Four-score Louth suffer agonising loss in damp, Leinster opener

There were those who believed that Sunday’s Leinster Championship opener was ‘a free hit’ for Louth at Clan na Gael Park.

With Wicklow and Offaly to come in the group, the Reds are fancied to go beyond the provincial preliminary stage for the first time since returning to the intermediate grade.

Victories are by no means a guarantee, especially with Louth bereft of key attacking options, and so they may subsequently regret not grasping the bashing bat with two hands for longer in the loss to Laois.

Had they, they could easily have ‘hit’ the jackpot as while the O’Moore women were slicker and more impressive, there was never any more than four points between the outfits.

Positives were taken from the committed, second half effort, the telling impact of Ciara Woods up front and Aoife Halligan’s relentless surges and strength from midfield.

However, the opening 30 minutes were dire and riddled by errors in terms of basics. The Reds had no functioning system enabled to gain them territory or a scoring platform. Hence, a gap of over a half an hour between Aoife Russell’s wonderful, individual run and finish to the net three minutes in and Kate Flood opening the team’s points-for account during the second period.

Four scores will rarely - if ever - win a game at this level and Louth’s prolific ability to create goals out of seemingly nothing cannot be relied upon for victory platforms if their lofty ambitions are to be realised.

Had Aoife Byrne’s punch of the ball not come back off the crossbar in the first half, a better outcome may have materialised.

If Woods and Rebecca Carr, both carrying injury, had been started and longer got out of them, would the conclusion have been different? Louth likely would have carried a greater threat at least, from both frees and play.

It’s only alright to accept the ‘well done, hard luck’ mindset for so long, as a management team member admitted post-match. Louth, for all their promise, have to start delivering results in tight games.

So far this season it’s been a continual matter of close but no cigar.

BETTER NEEDED

In addition to those already mentioned, Eilis Hand had a fine fixture and goalkeeper Rebecca Lambe Fagan produced a sublime save to deny Mo Nerney at a critical juncture of the second half.

But too many of Louth’s experienced performers failed to fire. Flood struggled for rhythm and lost composure following a few early misses, while Eimear Byrne and captain Shannen McLaughlin were on the periphery of proceedings, never fully able to exert an influence of note in spite of exhaustive endeavour.

Russell’s goal in the teeming rain wasn’t built upon as five different Laois players hit the target, leaving it 1-4 to 1-0, in a half where both sides kicked five wides.

Their intricate movement and delivery was far more incisive and yielded some fabulous scores with Nerney, Ellen Healy and Erone Fitzpatrick mightily impressive.

Nerney made it a five-point game before Louth struck 1-2 in succession to level - Woods’ exquisite pass for inrushing Carr creating the major.

And yet despite playing the majority of the final quarter a player light, Jane Moore receiving a yellow card, Laois managed the only further score. Nerney making no mistake after Laura Marie Maher’s searing dart and lay-off.

On Easter Sunday, there wasn’t to be another Wee resurrection.

LAOIS: Eimear Barry; Clodagh Dunne, Amy Potts, Aimee Kelly (C); Anna Healy, Ellen Healy, Rachel Williams 0-1; Jane Moore, Aisling Donoher 0-1; Emma Lawlor 0-1f, Mo Nerney 1-2, Erone Fitzpatrick; Eva Galvin 1-0, Laura Marie Maher, Sara Anne Fitzgerald. Subs: Anna Moore for Eva Galvin (51), Fiona Dooley for Anna Healy (57).

LOUTH: Rebecca Lambe Fagan; Eilis Hand, Sarah Quinn, Eimear Murray; Céire Nolan, Shannen McLoughlin, Aoife Russell 1-0; Aoife Halligan, Ruth Hanna; Róisín Kavanagh, Laura Collins, Jennifer McCourt; Kate Flood 0-1f, Aoife Byrne, Eimear Byrne. Subs: Ciara Woods for A Byrne (HT), Rebecca Carr 1-1 (0-1f) for Hanna (HT), Michelle McMahon for McCourt (36), Hannah O’Neill for Kavanagh (41), Louise Byrne for Murray (56)

REFEREE: Paul McCaughey (Westmeath)