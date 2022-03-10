Game of my life – former Louth and St Mary’s forward Alan Doherty

September 10, 1995 – FT: Ardee St Mary’s 1-14 St Patrick’s 0-7; HT: Ardee St Mary’s 0-7 St Patrick’s 0-4. It’s 27 years since the Deesiders have won the Louth senior championship title, ending a two-decade wait in Dromiskin.

Alan Doherty, a man who has an unenviable final record, hit 1-8 for the boys in blue on an afternoon few concerned with the Mary’s will ever forget. La Décima, their 10th Joe Ward conquest.

"I remember it as if it was yesterday, down in Dromiskin... it was either September 10 or September 14,” says Doherty, almost showing off!

“There was a skite of rain that morning – I’d gone to Clogherhead beach for a stroll before going back to Ardee. I wanted to be on my own for a few hours because there was quite a bit of pressure on the team. We were after beating the Joe’s in a semi-final after a replay and we were massive favourites going into the Pat’s game.

“I probably didn’t feel it as much because I was really confident we were going to win – not overly confident, but confident in our ability and the team we had. I remember everybody being in great form when we met up, laughing and joking over a cup of tea at the clubhouse before heading to Dromiskin.

“It was knockout football in those days and ‘on the day’, which I really enjoyed. If you didn’t turn up on the day, the chances were that you could have been put out of the championship after training so hard for it.

“The cliché that every match was a final at that time, well, it really was. I remember Dessie Woods being interviewed after the semi-final and somebody asked him if ‘tonight was the final?’

“He said it wasn’t and the final was in two or three weeks. I was delighted to hear that because I knew people were still focussed and that’s what we had in our training session leading into the game.

“Declan Smyth was over the team and he was marvellous – we trained really, really hard and everyone was so focussed. He stripped everything away from it so that it felt like it was just two teams and either of us had a chance to win it, but he instilled the confidence in us that we were going to do it no matter what, without putting too much pressure on us.

“We trained in Dromiskin the week of the game. It had been a really hot summer and the ground was bone dry. I remember getting there and I couldn’t wait to get into the dressing room and then on to the field – we were like greyhounds just ready for a race.

“Having been beaten in a couple of finals, I was trying to enjoy it and I remember saying to myself on the Saturday night, ‘I’m going to enjoy the day no matter what happens’. I tried to do that, but the reality, deep down, was that I couldn’t wait for the ball to be thrown in.

“Peter Branagan, the county chairman at the time, threw the ball in and we always tried to get three lads around the middle – Brendan Kerin, he was our big man around the middle; Alan Rooney, ‘Gidger’; and Michéal Malone. We won the majority of possession around the middle and got a couple of early scores.

“It was nip and tuck for the first half and quite low-scoring. The Pat's were well up for it – Jim Clifford was over them and he was living in Ardee, so he'd have known quite a lot of us.

“I kicked a few frees and I remember one score, cutting in from the left-hand side and I should have scored a goal. That was really early on and I think had I scored the goal, we would have been out of sight fairly early on.

“The pivotal point in the game was when there was a point in it early in the second half. Seán White, who I’d played underage football with for Louth, had a free about 21 yards out, nice and easy for the left footer and he missed it.

“We went down and got a goal – a four-point turnaround – and from there we kicked on, we got score after score.

“The goal was just great and I even remember the build up. Mickey Rooney had a shot and should probably have scored – Seamus Savage cleared it. The ball came back in, Brian Sharkey knocked it down to me and I scored the goal. We got a couple of points straight after and dominated for a 10- or 15-minute period.

“Probably with about 10 minutes to go, I knew I’d finally won a senior championship. We were very comfortable come the end of the game.

“It was probably relief but delight at finally getting across the line after a few years of trying and I remember thinking, which I probably shouldn’t have but it’s alright to admit it now, that I was joining some greats of our club and the town – and that would never, ever be taken away from us.

“The captain of the 1975 team, Ciarán Byrne, Lord have mercy on him, he was a neighbour of mine in Cuchulainn Terrace, Ardee. He had trained the team in ’89 and given me my first chance playing with the Marys’ senior team when I was only 15.

“I see his face so clearly still on that day because he was thrilled to hand the baton over to somebody else, to Brendan Kerin, our captain.

“Not only the likes of him, but Kevin Beahan, an All-Ireland winner with Louth. I saw him that day and you were joining legends like him.

“My uncle, Mickey Nulty, had won three or four senior championships with the Mary’s, I was in their company and that can never be taken away from us.

“I shook hands with a few of the Pat’s lads and talked to David Loughran and Johnny Keenan. I would always have wanted to be the sportsman and not shove wins in people’s faces… mind you, had it been a closer game, I wouldn’t have rubbed it in people’s faces, but the elation of it, you might have had an ‘outerbody’ experience.

“As celebrations went, for the first couple of minutes, I was quite subdued, relieved. But once I got into our dressing room, that’s when I let loose – shouting, roaring, singing and dancing.

“We stopped at the bottom of the town on the way home and we were met by the local band. The Rogers’, the builders in Ardee, had a tipper-truck that came to us and we jumped on and got taken up the town like heroes.

“The streets were lined with people and the band led us up the town. It was just fantastic, the feeling of coming home with a senior championship, with Joe Ward. For every county final, on social media, you’ll see people saying ‘bring Joe home’ and they’ll feel that that’s where the home is.

“That’s a great feeling, to be able to say ‘he’s finally home’. You will always mean it at the time. You’re doing it with your best friends, people and lads you’ve grown up with all your life. I remember seeing Mammy and Daddy on the side of the road and they were just so proud.

“My best mate, Alan Rooney, I didn’t realise his mother, Maureen, Lord have mercy on her, was sitting in the passenger seat of the truck heading up the town. There was a guy, Paddy Farrelly, Lord have mercy on him too, he decided to take the lead and march in front of the whole lot.

“It was just a great feeling.”

GAME OF MY LIFE

"The longer the wait goes on, the more satisfying it probably is. I wish it wasn’t our last, but it is.

“In the mid-’90s, I was getting to senior finals every two or three years – there was ’89 and ’93, ’95 and ’97. It was quite a regular occurrence, which was obviously a good thing, but to only win one – at the time, it was disappointing, but as the years have gone on, it’s probably become even more sweet.

“I played in five county finals and seven if you count the replays (1997 and 2003) and only won one. That’s why ’95 is probably the game of my life.”

Ardee St Mary’s: Dessie Woods; Tommy Kirk, Brian Scott, Pat Callan; John Callan, Lee Smith, Ken Rooney; Alan Rooney 0-2, Brendan Kerin 0-1; Alan Doherty 1-8, Micháal Malone, Eddie Grey; Brian Sharkey 0-2, Mickey Rooney 0-1, Martin Duffy

Subs: John McAuley for Kirk, Hugh Durrigan for Duffy

St Patrick’s: Martin McEneaney; Seamus Savage, Dermot MacArtain, Paul Breen; Paddy White, Johnny Holland, David Loughran; Christy Connor 0-1, Jim Holland; Raymond Murphy 0-1, Seán White 0-2, Pádraig Devane; Johnny Keenan, Gerry McLaughlin, Jimmy Loughran

Subs: Aidan Cranny for Breen, Shane Murphy for McLaughlin

Referee: John Kelleher (Dreadnots)