Four goals by Niall Smith helped Wolfe Tones to promotion in their Division 3A play-off against Naomh Malachi in Darver

Liam Gaffney was on the Wolfe Tones team that earned promotion to Division 3A with a play-off victory over Naomh Malachi in Darver on Saturday night. Picture: Paul Connor

Wolfe Tones, at last, earned promotion to Division 3A with a comprehensive defeat of Naomh Malachi in Darver on Saturday night, condemning the Courtbane club to the bottom tier after a campaign of prolonged struggle.

Having won the 3B title last season without gaining rise up the grade, the Drogheda outfit endured an inconsistent start to the year, though a change in management clearly had the desired effect and yielded not only four championship wins and progression to the semi-finals, but a strong close to their league programme that booked a play-off berth.

Niall Smith, Tones’ long-serving corner-forward, had a night to remember in mid-Louth, bagging four goals, including a first half hat-trick, as the winners dominated the affair from the very beginning.

He capitalised on an error by Paul Burke for the opening goal and that appeared to set a trend with virtually every bounce of the ball favouring Tones, who led resoundingly, 5-4 to 0-4, at half-time.

Darren Weldon kicked the first of his four points with impressive veteran Rory Taaffe, an elusive threat over the match’s duration, also getting on the scoresheet prior to Patrick Fanning palming in the second goal.

But Mals’ best spell of the affair followed as Jack Kirwan, Shane Rogers (2) and David Begley converted to reduce the deficit to four points.

Though, instead of using that platform to edge closer to the temporarily faltering Tones, the men in red failed to register any more before the change of ends. Meanwhile, Smith (2) and Taaffe found the net, with Fanning and Taaffe raising white flags, as the victors went for tea nursing a 15-point cushion.

Peter McShane’s charges began the second period impressively and got a goal through Pierce Caherty, but Tones found scores much easier to come by and when Smith bagged his fourth three-pointer, the scoreboard read 6-6 to 1-6 in their favour.

They play an attractive brand of football, Tones, and the 17-point margin certainly didn’t flatter them. Indeed, they should be a good addition to the division above, particularly if they can consolidate and continue to bring young players on at their current rate.

Promotion is a due reward for the men who kept the club alive during their many seasons in the foggy abyss, and yet another progressive step in the direction they seek to pursue, which is, ultimately, intermediate football.

WOLFE TONES: Johnny Lynch; Taidgh Rock, Seán McQuail, Adam Gartland; Danny Byrne, Sam Kelly, Alan Fanning; Seán Flanagan, Patrick Fanning 1-1; Mark Healy, Garrett Cooney, Liam Gaffney; Niall Smith 4-0, Rory Taaffe 1-4, Darren Weldon 0-4 (3f). Subs: Emmet Judge, Eoghan Brennan 0-1, Kevin Brady, Seán McMahon, Eoghan O’Shea.

NAOMH MALACHI: Paul Burke; Aaron Mulholland, Conor Begley, Donal Mulholland; Stephen Burns, Kevin McShane 0-1, Seán Gogarty; David Begley, Pierce Caherty 1-1; Donal Begley 0-1, Shane Rogers 0-4 (3f), Paudie McLoughlin; Jamie Kelly, Pádraig Moley, Jack Kirwan 0-1. Subs: Collie Rooney, Gary McShane, James McShane, Keelan Conlon, Conaill Stafford.

REFEREE: Martin Dawson (Meath).