal for Ardee St Mary's in the 1995 senior championship final defeat of St Patrick's. Picture: Sportsfile

Alan Doherty scored a goal for Ardee St Mary's in the 1995 senior championship final defeat of St Patrick's. Picture: Sportsfile

Caoimhín Reilly

September 10, 1995 – FT: Ardee St Mary’s 1-14 St Patrick’s 0-7; HT: Ardee St Mary’s 0-7 St Patrick’s 0-4. It’s 27 years since the Deesiders have won the Louth senior championship title, ending a two-decade wait in Dromiskin.

Alan Doherty, a man who has an unenviable final record, hit 1-8 for the boys in blue on an afternoon few concerned with the Mary’s will ever forget. La Décima, their 10th Joe Ward conquest. 

Privacy