Four-goal Naomh Fionnbarra condemn John Mitchel’s to defeat in Louth JFC quarter-final

Naomh Fionnbarra 4-13 John Mitchel’s 2-7

Naomh Fionnbarra are rapidly moving through the junior championship rounds and arguably made their biggest impression of the campaign by dismantling John Mitchel’s in Ardee on Saturday evening.

The Togher outfit are renowned for producing clinical forwards and in Jack Regan, Ciarán Markey and Jack Butterly, they have a trio, along with the Osborne brothers, Conor and Hugh, who can score at will.

Teenager Regan bagged a goal in either half of this one-sided quarter-final, while Mitchel’s failed to take two opportunities for majors when Stuart Reynolds’ team remained within reach. Jake Gillespie drew a stop from Fionn McQuillan in a chance prior to James Clarke being unable to lay his hands on John Gallagher’s pass.

Thereafter, it was a procession for Barrs, who led by 1-8 to 0-3 at the interval. The gap was just three with as many minutes left in the opening period but Hugh Osborne’s miscued 45 was collected by a most alert Markey, who laid off – suspiciously like a throw, it must be added – to Regan to slot past David Anderson.

When Markey, who left the action with a limp near the finish, and Conor Osborne sent over the top, the contest was as good as over at halfway.

And it certainly was within seconds of the restart. Brendan Simms went on a trademark gallop through the middle and fed Regan who duly called for a green flag.

Regan was involved again on 38 minutes as Conor Osborne sauntered through unimpeded before dispatching a well-hit shot to the corner of the net and a wonderful point by Markey subsequently made it a rout, 3-10 to 0-4.

Mitchel’s were well-served by Trevor Matthews and John Gallagher – their sole registrars – on a desperately disappointing outing and the latter did at least offer a response in the form of a three-pointer, which he cracked past McQuillan at his near post.

The winners, who are seeking a fourth Christy Bellew Cup success in 13 years, have a dynamic midfield partnership with Simms and Josh Crosbie, who hit their fourth goal with 12 minutes to play, able to create overlaps with almost every foray they make, creating opportunities for the finishers on the loop, and making Barrs extremely difficult to defend.

Wing-back Chris McGlynn profits from this as well and both of his notches emanated from teammates luring tacklers which allowed him to waltz into position.

Reynolds and the Barrs management will be unhappy about the manner of Mitchels’ second major, however. Despite roars from the line, encouraging the Togher team to get back and set for a Gallagher free, the winners were not prepared for the ace’s drive and so he duly added his second goal of the game.

Not that it had any bearing on the outcome.

NAOMH FIONNBARRA: Fionn McQuillan; Hugh McGrane, Kalum Regan, Ronan Callaghan; Niall Woods, Adam Hanratty, Chris McGlynn 0-2; Josh Crosbie 1-0, Brendan Simms; Hugh Osborne 0-1, Jack Regan 2-0, Conor Osborne 1-2; Cormac Reynolds 0-1, Ciarán Markey 0-5 (2f), Jack Butterly 0-1. Subs: Máirtín Murphy for Simms (47), Michael McArdle 0-1 for J Regan (47), Ciarán Murphy for Crosbie (55), Ronan McCreesh for Markey (58), James Butterly for Callaghan (58)

JOHN MITCHEL’S: David Anderson; John Bingham, Andrew Bingham, James Sands; Aaron Kane, Emmet Farrell, Mikey Nulty; James Clarke, Shane Crossan; Jamie Durnin, John Gallagher 2-4 (1-3f), Cathal Corrigan; Alan Mackin, Jake Gillespie, Trevor Matthews 0-3 (1f). Subs: Stephen Campbell for Clarke (HT), Carl Courtney for Mackin (34), Mickey Quinn for Kane (47), Stephen Bingham for Durnin (51), Anthony Coyle for Sands (55).

REFEREE: Paul Kneel (Kilkerley Emmets).