GAA | Division 2 League round-up

DUNDALK GAELS 1-8

ST JOSEPHS 1-8

Both sides went into this this encounter seeking a victory to boost their hopes of challenging for Division 2 honours, but in the end they had to settle for a draw thanks to a late Gaels equaliser from Dylan McKeown.

The first 10 minutes yielded a single point from Tom O’Connell for the Gaels with Thomas Smyth equalising on 13 minutes. Jason Clarke restored the Gaels lead with a point from distance before a well worked move by the Joes saw Daire Smyth find Killian McDonnell who netted from a narrow angle.

The Gaels hit points from Ger McSorley and Dylan McKeown with Jack McNamee pointing for the Joes to leave the Cluskey Park side ahead by 1-2 to 0-4 at half time.

The Joes stretched their lead with three early second half points from Conall Smyth, Jack Mulligan and Jack McNamee. Sean Murray pointed for the Gaels and Thomas Smyth landed a superb long range point on 51 minutes to restore the Joes four point lead.

The Gaels got back in the game when a high ball into the Joes goalmouth was punched to the net by Jason Clarke. Both sides then missed some good scoring chances with Jordan Mackin in the Joes goal making a superb stop on 39 minutes.

The Gaels took the lead on 57mins with points from Luke Murray and Sean Murray before Shane McQuillan equalised on 58 minutes and Jack McNamee put the Joes ahead in the final minute of normal time. Both sides missed chances with the Gaels equalising on 66 minutes and almost stole the win two minutes later.

DUNDALK GAELS: Conor Boyle; Eamon Kenny, Andrew Curley, Mark Hanna; Luke Murray 0-1, Oisin Murray, Emmet Lindsay; Jordan Keating, David McComish; Thomas O’Connell 0-1, Sean Murray 0-1, Gary Shevlin; Gerard McSorley 0-1, Dylan McKeown 0-2, Jason Clarke 1-2. Subs: Jamie Lee for T O’Connell, Ronan O’Callaghan for E Kenny.

ST JOSEPHS: Jordan Mackin; Alan Lynch, Aidan Kieran, Stefan Potts; David Kieran, Killian Staunton, Shane McQuillan (0-1); Ben Mulligan, Thomas Smyth (0-2); Jack Mulligan (0-1), Ben Collier, Killian McDonnell (1-0); Alan Quigley, Daire Smyth, Conall Smyth (0-1): Subs: Jack McNamee (0-3), Peter Brennan, Jack Barron.

YOUNG IRELANDS 2-12

OLIVER PLUNKETTS 2-11

ONE point was the margin of Dundalk Young Ireland’s victory over Oliver Plunketts on Saturday evening in Mell.

The visitors had to come back twice to do so and will thank their goalkeeper Fergal Sheekey for the two points after the county man saved two second half penalties.

Niall Murtagh and Stephen Keeley swung the advantage in the Drogheda side’s favour with a goal apiece before half time. Liam McStravick did strike first blood with an Irelanders major midway through the half.

So thanks to those late goals Thos Byrne’s side led 2-7 to 1-4 at half time.

Derek Maguire got the first score of the half and ignited the revival along with a brace of McStravick points but Cian Brady would reply with a brace of his own for the Plunketts.

Eamon Morgan’s side relied on Sheekey’s heroic saves but there was still more penalty drama to come. Still two points in it, five minutes into injury time, substitute Oisin McCabe stepped up to win the game with the game’s last kick.

YOUNG IRELANDS: Fergal Sheekey; Stephen Bellew, Cian O Naraigh, Robert Farrell; Aaron Fee, Peter McCourt, Caolan McCabe 0-1; Derek Maguire 0-2, James Pendergast 0-1; Jordan O’Donoghue 0-2, Conn O’Donoghue, Cian O’Donoghue 0-3; Dean Maguire, Peter McStravick 0-1, Liam McStravick 1-2. Subs: Cian Hoey, Oisin McCabe 1-0, Mark Gahan, Jay O’Hagan, Aidan Hanks.

OLIVER PLUNKETTS: Luke Haggans; Cillian Matthews, Frank Daly, Sean Rice; Alex Shiels 0-1, Cillian Smith, Barry Reynolds; Dean Carolan, Adam Brodigan; Hugh Conaghy, Stephen Keeley 1-2, David Lambe 0-3; Niall Murtagh 1-0, Cian Brady 0-4, Sean Callaghan 0-2. Subs: Robert Brodigan, Kevin Keogh.

CLAN NA GAEL 3-13

O RAGHALLAIGHS 2-13

CLAN Na Gael had to withstand a ferocious second half fightback from the O Raghallaigh’s to claim their place at the top of the Division 2 table with a well-earned three point victory.

Billy Smith was electric for the hosts with 2-3 alone in the opening half. Paul Crewe also popped up from wingback to find the net for the Ecco Road’s side’s second goal.

O Raghallaighs youngster Kyle McElroy would keep the visitors in touch but they would trail by 11 at the turn, 3-7 to 0-5.

McElroy would be amongst the two second half goal scorers for the plucky visitors along with his full forward John Horan.

The Ragh’s would in fact get the margin down to two before running out of gas, Robbie Curran’s two late frees along with Smith’s final score was enough for the Clans to take the two points.

CLAN NA GAEL: Cillian Rice; Paul Gartland, Recce O’Hanlon, Craig Callan; Paul Crewe 1-0,Craig Long, Tiernan Weldon; Conal McKeever, Robbie Curran 0-4; Gavin Gaffey, Paul Gore, Sean O’Hanlon; Paul Martin 0-1, Billy Smith 2-5, Micheál McDonnell 0-2. Subs: Conor Noonan 0-1, John Byrne, Stephen Coleman, Drew Duffy, Mikey Doyle.

O RAGHALLAIGHS: Joe Flanagan, James Morgan, Alan Doyle, Oliver Clutterbuck, Ewan Sweeney, Emmett King 0-2, Jack Carr; Ruairi Moore 0-1, Danny Reilly 0-2; Cillian Curran, Chris Smith, Ben Smith; Danny Morgan 0-1, John Horan 1-2 ,Kyle McElroy 1-4, Subs: James Smyth 0-1, Olan Walshe, Liam Hanna, Kevin Magee, Ciaran Reilly.

HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS 2-18

ROCHE EMMETS 1-9

It was double scores in Rathduff as Hunterstown Rovers switched places with Roche Emmets to move into second place in Division 2.

It would be a disappointing end to Roche’s campaign as Rovers were in fine form on Friday night.

Ryan Burns was in sparkling form at full-forward for Rovers, missing the target just once, and with everything going through the county man, Peter Dooley’s side engineered some glorious moves with Burns more often than not finishing them.

By the time Mark Byrne opened Emmets’ account, the damage had already been done. Barry O’Hare kept things honest with frees for the remainder of the first half,

Dean Burns got the first Hunterstown goal to make it 1-12 to 0-5 at half-time in favour of the red hot visitors.

The hosts did get a consolation penalty goal late in the second half when after David O’Connell was fouled on his way through, O’Hare sent the ball to the corner of the net. But, in their next attack, substitute Brendan Lennon sealed the win.

HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS: Donovan Sheridan; Daithi Carroll, Patrick Taaffe, Martin Lennon; Euan Woodlock, Keith Brennan, Muiris O’Sullivan; Ryan Ward 0-2, Tony McKenna; Alan Landy 0-1, Paul Carrie 0-2, Glen Matthews; Jamie Ward, Ryan Burns 0-9, Dean Burns 1-2. Subs: Niall Carrie for Sheridan, Jason Monaghan for McKenna, Colm Murphy 0-2 for D Burns, Benny Lennon 1-0 for Landy, Finn Kelly for Brennan, Brian Mathews for Woodlock, Padraig Mathews for J Ward.

ROCHE EMMETS; Evin Quigley; Gerard Browne, Peter Lynch, Harry O’Connell; Andrew Carroll, James McDonnell, Caoimhín Reilly; Dan O’Connell, Martin Carroll; David O’Connell, Liam Carthy, Eugene Murray; Mark Byrne 0-1, Barry O’Hare 1-5, Glen Stewart 0-1. Subs: Shane Byrne 0-2 for Murray, Robert Mackin for Carthy, Mikey McCourt for David O’Connell.

St Kevin’s 4-17

Naomh Fionnbarra 2-7

ST KEVIN’S powered to their first win of the season against fellow Division 2 strugglers Naomh Fionnbarra in Philipstown on a balmy Saturday night.

Right from the throw-in Evan Maher surged through the centre of the Togher defence to bury to the net.

Possession remained with the Philipstown men and through that pressure they added two more goals in either half. The first, a Cian Callan penalty after a short kick out mix up for the visitors and Callan would add another along with the impressive Tom Matthews.

At half time Thomas McCreesh pulled back three first half frees to make it 3-6 to 0-3 in the home side’s column.

Nh Fionnbarra were much more competitive in the third quarter, with McCreesh taking a quick fire to catch Josh Finlay in the Kevin’s goals unaware and Michael McArdle also struck gold.

But with Darren McMullan solid at the back and Evan Doheny and Patrick Clarke full of confidence at the other end, Niall Callan’s side made sure of their maiden victory with 1-6 in the final quarter.

ST KEVINS: Josh Finlay; Brian Callaghan, Finbarr Lynch, Patrick Duff; Dylan Maher, Aaron Khan, Darren McMullan 0-1; Lee Crosbie 0-1, Evan Maher 1-1; Evan Doheny 0-1, TJ Doheny, Conor Rogers; Patrick Clarke 0-5, Cian Callan 2-6, Tom Matthews 1-2. Subs: Eoin McKenna for Duff, Barry Byrne for Khan, Cillian McCullough 0-1 for E Doheny, Sean Powderly for Rogers.

NH FIONNBARRA: Nicholas Butterly; James Butterly, Kalum Regan, Colin McGrane; Oisin Madden, Hugh McGrane, Adam Hanratty; Brendan Simms, Stephen O’Reilly; Seanie Vaughan, Conor Osborne, Thomas McCreesh 1-6; Mairtin Murphy, Hugh Osborne, Michael McArdle 1-1. Subs: Ciaran Boyle for James Butterly, Paddy McArdle for Kalum Ragen.