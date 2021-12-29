GAA must follow through for Tailteann Cup to work – Louth should know

It was interesting to note Feargal McGill’s assertion last week that the 2022 Tailteann Cup won’t be played on All-Ireland Sunday, so to secure the prestige and mainstream coverage of the second-tier showpiece.

Speaking at the launch of the GAA’s master plan for the forthcoming campaign, McGill – Director of Player, Club and Games Administration at HQ, told reporters: “It’s a personal view, but I think the weekend of the All-Ireland final, you won’t have people talking about anything else except the All-Ireland final.

“And if you have the Tailteann Cup that weekend, I’m not sure it would be the best thing in the interests of publicity.”

Clearly Croke Park chiefs are going to push hard to make the latest bid at a ‘B’ All-Ireland successful and they are throwing all the right shapes in the media. But, ultimately, there are creases to be ironed out – some of which may never be, and these may lead to its demise for a third time.

Inter-county hurling has a vibrant blueprint in that it provides five grades to allow counties compete against competitors of a similar level. Look at the success of the McDonagh Cup – it has been really satisfactory for players and stakeholders.

Though the small ball code is different for multiple reasons. Football, really, is a minority sport in only one county across the country – Kilkenny – so the outcry at a lack of coverage of the Nicky Rackard Cup opening round would be far less intense than if the Monday newspapers supplied just a round-up of the weekend’s Tailteann Cup fare.

It has long been a personal view that a secondary All-Ireland simply won’t work in Gaelic football and its merits are flawed. Louth are perhaps best placed to quantify the value of winning such a championship given the victories in both the All-Ireland ‘B’ and Tommy Murphy Cups of old.

Really, neither set the pulse racing as it was hoped. The 1997 defeat of Clare was played in front of a meagre crowd in Ballinasloe, while the Reds and Leitrim resembled imposters on All-Ireland semi-final day in 2006, acting as the meat in a sandwich made up of the minor tie between Meath and Roscommon and that incredible Mayo/Dublin set-to.

Notwithstanding the fact that Louth got a team holiday out of it 15 years ago, it was valueless and, in truth, just extended the county season to a point where it had a detrimental impact on the domestic programme.

It was hardly surprising that both competitions died a weary death. Truthfully, they were doomed from the very start given the widespread apathy which has historically been triggered by any bid to alter a long-trusted GAA calendar.

There seems to be more energy about this latest proposal considering the level of training players now do without the slightest chance of closing the gap on the leading pack.

Hope, it seems, is what the Association wants to restore among its Gaels nationally.

However, it will take more than bells and a few whistles to make the Tailteann Cup feasible on a long-term scale. There is yet to be a television package set in stone, that is if plans are afoot to secure one at all, because RTÉ simply will not be in a position to display a Tailteann quarter-final should it happen to clash with an All-Ireland duel of some description.

Why not approach Virgin Media or TG4, providing the relative legalities can be sorted out with the current broadcasting associates, and offer them the rights to the Tailteann Cup? That way there is no danger of the championship being undersold.

The Sunday Game will rarely touch on Louth in the Leinster Championship beyond the token highlights and a word or two. Now, quite obviously, with Mickey Harte involved, their interest will be perked for the summer ahead, but that’s more to do with the Tyrone man’s celebrity as opposed to the Wee County team drawing swathes of notice.

So, if Louth can still only get the post-11pm slot on a Sunday night when in competition for Sam Maguire, what chance would Sam Mulroy and co have of exposure when operating out of the Tailteann arena?

Without a structured media arrangement, the two-prong All-Ireland strategy will fail regardless of whether the decider is played at Croke Park in front of the Dubs or as the interval act at the Gaiety Theatre.

Talk is cheap – unlike All-Ireland final tickets – and only time will tell if the Tailteann decider will pull a crowd to Croke Park.

However, the GAA must at least give it a chance. McGill’s sentiments suggest they are, which is a good start.