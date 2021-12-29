Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

GAA must follow through for Tailteann Cup to work – Louth should know

Louth manager Eamonn McEneaney after the 2006 Tommy Murphy Cup final at Croke Park. PHOTOS: SPORTSFILE Expand
Louth celebrate winning the Tommy Murphy Cup. Expand
The GAA's Feargal McGill. Expand

Close

Louth manager Eamonn McEneaney after the 2006 Tommy Murphy Cup final at Croke Park. PHOTOS: SPORTSFILE

Louth manager Eamonn McEneaney after the 2006 Tommy Murphy Cup final at Croke Park. PHOTOS: SPORTSFILE

Louth celebrate winning the Tommy Murphy Cup.

Louth celebrate winning the Tommy Murphy Cup.

The GAA's Feargal McGill.

The GAA's Feargal McGill.

/

Louth manager Eamonn McEneaney after the 2006 Tommy Murphy Cup final at Croke Park. PHOTOS: SPORTSFILE

It was interesting to note Feargal McGill’s assertion last week that the 2022 Tailteann Cup won’t be played on All-Ireland Sunday, so to secure the prestige and mainstream coverage of the second-tier showpiece.

Speaking at the launch of the GAA’s master plan for the forthcoming campaign, McGill – Director of Player, Club and Games Administration at HQ, told reporters: “It’s a personal view, but I think the weekend of the All-Ireland final, you won’t have people talking about anything else except the All-Ireland final.

Privacy