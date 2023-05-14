Four-goal Louth hurlers beaten by Nicky Rackard Cup-chasing Donegal in Letterkenny

Donegal 2-19 Louth 4-7

Donegal reached their fourth Nicky Rackard Cup final in a decade, after this somewhat jittery win over a physically powerful Louth side in O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny, on Saturday.

While they were the better hurlers,15 wides and the concession of four goals is something that team boss Mickey McCann will be focusing on before the June 3 decider against Wicklow.

Louth caused the home side huge problems when they ran directly at them, and Donegal sub ’keeper Dylan Lafferty had an uncomfortable afternoon and his unfortunate error led to one of Louth’s second half goals.

But it took a moment of sheer magic from corner-forward Ruairi Campbell to make the real difference to this scrappy affair in the 52nd minute.

Campbell fielded a high ball and left two markers in his wake before first timing the sliotar to the net to out Donegal into a 2-16 to 1-6 lead.

But it was all needed as Louth, who failed to score for 20 minutes in the second half, stormed back through goals by Tom Matthews and Seán Hodgins, and Hodgins was very unlucky not to land a fifth, but his screamer came off the crossbar in the final moments.

Donegal hung on to win by six points but there is room for lots of improvement.

The hosts had a super start when classy corner-forward Campbell dispossessed his marker and struck a fabulous point after just 12 seconds.

But the home side were rocked as Louth hit back in spades when wing-forward Matthews speared through the Donegal defence and smashed the sliotar to the net after two minutes.

McKinney and Declan Coulter levelled matters at 1-1 to 0-4 with Liam Molloy getting Louth’s second point.

But Coulter had to go off with a nasty looking thumb injury and Danny Cullen came on and was a most steadying influence.

It got better in the 11th minute when Cullen found team captain Ronan McDermott inside the Louth defence and the Burt man blasted home.

Suddenly, Donegal were leading by 1-7 to1-1 but were also racking up the wides as well, hitting 10 in the first half.

McKinney and Brian McIntyre were on target for Donegal while Ryan Walsh replied for Louth as the home side led by 1-11 to 1-5 lead at the break.

Walsh narrowed the gap to five from an early free as McKinney and McDermott hit two quickfire points for Donegal.

But they were stung in the 40th minute when Lafferty batted the ball out to the unmarked Matthews who took the gift and slammed the sliotar to the net to leave Donegal leading by 1-14 to 2-6.

Cullen struck a fine, long-range point before Campbell’s superb strike put Donegal into a 2-16 to 2-6 lead in the 52nd minute.

But instead of killing this game off- Donegal switched off as big gaps appeared in a defence that constantly struggled with the physique and aerial power of Louth.

Walsh hit Louth’s first score in 20 minutes in the 59th minute. Sub Hodgins was unmarked, and he fired to the net in the 65th minute and Walsh grabbed another major.

Donegal hung on with Cullen’s cool head vital as Louth pressed hard but just had too much ground to make up as the home side stuttered home to a six points victory that should have been much more.

Donegal: Dylan Lafferty; Gavin Browne, Michael Donaghue, Stephen Gillespie 0-2; Christopher McDermott, Stephen McBride, Bernard Lafferty; Ronan McDermott 1-1, Dáire O Maoileidigh 0-1; Conor Gartland 0-1, Declan Coulter 0-2 (1f), Liam McKinney 0-8 (2f); Ruairí Campbell 1-1, Gerry Gilmore 0-1, Brian McIntyre. Subs: Danny Cullen 0-2 for Coulter (8), Ryan Hilferty for McIntyre (46), Conor O’Grady for Gilmore (50), Ciarán Bradley for McDermott (54), Kevin Curran for O Maoileidigh (60),

Louth: Dan O’Neill; Adam Plunkett, Conor Quigley, Danny Morgan; Conal Shaw, Liam Molloy 0-2, Peter Fortune; Mark Gahan, Andrew Mackin; Jamie McDonnell, Ronan Mulholland, Tom Matthews 2-0; Pádraig Fallon, Conor Murphy, Ryan Walsh 1-4 (0-4f). Subs. Seaghan Conneely 0-1 for Gahan (25), Seán Hodgins 1-0 for Macklin (HT), Aaron McGuinness-Smith for Murphy (52), Gareth Hall for Fallon (55), Jack Murray for Morgan (55).

Referee: James Clarke (Cavan).